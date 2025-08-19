Barry Robson lays out Raith Rovers’ transfer window plans as he makes ‘wriggle room’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson lays out Raith Rovers’ transfer window plans as he makes ‘wriggle room’ vow

The Stark's Park boss remains on the lookout for ways to strengthen his squad.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson stands with his hands in his pockets.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers remain on the hunt for new recruits – but Barry Robson insists there will be no late signing spree.

Continuity has been the order of the day at Stark’s Park this summer, with the Kirkcaldy club avoiding the major overhauls of some Championship rivals.

The starting XI that defeated Ayr United 1-0 on their last outing included just one fresh face, in Paul McMullan.

Josh Rae was another close-season addition on a permanent deal but he spent the latter half of last term on loan from St Johnstone.

Paul McMullan in action for Raith Rovers.
Ex-Dundee and Dundee United winger Paul McMullan was a summer signing for Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Richard Chin and Jai Rowe, as well as youngsters Aidan Glavin and Logan Raeside were on the bench at Somerset Park.

Since then, Raith have finalised a co-operation agreement with Rangers that allows named loan players – who are aged 16 to 21 and eligible for Scotland – to move back and forth outside the transfer windows.

However, no Ibrox youngsters have yet made the switch to Fife and Robson has stressed the ability to still bring in loan players from other clubs.

So far, neither has happened as the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window on September 1.

“We’re just where we are,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked about possible arrivals.

Robson: Raith scouring loan market

“We’re still looking and seeing, and hopefully some good players will come up in the next few weeks.

“It’s been a bit quiet but hopefully we’ll get some stuff done.

“We need to be big into the loan market, like every other club. I think that’s going to be the most important thing because other players are not available or they’re all signed up.

“So, it’s mostly going to be the loan market we’ll be looking at.

“But if there is anything else out there we could do, which I’m not sure we can, we’ll do it.

Paul McMullan battles for possession for Raith Rovers against Ayr United.
Raith extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games with their recent 1-0 win over Ayr United. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“There’s a bit of wriggle room but let’s try and see what we can get in the next couple of weeks.”

Raith go into Friday’s televised Fife derby unbeaten in the league since March 1 and with eight of the 11 who started the last clash with Dunfermline still at the club.

“Listen, there’s not going to be loads of changes here,” added Robson. “There’s not going to be three or four players coming in here, there’s not going to be anything like that.

“If we can get one or two that would be outstanding.

“I’m happy with the group I’ve got but if we could take one or two to help them that would be good.”

More from Football

John Tod runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up
Alfons Amade warms up before his friendly debut with Dunfermline Athletic.
How Liverpool star Mo Salah is helping motivate Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Alfons Amade
New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine leans on a goalpost at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Robbie Thomson leaves for Premiership club
Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Transport chiefs cite 'public safety' reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes
17
St Johnstone defender, Scott Bright, in action.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals what Scott Bright has done to catch his…
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine - it's up…
'Proud Saintees' Iain Smith (left) and Mathew Clark with their organisation's new banner.
New St Johnstone LGBTQ+ supporters group launched
2

Conversation