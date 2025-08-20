Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline ambition as striker hunt goes on after bids for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline ambition as striker hunt goes on after bids for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk

The Pars are keen to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon has hailed Dunfermline’s ambition as they continue their bid to land striking reinforcements.

The Pars have had two six-figure bids turned down for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk, with the 21-year-old also attracting interest from clubs south of the border.

It is expected the Fifers will now look elsewhere in their attempts to strengthen Lennon’s options in attack.

However, the willingness to spend money on what are seen as the right targets in the data-driven recruitment of co-owner James Bord is something that manager Lennon has welcomed.

Dunfermline signing target, Makenzie Kirk, scores against Raith Rovers.
Makenzie Kirk has scored four goals for St Johnstone so far this season. Image: SNS.

Over the last two transfer windows, fees and sell-on promises have been shelled out for the likes of Shea Kearney, Rory MacLeod, Keith Bray, Connor Young and Robbie Fraser.

“It shows the ambition of the owner and, again, the blueprint of what he wants to do,” said Lennon.

“Buy young and integrate them and build a successful team. That’s just the way we’re working at the minute.

“Some [bids] come off, some don’t. So we’ll keep plugging away.

“I would like to obviously add a little bit of experience to the squad if we can. But we’ll cross that bridge when we need to.

Lennon: DAFC ‘spinning plates’

“There’s still plenty of time in the window yet for comings and goings.

“There’s nothing at the minute. It’s the on-going spinning of plates and we’ll just wait and see what comes up.”

When asked by Courier Sport specifically about Kirk, Lennon added: “I don’t want to talk about other players at other clubs.”

Dunfermline’s striking options are set to be strengthened anyway for Friday night’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers, thanks to the return of Chris Kane.

The former St Johnstone forward has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup a month ago.

Rory MacLeod fires in from the penalty spot for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline shelled out an undisclosed fee to sign Rory MacLeod from Dundee United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Ex-Dundee United attacker MacLeod is still restoring his fitness after a stay in hospital with an abscess on his throat. But new signings Robbie Fraser and Jefferson Caceres are in line for possible debuts at Stark’s Park.

“Chris is back training, so he should be in the squad for Friday,” added Lennon, who confirmed some players are likely to leave on loan in the coming days. “So, obviously, that’s a welcome boost for everyone.

“Rory’s still recovering from his virus, so he’ll be a little bit more down the line.

“[Jefferson] may figure in the game on Friday. But, going forward, we’re hoping to see a lot of him.”

