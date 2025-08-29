Dunfermline and Raith Rovers have new anthems but can football songs inspire on-field glory?

They are among the most rousing adopted football anthems of all time.

From Dundee United fans singing Beautiful Sunday and Hibernian fans singing Sunshine on Leith to Celtic fans belting out You’ll Never Walk Alone, these anthems aren’t just pre-match entertainment.

They are tunes that have become deeply rooted in football folklore, synonymous with cherished memories and moments of footballing magic.

But what makes a good football anthem – and can a rousing tune really stir the hearts of fans and players alike?

Fife footballing arch-rivals Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers certainly hope so.

To coincide with the launch of the new season, both Scottish Championship clubs are celebrating brand-new songs.

At Dunfermline, it’s Halbeath Road – a locally reimagined version of John Denver’s Country Roads that’s tugging at the heartstrings.

Meanwhile, over in Kirkcaldy, indie rockers Shambolics have delivered Dancing on the Streets of Raith, a nostalgic anthem built around a famous BBC quote.

So what inspired these new matchday soundtracks – and can they genuinely make a positive difference on the field?

The story behind Dunfermline Athletic’s new song ‘Halbeath Road’

This year marks 40 years since Dunfermline Athletic’s first-ever club song Eastenders appeared on national TV.

And to celebrate that anniversary, lifelong fan and former club general manager Mikey Mlotkiewicz spearheaded a new campaign to give the Pars a fresh terrace anthem.

“I was lying in bed one night and just thought – it’d be a good laugh to do a new song, 40 years on,” Mikey, 38, tells The Courier.

“I’d been humming Country Roads – I’ve always admired the Manchester United fans’ version – and just started rewriting the lyrics in my head.”

With its chorus transformed into: ‘Halbeath Road, take me home, To the place I belong, To see Dunfermline Athletic, Take me home, Halbeath Road…’ – it became instantly singable and unmistakably local.

Mikey, who works with the Dunfermline Athletic Former Players Association, brought in Stuart “Dusty” Miller, who recorded We Are the Pars in 1991, and together they gathered over 20 fans, local musicians, and club legends.

They included former player and manager Jim Leishman MBE – who recently spoke to The Courier about his life and career – Ian Westwater and Scott Thomson.

The rousing recording session took place at Loopmaniac studios in Dunfermline.

But it wasn’t all smooth. “Getting the rights to use Country Roads was a nightmare,” Mikey explains.

“We contacted BMG and the John Denver estate. It took weeks of emails, legal advice, and dead ends.

“Then one night, out the blue, we got the greenlight from Sean Carlson at licensing company Reservoir in New York. We are so grateful.”

What has been the reaction of Dunfermline Athletic fans?

The track debuted at East End Park before the season’s first home league match, against Airdrie.

Though Mikey was “gutted” to miss the big moment – he was watching Oasis at Murrayfield – footage of kids waving flags and fans singing along gave him goosebumps.

“You’re never going to please everyone with something like this,” he admits.

“But the feedback’s been incredible. It’s a proper community effort – from fans, former players, first-teamers, even the bagpipes made an appearance!”

Though the team still walks out to Into the Valley by local legends The Skids, Halbeath Road now plays in the build-up to kick-off.

And if the team’s form continues to rise under new boss Neil Lennon, Mikey believes the anthem could become a permanent part of Pars culture.

“I genuinely think a good anthem can make a difference,” he says.

“When the scarfs are up, the flags are going, and there’s a sea of sound – how can that not inspire players?” he says.

“Music and football are so connected. The right song, at the right time, can be electric.”

Kirkcaldy nostalgia inspired Raith Rovers song ‘Dancing on the Streets of Raith’

Putting football rivalries to one side, Mikey thinks Shambolics’ new Raith Rovers tune ‘Dancing on the Streets of Raith’ is “class”.

And that’s just as well because, if tunes do make a difference, then the bragging rights currently rest in Kirkcaldy after a 2-0 win by Raith over Dunfermline in the first Fife derby of the season last Friday night.

At Starks Park, where the song Geordie Munro remains a fans’ favourite, Raith have found their own new anthem thanks to locally formed band Shambolics – and a dash of nostalgia.

The new track, performed live by Darren Forbes and Scott Thomson of Shambolics before the match, was penned by Kirkcaldy born and bred singer and guitarist Darren.

But it wasn’t meant to be a football song – not at first.

“I was listening to loads of slow, emotional Scottish tunes – Sunshine on Leith, Caledonia, Billy Connolly’s I Wish I Was in Glasgow,” Darren, 30, tells me.

“Then I started writing about Kirkcaldy. I was feeling really nostalgic about my hometown. I always liked the phrase Dancing on the Streets of Raith – and it just slotted into the chorus perfectly.”

Inspired by a legendary line uttered by the BBC’s Sam Leitch after a famous Rovers result, the phrase has become part of Raith and wider footballing folklore.

“It just felt right,” Darren says. “Even before I showed it to the club, I knew it had something.”

The timing proved serendipitous. Just as Darren finished demoing the track, a call came in from Raith’s board, asking if he might consider writing a new Rovers anthem.

“I said, ‘Well… I’ve kind of already done it!’” he laughs.

“I sent them the demo thinking they might think it was too slow or sentimental.

“But they loved it. Became obsessed with it, actually.”

Shambolics song is capturing imagination of Raith fans

Shambolics released the track to coincide with the start of the season. The video includes old family cine film from the 1960s.

They’d kept live performances low-key due to the arrival of bandmate Lewis’s new baby. Darren had already played it at Stark’s Park during hospitality events.

But he was excited to learn that a full live debut was planned for the Fife derby on August 22 – on live BBC TV no less.

“It’s amazing,” he says. “We did pop-up sets at the ground, and the fans have been really receptive.

“The dream was always to get the whole stadium singing along.”

While Darren admits he’s more of a part-time fan compared to some of his bandmates, this project has rekindled his passion.

“I’ve always supported Raith, but only went to a couple games a season,” he says.

“Writing this made me feel properly connected to the club again,” he says.

“It’s mad. You see how much Sunshine on Leith means to Hibs, and I thought – why can’t we have something like that?”

The power of music

Darren knows the power of music to bring people together. He feels it at gigs.

But imagine fans singing his song after a big win? “Oh man, amazing!” he laughed, speaking ahead of last Friday’s big win.

As for the song’s future, Darren is optimistic.

“Unless the fans turn on it – which I don’t think they will,” he says, “it’ll stick around.

“The club are behind it, and if people start singing it on the terraces, that’s it. It’s in the blood.

“And if Rovers win the league this year, then it’ll really kick off!” he laughs.

Shambolics have announced they are playing PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on December 20 with proceeds going to Kirkcaldy Foodbank.