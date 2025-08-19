How Liverpool star Mo Salah is helping motivate Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Alfons Amade

Alfons Amade is convinced Dunfermline can reap the rewards of his international experiences taking on global superstars.

The summer signing is still finding his feet with the Pars but made his Scottish league debut as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Airdrie last time out.

It was a far cry from the glamour of his outings at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Mozambique in January last year.

Amongst his opponents in three starts were Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, Spurs signing Mohammed Kudus, and Leicester City’s Jordan Ayew.

Mozambique failed to progress for the knockout stages, with a 97th-minute Salah penalty costing them victory against Egypt in their opening group game.

However, with the ‘Os Mambas’ qualifying for the 2025 tournament, which kicks off in December, Amade admits his international challenges are helping to motivate his drive for success at club level.

“It’s different on the international level but it’s a nice experience,” said the 25-year-old. “I think it’s improving me as a player as well.

“Not only to play with (good players), but also to play against them. The environment is different. It’s a good experience.

“I take it for my career, for my life, for everything. This is something I learned there. I’m happy about it.

“Nobody can take (the Africa Cup of Nations) from me because I experienced this.

Amade: ‘It motivates you to improve’

“This is also something that motivates you to improve more. It’s not about just being nice or to enjoy (playing) against big players.

“It’s about winning against them, no matter who their name is or who the opponent is.

“This is something that I can do not only on an international level, but also in the league or in the cup. It’s something that I have learned for myself.”

Amade was born in Germany and played internationally there at youth level as he came through the ranks at Hoffenheim.

However, after leaving for Oostende in Belgium in search of first-team experience, he made the decision to switch allegiance to Mozambique.

With Chiquinho Conde’s team being drawn against Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Gabon in this year’s tournament, there is plenty for Amade to look forward to internationally.

But, with a televised Fife derby fast approaching on Friday, the midfielder has his sights set only on Dunfermline for the time being.

“Obviously, this year there will be a big tournament. But, for now, it’s far away for me,” added Amade, who joined the Pars on a two-year deal last month.

“I’m just focusing now on Dunfermline. I will see how the season will go.

“I personally look at it from step to step. Dunfermline, the club, everything is new. I still need to adapt. I still need to know the players on the pitch, off the pitch, the coach as well.

“This is the only thing I’m focusing on right now.”