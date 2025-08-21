Dylan Easton setting post-war record for Raith Rovers ahead of Fife derby clash with Dunfermline

Dylan Easton will go into Friday’s Fife derby enjoying the joint best goal-scoring start to the season of any Raith Rovers player since the Second World War.

The 31-year-old took his tally for the campaign to seven goals in just six games with his winner against Ayr United the last time out.

The attacker pounced inside the first minute to seize possession before chipping stranded keeper David Mitchell in the home goal.

It was Easton’s fifth goal in just three games and kept Raith unbeaten in the Championship for 12 matches stretching back to the end of last term.

With his only blanks coming in defeats to East Kilbride and St Johnstone, Rovers have not lost when the former St Johnstone and Kelty Hearts player has found the net so far in 2025/26.

Although five of his goals have been from the penalty spot, it is a hugely impressive record for the fans’ favourite.

Speaking after the win at Ayr, he explained: “The positions the gaffer wants me to play in, playing higher up and getting into the final third, suits me.”

And, according to club historian John Greer, you have to go back to before the Second World War to find a Rovers player with a better opening to a competitive campaign.

Raith hero Norrie Haywood

On that occasion in 1937, Norrie Haywood rattled in 11 goals in the first six games on his way to an incredible club record of 47 for that season.

The team bagged 142 goals to clinch the Second Division title the following year with a huge tally that still stands as a British record.

Easton, who was the subject of a failed bid from Dunfermline over the summer, was Raith’s top scorer last term with 17 goals but netted just once in the first six matches.

Similarly, Lewis Vaughan scored just twice in the opening half dozen games the year before he went on to top the charts with 19.

In 2018/19, Kevin Nisbet got off to a slow start with just one goal from five outings but then added seven from his next five on his way to 34 goals for the Kirkcaldy club.

Six years previously, Brian Graham kicked off the campaign on fire with seven goals in his first four games for Raith.

But on that occasion, three of the goals, in two of the matches, came in the lower-league-only Challenge Cup.

Those aside, the prolific Graham did also manage seven goals in his first six League Cup and league outings.