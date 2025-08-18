Rory MacLeod rates Fife derby chances as Dunfermline Athletic striker reveals hospital rollercoaster

Dunfermline’s Rory MacLeod is battling to be fit for Friday’s Fife derby – after overcoming a nightmare 12-day hospital stay with an illness that left him struggling to breathe.

The Pars striker netted his first senior goal in the Premier Sports Cup win over Stirling Albion on July 26 to announce his summer arrival from Dundee United.

Just hours later, however, he was laid low with what was first thought to be tonsillitis.

But, after ending up in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, it was discovered the 19-year-old had a troublesome abscess in his throat.

With the swelling refusing to go away, the teenager was in and out of hospital twice before being kept in for a six-day stretch that finally got rid of the infection.

It was a worrying and ‘mentally tough’ time for MacLeod and his family.

However, the Scotland U/19 cap returned to training last week and is determined to do all he can to make himself available for this week’s trip to face rivals Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

“I felt not well after the Stirling game,” he explained. “I had an abscess in my throat and I was in the hospital for about 12 days, in and out.

“It’s good to be back; I just returned to training last Tuesday.

“I feel a lot better now. But it took a wee while for my body to get over it because I’ve never really been used to being ill.

MacLeod: ‘I was struggling to breathe’

“I was in hospital for two days and then I came back out for eight hours and then it started swelling up again.

“And then that happened again two days later when I went back out.

“It was quite mentally tough, but I got through it, in the end, which was good.”

He added: “I was struggling to breathe for about 24 to 48 hours. And then I got my medication and I was getting a bit better.

“It was quite painful as well. But when I was on the medication it was settling down and I was able to eat again.

“Obviously, it’s never good after you’ve just scored your first senior goal.

“But it’s good to be back and I’ll look to carry on where I left off. Hopefully I can do that when I’m back playing.”

MacLeod has missed both of Dunfermline’s league games so far. He sat out the goalless draw with Morton and then the 2-0 victory over Airdrie.

And, with just two substitute’s appearances so far, he is desperate to get his Pars career back up and running.

MacLeod: ‘I’m going to work as hard as I can’

However, he will take advice from the club’s medical staff as they assess the toll the illness has taken.

“Hopefully it won’t take me long to get my fitness back because obviously I’m quite young,” he added. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to get back as fast as I can.

“Obviously, (the derby) is never one that I want to miss. But if it takes me missing it to get me back fully fit, then if me and the staff agree that’s right for me, then that’s right for me.

“But it would obviously be a killer to miss that one because I want to play, anyone would.”