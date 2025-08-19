Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic celebrate international double as John Tod handed Scotland call-up

The teenage defender has been in impressive form for the Pars in his breakthrough season.

By Iain Collin
John Tod runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline defender John Tod is celebrating an international call-up. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are celebrating a double after John Tod was handed his first-ever international call-up.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has been rewarded for a stunning start to the season with inclusion in the Scotland U/19s squad for the Slovenia Nations Cup next month.

The young Scots will face hosts Slovenia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates over a seven-day spell from September 3.

Andrew Tod celebrates with brother John after the latter's goal for Dunfermline against Airdrie.
Andrew Tod (right) celebrates with brother John after the latter’s goal for Dunfermline against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The matches are preparation for the qualifiers for next summer’s European Championships, with Scotland in a group with England, Lithuania and Latvia.

Tod only made his full Pars debut in the Premier Sports Cup clash with Hearts at Tynecastle last month.

And his impressive performances have made him an ever-present in Neil Lennon’s starting XI so far this term.

His maiden senior goal, in the 2-0 victory over Airdrie in the Fifers’ last game, was a stunner.

Tod is a ‘real find’, says Neil Lennon

It led Lennon to say: “He’s been a real bonus for us, a real find. Left-sided centre-halves are hard to find in the game and I think I’ve got a good one here.”

However, his run in the Dunfermline line-up will be brought to an end by his international duty.

The tournament coincides with the Pars hosting Ayr United on September 6 and Tod will now miss that Championship encounter.

Lucas Fyfe gets on the ball for Dunfermline during a pre-season game against Kelty Hearts.
Lucas Fyfe has forced his way into Dunfermline’s first-team set-up. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, fellow Dunfermline teenager Lucas Fyfe has also been called up by Scotland.

The 16-year-old has been involved at first-team level under Lennon so far this season and started the Premier Sports Cup win over Dumbarton before a substitute’s appearance against Airdrie.

The promising attacker has been included in the Scotland U/17s squad for a training camp this week.

Conversation