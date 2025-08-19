Raith Rovers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Robbie Thomson leaves for Premiership club

Raith Rovers have moved quickly to appoint Calum Erskine as their new goalkeeper coach.

The 24-year-old has been snapped up to fill the vacancy at Stark’s Park following the departure of Robbie Thomson to join Falkirk.

Thomson, son of ex-Raith number one Scott Thomson, had been with Rovers for seven years after joining as a player in 2018.

He had been coach for the past four years but has opted to be reunited with former manager John McGlynn in the Premiership.

Erskine is a highly-regarded coach, having been with the Scotland youth teams for the past two and a half years.

He said: “I’m delighted to join Raith. It’s a very exciting club with a great fan base.

“As soon as I spoke with the manager and [technical director] John Potter, I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Erskine began his own playing career with a move from hometown team Falkirk to the youth set-up at Bury in 2017.

Erskine an ‘ambitious and highly-capable coach’

After returning north two years later, he played for Stenhousemuir and Dumbarton whilst coaching with the Scottish FA’s performance school programme.

For the past year, he has been part of the Scotland U/19s backroom team and also spent last season with Stirling Albion before helping out at Falkirk during pre-season.

A statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club are excited to announce the arrival of Calum Erskine as our new goalkeeper coach.

“His passion for coaching began at an early age, and his dedication has seen him spend countless hours on the training pitch, building a strong reputation as an ambitious and highly capable young coach.”

In announcing Thomson’s departure, Raith said in a statement: “After seven years with the club, first as a player and more recently as goalkeeper coach, 32-year-old Robbie Thomson has now moved on to join Falkirk’s coaching staff for the season ahead.

“Everyone at Raith Rovers thanks Robbie for his contribution on and off the pitch and wishes him every success in his next chapter.”

Thomson told the Falkirk website: “I’m delighted to be joining Falkirk as head of goalkeeping.

“I’m excited to work with the goalkeepers and to contribute alongside the staff and players to help the team win games.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and will work hard behind the scenes to help bring more success to this group of players.”