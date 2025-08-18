Rory MacLeod rates Fife derby chances as Dunfermline Athletic striker reveals hospital rollercoaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory MacLeod rates Fife derby chances as Dunfermline Athletic striker reveals hospital rollercoaster

The summer arrival from Dundee United has recovered after a worrying throat condition.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Rory MacLeod taps the DAFC badge on his chest.
Rory MacLeod has been reliving his spell in hospital with an illness. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s Rory MacLeod is battling to be fit for Friday’s Fife derby – after overcoming a nightmare 12-day hospital stay with an illness that left him struggling to breathe.

The Pars striker netted his first senior goal in the Premier Sports Cup win over Stirling Albion on July 26 to announce his summer arrival from Dundee United.

Just hours later, however, he was laid low with what was first thought to be tonsillitis.

But, after ending up in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, it was discovered the 19-year-old had a troublesome abscess in his throat.

With the swelling refusing to go away, the teenager was in and out of hospital twice before being kept in for a six-day stretch that finally got rid of the infection.

Rory MacLeod smiles as he meets a young Dunfermline fan.
Rory MacLeod was all smiles as he met Dunfermline fans at the third kit launch. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was a worrying and ‘mentally tough’ time for MacLeod and his family.

However, the Scotland U/19 cap returned to training last week and is determined to do all he can to make himself available for this week’s trip to face rivals Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

“I felt not well after the Stirling game,” he explained. “I had an abscess in my throat and I was in the hospital for about 12 days, in and out.

“It’s good to be back; I just returned to training last Tuesday.

“I feel a lot better now. But it took a wee while for my body to get over it because I’ve never really been used to being ill.

MacLeod: ‘I was struggling to breathe’

I was in hospital for two days and then I came back out for eight hours and then it started swelling up again.

“And then that happened again two days later when I went back out.

“It was quite mentally tough, but I got through it, in the end, which was good.”

He added: “I was struggling to breathe for about 24 to 48 hours. And then I got my medication and I was getting a bit better.

“It was quite painful as well. But when I was on the medication it was settling down and I was able to eat again.

Rory MacLeod celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Rory MacLeod celebrates scoring for Dunfermline against Stirling Albion. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Obviously, it’s never good after you’ve just scored your first senior goal.

“But it’s good to be back and I’ll look to carry on where I left off. Hopefully I can do that when I’m back playing.”

MacLeod has missed both of Dunfermline’s league games so far. He sat out the goalless draw with Morton and then the 2-0 victory over Airdrie.

And, with just two substitute’s appearances so far, he is desperate to get his Pars career back up and running.

MacLeod: ‘I’m going to work as hard as I can’

However, he will take advice from the club’s medical staff as they assess the toll the illness has taken.

“Hopefully it won’t take me long to get my fitness back because obviously I’m quite young,” he added. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to get back as fast as I can.

“Obviously, (the derby) is never one that I want to miss. But if it takes me missing it to get me back fully fit, then if me and the staff agree that’s right for me, then that’s right for me.

“But it would obviously be a killer to miss that one because I want to play, anyone would.”

Conversation