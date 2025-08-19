Raith Rovers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Robbie Thomson leaves for Premiership club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Robbie Thomson leaves for Premiership club

The 32-year-old has been at Stark's Park for the last seven years.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine leans on a goalpost at Stark's Park.
New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine. Image: Raith Rovers Football Club.

Raith Rovers have moved quickly to appoint Calum Erskine as their new goalkeeper coach.

The 24-year-old has been snapped up to fill the vacancy at Stark’s Park following the departure of Robbie Thomson to join Falkirk.

Thomson, son of ex-Raith number one Scott Thomson, had been with Rovers for seven years after joining as a player in 2018.

He had been coach for the past four years but has opted to be reunited with former manager John McGlynn in the Premiership.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson punches the air in celebration.
Robbie Thomson celebrates a win with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Erskine is a highly-regarded coach, having been with the Scotland youth teams for the past two and a half years.

He said: “I’m delighted to join Raith. It’s a very exciting club with a great fan base.

“As soon as I spoke with the manager and [technical director] John Potter, I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Erskine began his own playing career with a move from hometown team Falkirk to the youth set-up at Bury in 2017.

Erskine an ‘ambitious and highly-capable coach’

After returning north two years later, he played for Stenhousemuir and Dumbarton whilst coaching with the Scottish FA’s performance school programme.

For the past year, he has been part of the Scotland U/19s backroom team and also spent last season with Stirling Albion before helping out at Falkirk during pre-season.

A statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club are excited to announce the arrival of Calum Erskine as our new goalkeeper coach.

“His passion for coaching began at an early age, and his dedication has seen him spend countless hours on the training pitch, building a strong reputation as an ambitious and highly capable young coach.”

Robbie Thomson points with his left arm during a game playing for Falkirk.
Robbie Thomson in action during his time as a player at Falkirk Image: SNS.

In announcing Thomson’s departure, Raith said in a statement: “After seven years with the club, first as a player and more recently as goalkeeper coach, 32-year-old Robbie Thomson has now moved on to join Falkirk’s coaching staff for the season ahead.

“Everyone at Raith Rovers thanks Robbie for his contribution on and off the pitch and wishes him every success in his next chapter.”

Thomson told the Falkirk website: “I’m delighted to be joining Falkirk as head of goalkeeping.

“I’m excited to work with the goalkeepers and to contribute alongside the staff and players to help the team win games.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and will work hard behind the scenes to help bring more success to this group of players.”

Conversation