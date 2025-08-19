Barry Robson lays out Raith Rovers’ transfer window plans as he makes ‘wriggle room’ vow

Raith Rovers remain on the hunt for new recruits – but Barry Robson insists there will be no late signing spree.

Continuity has been the order of the day at Stark’s Park this summer, with the Kirkcaldy club avoiding the major overhauls of some Championship rivals.

The starting XI that defeated Ayr United 1-0 on their last outing included just one fresh face, in Paul McMullan.

Josh Rae was another close-season addition on a permanent deal but he spent the latter half of last term on loan from St Johnstone.

Richard Chin and Jai Rowe, as well as youngsters Aidan Glavin and Logan Raeside were on the bench at Somerset Park.

Since then, Raith have finalised a co-operation agreement with Rangers that allows named loan players – who are aged 16 to 21 and eligible for Scotland – to move back and forth outside the transfer windows.

However, no Ibrox youngsters have yet made the switch to Fife and Robson has stressed the ability to still bring in loan players from other clubs.

So far, neither has happened as the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window on September 1.

“We’re just where we are,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked about possible arrivals.

Robson: Raith scouring loan market

“We’re still looking and seeing, and hopefully some good players will come up in the next few weeks.

“It’s been a bit quiet but hopefully we’ll get some stuff done.

“We need to be big into the loan market, like every other club. I think that’s going to be the most important thing because other players are not available or they’re all signed up.

“So, it’s mostly going to be the loan market we’ll be looking at.

“But if there is anything else out there we could do, which I’m not sure we can, we’ll do it.

“There’s a bit of wriggle room but let’s try and see what we can get in the next couple of weeks.”

Raith go into Friday’s televised Fife derby unbeaten in the league since March 1 and with eight of the 11 who started the last clash with Dunfermline still at the club.

“Listen, there’s not going to be loads of changes here,” added Robson. “There’s not going to be three or four players coming in here, there’s not going to be anything like that.

“If we can get one or two that would be outstanding.

“I’m happy with the group I’ve got but if we could take one or two to help them that would be good.”