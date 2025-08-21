Neil Lennon ready for ‘different’ Fife derby with Dunfermline as he draws on Celtic and Hibs past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon ready for ‘different’ Fife derby with Dunfermline as he draws on Celtic and Hibs past

The Pars boss has plenty experience of the Glasgow and Edinburgh versions.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon shouts instructions from the sidelines during a game.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon will get his first taste of the Fife derby. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon will get his first taste of a Fife derby on Friday night – and the Dunfermline boss knows it will be ‘different’.

The Northern Irishman has experienced the red-hot atmosphere of Old Firm clashes as both a player and a manager at Celtic.

And he has led Hibernian into the frenzy of Edinburgh showdowns with Hearts.

With no fixtures against Raith Rovers last season after he took over at the Pars in March, this will be his debut in the Fife version.

And the 54-year-old has experienced enough of such local rivalries to realise it will be no ordinary encounter.

Then Celtic boss Neil Lennon (right) and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard before an Old Firm clash.
Then Celtic boss Neil Lennon (right) and Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard before an Old Firm clash. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“We’re coming up against a good team who have started the season as well as us,” he said of Raith. “And we’re away (from home), so I expect it to be a very difficult game.

“Obviously, there’s the local rivalry and pride at stake for the supporters.

“So, we’ve given this a lot of detail and a lot of respect and we’re looking forward to it.

“From what I’ve seen so far, if you can get the first goal in these games, particularly in the derby, you’ve got half a chance of winning, and you’ve got a good chance of not losing it.

“So, it’s important we start the game well and try and impose our way on them, which won’t be an easy thing to do because they’re playing with a lot of confidence themselves.”

Lennon: ‘A derby mentality’

Asked if derbies had to be treated differently to other games, Lennon added: “I think you have to, because it means so much. And so you just want to be able to try and get your details right.

“And I know it’s hard to say that you do treat this game differently. But psychologically, you do. There’s no question.

“Maybe the training and the sessions are the same. But the mentality has to be different, I think; a little bit more on point.”

Dunfermline have kicked off the Championship campaign with a draw and a win and Raith have matched that early record.

But there will be a contrast in the starting line-ups, with the Pars so far fielding the youngest team in the Championship and Rovers the oldest one in the whole of the SPFL.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon leaps to score in the last Fife derby against Dunfermline.
Dunfermline lost 2-0 on their last visit to Stark’s Park back in March. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“It can work both ways, can’t it? Sometimes you like those old heads in the team,” commented Lennon, who remains on the lookout for striking reinforcements.

“Sometimes you like the exuberance of youth or the legs, if you want to call it that.

“It’s not something we’ve deliberately gone out to do. It’s just the way things are falling for us at the minute.

“But I’m really pleased with the attitude of the players and the quality that they’re bringing. I’m hoping for more of the same come Friday night.”

