Dunfermline’s kit collaboration with The Skids breaks records – and proves smash-hit with one ex-England hero

The Pars' innovative strip has outsold ANY other in recent years.

By Iain Collin
A picture of the bucket hat from Dunfermline Athletic's collaboration with The Skids.
Dunfermline Athletic's collaboration with The Skids includes a bucket hat. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline’s kit collaboration with The Skids has proved a smash hit – including with former England hero Stuart Pearce.

The Pars launched their innovative new third strip on Thursday and it has already become the “biggest-selling kit in recent history”, according to the club.

The shirt copies the cover artwork from ‘Scared to Dance’, the debut album by local group The Skids.

Their singer, Richard Jobson, helped unveil the kit last week.

Richard Jobson, The Skids singer (centre), flanked by Dunfermline players in the popular new third kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And the design has instantly captured the imagination of fans of the Fifers, the band and the wider football public.

The initial stock sold out within four hours of trading – already outselling eight months of sales of last year’s third kit.

And further orders have broken every known record for replica kit sales at the club.

Purchases have been made by fans across the UK and Europe and stretching to the USA, Canada and Australia.

A fan of The Skids

Adrian Durham, football anchor on radio station Talksport, is among those to have got his hands on the shirt.

And the presenter, who revealed on air a couple of years ago he is a Dunfermline fan, has also bought a reversible bucket hat from The Skids range for pundit Pearce.

Pearce, the former Nottingham Forest and England defender, is a well known fan of punk music and The Skids.

The Pars have long taken to the field at East End Park to the sounds of Into The Valley by The Skids.

A Dunfermline spokesman said: “Since going on sale, demand has exceeded all expectations.

Dunfermline Athletic's new third kit side by side with The Skids album it was inspired by.
Dunfermline’s new third kit side by side with The Skids album it was inspired by. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We are delighted to confirm that this has already become the biggest-selling kit in recent history.

“The reach of the kit has also been extraordinary.

“Orders have come in from every corner of the UK, all over Europe, a dozen states across the USA and Canada, and even as far away as Australia, highlighting the scale of the backing for both the club, the Skids and this special design.”

Proceeds from the sale of the kit will go to The White Ribbon Campaign, a charity that aims to end men’s violence against women.

