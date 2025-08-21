Neil Lennon ready for ‘different’ Fife derby with Dunfermline as he draws on Celtic and Hibs past

Neil Lennon will get his first taste of a Fife derby on Friday night – and the Dunfermline boss knows it will be ‘different’.

The Northern Irishman has experienced the red-hot atmosphere of Old Firm clashes as both a player and a manager at Celtic.

And he has led Hibernian into the frenzy of Edinburgh showdowns with Hearts.

With no fixtures against Raith Rovers last season after he took over at the Pars in March, this will be his debut in the Fife version.

And the 54-year-old has experienced enough of such local rivalries to realise it will be no ordinary encounter.

“We’re coming up against a good team who have started the season as well as us,” he said of Raith. “And we’re away (from home), so I expect it to be a very difficult game.

“Obviously, there’s the local rivalry and pride at stake for the supporters.

“So, we’ve given this a lot of detail and a lot of respect and we’re looking forward to it.

“From what I’ve seen so far, if you can get the first goal in these games, particularly in the derby, you’ve got half a chance of winning, and you’ve got a good chance of not losing it.

“So, it’s important we start the game well and try and impose our way on them, which won’t be an easy thing to do because they’re playing with a lot of confidence themselves.”

Lennon: ‘A derby mentality’

Asked if derbies had to be treated differently to other games, Lennon added: “I think you have to, because it means so much. And so you just want to be able to try and get your details right.

“And I know it’s hard to say that you do treat this game differently. But psychologically, you do. There’s no question.

“Maybe the training and the sessions are the same. But the mentality has to be different, I think; a little bit more on point.”

Dunfermline have kicked off the Championship campaign with a draw and a win and Raith have matched that early record.

But there will be a contrast in the starting line-ups, with the Pars so far fielding the youngest team in the Championship and Rovers the oldest one in the whole of the SPFL.

“It can work both ways, can’t it? Sometimes you like those old heads in the team,” commented Lennon, who remains on the lookout for striking reinforcements.

“Sometimes you like the exuberance of youth or the legs, if you want to call it that.

“It’s not something we’ve deliberately gone out to do. It’s just the way things are falling for us at the minute.

“But I’m really pleased with the attitude of the players and the quality that they’re bringing. I’m hoping for more of the same come Friday night.”