Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up

Dunfermline are celebrating a double after John Tod was handed his first-ever international call-up.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has been rewarded for a stunning start to the season with inclusion in the Scotland U/19s squad for the Slovenia Nations Cup next month.

The young Scots will face hosts Slovenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates over a seven-day spell from September 3.

The matches are preparation for the qualifiers for next summer’s European Championships, with Scotland in a group with England, Lithuania and Latvia.

Tod only made his full Pars debut in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Hearts at Tynecastle last month.

And his impressive performances have made him an ever-present in Neil Lennon’s starting XI so far this term.

His maiden senior goal, in the 2-0 victory over Airdrie in the Fifers’ last game, was a stunner.

Tod is a ‘real find’, says Neil Lennon

It led Lennon to say: “He’s been a real bonus for us, a real find. Left-sided centre-halves are hard to find in the game and I think I’ve got a good one here.”

However, his run in the Dunfermline line-up will be brought to an end by his international duty.

The tournament coincides with the Pars hosting Ayr United on September 6 and Tod will now miss that Championship encounter.

Meanwhile, fellow Dunfermline teenager Lucas Fyfe has also been called up by Scotland.

The 16-year-old has been involved at first-team level under Lennon so far this season and started the Premier Sports Cup win over Dumbarton before a substitute’s appearance against Airdrie.

The promising attacker has been included in the Scotland U/17s squad for a training camp this week.