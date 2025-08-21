SPFL grant Dunfermline Athletic postponement of Championship clash due to international call-ups

Dunfermline have successfully had a Championship fixture postponed by the SPFL due to international call-ups.

The Pars lobbied the governing body for a call-off because of the number of players due to be away with their countries.

Defender John Tod was the first known absentee for the meeting with Ayr United on September 6 after he was included in the Scotland U/19s squad for a tournament in Slovenia early next month.

It was reward for an impressive opening to the season by the 18-year-old, who made his first-team debut last month and netted his maiden senior goal in his last outing.

Tod was followed by midfielder Alfons Amade, who was named in the Mozambique set-up for two World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Botswana.

And it is understood recent recruit Shea Kearney is also set to be included in Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U/21 squad for a Euro qualifier against Georgia.

The rules state that if three or more players are called up for international duty then a club can ask for a postponement.

And the East End Park men have had their request granted.

A Dunfermline statement read: “Our upcoming home match with Ayr United has been postponed due to international call-ups.”

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.