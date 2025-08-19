How Liverpool star Mo Salah is helping motivate Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Alfons Amade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

How Liverpool star Mo Salah is helping motivate Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Alfons Amade

The summer signing is gearing up for Friday's Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

Alfons Amade warms up before his friendly debut with Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline new boy Alfons Amade. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Alfons Amade is convinced Dunfermline can reap the rewards of his international experiences taking on global superstars.

The summer signing is still finding his feet with the Pars but made his Scottish league debut as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Airdrie last time out.

It was a far cry from the glamour of his outings at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Mozambique in January last year.

Amongst his opponents in three starts were Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, Spurs signing Mohammed Kudus, and Leicester City’s Jordan Ayew.

Mozambique failed to progress for the knockout stages, with a 97th-minute Salah penalty costing them victory against Egypt in their opening group game.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah puts his left foot on the ball during a training session.
Alfons Amade played against Mohamed Salah (pictured training with Liverpool) with Mozambique during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

However, with the ‘Os Mambas’ qualifying for the 2025 tournament, which kicks off in December, Amade admits his international challenges are helping to motivate his drive for success at club level.

“It’s different on the international level but it’s a nice experience,” said the 25-year-old. “I think it’s improving me as a player as well.

“Not only to play with (good players), but also to play against them. The environment is different. It’s a good experience.

“I take it for my career, for my life, for everything. This is something I learned there. I’m happy about it.

“Nobody can take (the Africa Cup of Nations) from me because I experienced this.

Amade: ‘It motivates you to improve’

“This is also something that motivates you to improve more. It’s not about just being nice or to enjoy (playing) against big players.

“It’s about winning against them, no matter who their name is or who the opponent is.

“This is something that I can do not only on an international level, but also in the league or in the cup. It’s something that I have learned for myself.”

Amade was born in Germany and played internationally there at youth level as he came through the ranks at Hoffenheim.

However, after leaving for Oostende in Belgium in search of first-team experience, he made the decision to switch allegiance to Mozambique.

Dunfermline midfielder Alfons Amade tackles Hearts midfielder Oisin McEntee.
Alfons Amade (right) made his Dunfermline debut in the Premier Sports Cup tie against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

With Chiquinho Conde’s team being drawn against Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Gabon in this year’s tournament, there is plenty for Amade to look forward to internationally.

But, with a televised Fife derby fast approaching on Friday, the midfielder has his sights set only on Dunfermline for the time being.

“Obviously, this year there will be a big tournament. But, for now, it’s far away for me,” added Amade, who joined the Pars on a two-year deal last month.

“I’m just focusing now on Dunfermline. I will see how the season will go.

“I personally look at it from step to step. Dunfermline, the club, everything is new. I still need to adapt. I still need to know the players on the pitch, off the pitch, the coach as well.

“This is the only thing I’m focusing on right now.”

More from Football

John Tod runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up
New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine leans on a goalpost at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers appoint new goalkeeping coach after Robbie Thomson leaves for Premiership club
Luca Stephenson was back in action for United
Why Dundee United was the only place for Luca Stephenson – and a 'clear'…
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee must not allow 'incredible' Rangers performance to fuel complacency, warns boss
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson stands with his hands in his pockets.
Barry Robson lays out Raith Rovers' transfer window plans as he makes 'wriggle room'…
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Transport chiefs cite 'public safety' reasons for new Dundee FC stadium junction woes
17
St Johnstone defender, Scott Bright, in action.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals what Scott Bright has done to catch his…
Dundee hope to have Simon Murray back in action on Saturday. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Rangers display was good - but Kilmarnock will show us where Dundee…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
LEE WILKIE: Injury crisis gives Dundee United starlets chance to shine - it's up…
'Proud Saintees' Iain Smith (left) and Mathew Clark with their organisation's new banner.
New St Johnstone LGBTQ+ supporters group launched
2

Conversation