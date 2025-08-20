Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline ambition as striker hunt goes on after bids for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk

Neil Lennon has hailed Dunfermline’s ambition as they continue their bid to land striking reinforcements.

The Pars have had two six-figure bids turned down for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk, with the 21-year-old also attracting interest from clubs south of the border.

It is expected the Fifers will now look elsewhere in their attempts to strengthen Lennon’s options in attack.

However, the willingness to spend money on what are seen as the right targets in the data-driven recruitment of co-owner James Bord is something that manager Lennon has welcomed.

Over the last two transfer windows, fees and sell-on promises have been shelled out for the likes of Shea Kearney, Rory MacLeod, Keith Bray, Connor Young and Robbie Fraser.

“It shows the ambition of the owner and, again, the blueprint of what he wants to do,” said Lennon.

“Buy young and integrate them and build a successful team. That’s just the way we’re working at the minute.

“Some [bids] come off, some don’t. So we’ll keep plugging away.

“I would like to obviously add a little bit of experience to the squad if we can. But we’ll cross that bridge when we need to.

Lennon: DAFC ‘spinning plates’

“There’s still plenty of time in the window yet for comings and goings.

“There’s nothing at the minute. It’s the on-going spinning of plates and we’ll just wait and see what comes up.”

When asked by Courier Sport specifically about Kirk, Lennon added: “I don’t want to talk about other players at other clubs.”

Dunfermline’s striking options are set to be strengthened anyway for Friday night’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers, thanks to the return of Chris Kane.

The former St Johnstone forward has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup a month ago.

Ex-Dundee United attacker MacLeod is still restoring his fitness after a stay in hospital with an abscess on his throat. But new signings Robbie Fraser and Jefferson Caceres are in line for possible debuts at Stark’s Park.

“Chris is back training, so he should be in the squad for Friday,” added Lennon, who confirmed some players are likely to leave on loan in the coming days. “So, obviously, that’s a welcome boost for everyone.

“Rory’s still recovering from his virus, so he’ll be a little bit more down the line.

“[Jefferson] may figure in the game on Friday. But, going forward, we’re hoping to see a lot of him.”