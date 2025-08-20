Fife derby’s stunning contrast in Raith Rovers and Dunfermline starting line-ups

Friday’s Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will see the oldest and youngest teams in the Championship go head to head.

The mouthwatering clash at Stark’s Park is live on television as the rivals each seek to extend their unbeaten starts to their league campaigns.

Both have one win and a draw so far after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

With Barry Robson at the helm, Raith have largely stuck with the experienced core of the team that finished last term with an impressive run of ten games without loss.

By contrast, Neil Lennon has given youngsters a chance at Dunfermline and has so far favoured youthful promise in his summer signings.

Alan Hansen once said (and was proved wrong by Manchester United in the mid-1990s) that ‘you don’t win anything with kids’- and the derby will again test the theory when it pitches polar opposites against each other.

Courier Sport takes a closer look at the two squads.

Raith Rovers

The figures for the opening two weeks of the fixture list show that Raith have the oldest staring XI in the whole of the SPFL.

For their opening league game against Queen’s Park, which finished in a 1-1 stalemate, Robson’s selection had an average age of 30.1.

A week later, for the 1-0 victory over Ayr United, it rose to 31.1.

No other club across the four leagues has started with an older team.

With a defence including Paul Hanlon, 35, Callum Fordyce, 33, and Lewis Stevenson, 37, and further thirty-somethings in skipper Scott Brown, 30, Shaun Byrne, 32, and Dylan Easton, 31, Raith currently have plenty of experience.

At 24, Josh Rae and Jordan Doherty were the youngest against Ayr – and were five years younger than the next oldest (Paul McMullan and Ross Matthews).

The introduction of substitutes Kai Montagu, 18, Richard Chin, 22, and Jack Hamilton, 25, brought the average down.

But, given the massive importance of the derby, Robson is likely to stick close to the – more experienced – starting line-up that did so well against Ayr.

Dunfermline Athletic

With Lennon going with the same side for Dunfermline’s clashes with Morton and Airdrie, they have been the youngest in the Championship.

The average age of Lennon’s selection has been 23.0 for both games.

Only League Two Stranraer, in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to East Kilbride, have fielded a younger team (22.2) so far in the SPFL this season.

Kelty Hearts also named a starting XI with an average age of 23.0 for their League One opener against Inverness Caley Thistle.

And the Fife side have a younger average of 22.0 – compared with the Pars’ 22.2 – when taking into account all players used, including substitutes.

For Dunfermline, goalkeeper Mason Munn, 19, and defenders John Tod, 18, and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, 21, help keep the figures low, as do strikers Andrew Tod, 19, and Connor Young, 21.

With Josh Cooper, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler all 22, the midfield duo of Tashan Oakley-Boothe, 25, and Charlie Gilmour, 26, have helped bring the age profile slightly higher.

But, at 33, skipper Kyle Benedictus is by far the oldest in the side, with 30-year-old Chris Kane also poised to return from injury.

It will be intriguing to see whether youth or experience wins the Kingdom’s bragging rights.