Fife derby’s stunning contrast in Raith Rovers and Dunfermline starting line-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Fife derby’s stunning contrast in Raith Rovers and Dunfermline starting line-ups

The latest showdown of the Kingdom's rivals promises to be an intriguing one.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton grapples with Dunfermline's Lewis McCann as Chris Hamilton gets involved.
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline meet again on Friday. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Friday’s Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will see the oldest and youngest teams in the Championship go head to head.

The mouthwatering clash at Stark’s Park is live on television as the rivals each seek to extend their unbeaten starts to their league campaigns.

Both have one win and a draw so far after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

With Barry Robson at the helm, Raith have largely stuck with the experienced core of the team that finished last term with an impressive run of ten games without loss.

By contrast, Neil Lennon has given youngsters a chance at Dunfermline and has so far favoured youthful promise in his summer signings.

Alan Hansen once said (and was proved wrong by Manchester United in the mid-1990s) that ‘you don’t win anything with kids’- and the derby will again test the theory when it pitches polar opposites against each other.

Courier Sport takes a closer look at the two squads.

Raith Rovers defender Callum Fordyce and Paul Hanlon congratulate each other at full-time following March's Fife derby win over Dunfermline.
A goal from Paul Hanlon (right) helped Raith Rovers win the final Fife derby of last season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers

The figures for the opening two weeks of the fixture list show that Raith have the oldest staring XI in the whole of the SPFL.

For their opening league game against Queen’s Park, which finished in a 1-1 stalemate, Robson’s selection had an average age of 30.1.

A week later, for the 1-0 victory over Ayr United, it rose to 31.1.

No other club across the four leagues has started with an older team.

Lewis Stevenson in action for Raith Rovers.
At 37, Lewis Stevenson is the elder statesman in the Raith Rovers squad. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

With a defence including Paul Hanlon, 35, Callum Fordyce, 33, and Lewis Stevenson, 37, and further thirty-somethings in skipper Scott Brown, 30, Shaun Byrne, 32, and Dylan Easton, 31, Raith currently have plenty of experience.

At 24, Josh Rae and Jordan Doherty were the youngest against Ayr – and were five years younger than the next oldest (Paul McMullan and Ross Matthews).

The introduction of substitutes Kai Montagu, 18, Richard Chin, 22, and Jack Hamilton, 25, brought the average down.

But, given the massive importance of the derby, Robson is likely to stick close to the – more experienced – starting line-up that did so well against Ayr.

Dunfermline Athletic

With Lennon going with the same side for Dunfermline’s clashes with Morton and Airdrie, they have been the youngest in the Championship.

The average age of Lennon’s selection has been 23.0 for both games.

Only League Two Stranraer, in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to East Kilbride, have fielded a younger team (22.2) so far in the SPFL this season.

Kelty Hearts also named a starting XI with an average age of 23.0 for their League One opener against Inverness Caley Thistle.

And the Fife side have a younger average of 22.0 – compared with the Pars’ 22.2 – when taking into account all players used, including substitutes.

John Tod stretches his arms out wide as he runs away in celebration after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline’s 18-year-old defender, John Tod, scored a stunning goal in the win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

For Dunfermline, goalkeeper Mason Munn, 19, and defenders John Tod, 18, and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, 21, help keep the figures low, as do strikers Andrew Tod, 19, and Connor Young, 21.

With Josh Cooper, Ewan Otoo and Kane Ritchie-Hosler all 22, the midfield duo of Tashan Oakley-Boothe, 25, and Charlie Gilmour, 26, have helped bring the age profile slightly higher.

But, at 33, skipper Kyle Benedictus is by far the oldest in the side, with 30-year-old Chris Kane also poised to return from injury.

It will be intriguing to see whether youth or experience wins the Kingdom’s bragging rights.

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline ambition as striker hunt goes on after bids for St…
Trevor Carson
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson turns down Ross County loan move
2
Sammy Johnston celebrates winning the First Division title at Ayr.
Sammy Johnston: Tribute to St Johnstone star as Alex Totten recalls happy memories of…
2
Nikolaj Moller (in blue) in action for Dutch side Den Bosch against Ajax. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Who is Nikolaj Moller? Dundee United strike target's former youth coach on strengths, weaknesses…
Luke Graham celebrates after scoring Dundee's fifth goal against Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup, Image: Shutterstock
Luke Graham: Dundee boss explains why defender with 'big future' is worth new contract
How new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown could look.
JIM SPENCE: I’m worried for future of Dundee FC as stadium exasperation grows
28
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Why St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is managing the game-time of star players
Jim Goodwin has earned a first ever crack at Europe as either a manager or player.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin lays out new striker timeline amid expected…
John Tod runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up
Alfons Amade warms up before his friendly debut with Dunfermline Athletic.
How Liverpool star Mo Salah is helping motivate Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Alfons Amade

Conversation