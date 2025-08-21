SPFL grant Dunfermline Athletic postponement of Championship clash due to international call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL grant Dunfermline Athletic postponement of Championship clash due to international call-ups

The Pars will have players away with their countries early next month.

By Iain Collin
John Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
John Tod is one of the players Dunfermline have away on international duty. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have successfully had a Championship fixture postponed by the SPFL due to international call-ups.

The Pars lobbied the governing body for a call-off because of the number of players due to be away with their countries.

Defender John Tod was the first known absentee for the meeting with Ayr United on September 6 after he was included in the Scotland U/19s squad for a tournament in Slovenia early next month.

It was reward for an impressive opening to the season by the 18-year-old, who made his first-team debut last month and netted his maiden senior goal in his last outing.

Alfons Amade in action for Dunfermline during pre-season.
Alfons Amade is part of the Mozambique international squad. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Tod was followed by midfielder Alfons Amade, who was named in the Mozambique set-up for two World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Botswana.

And it is understood recent recruit Shea Kearney is also set to be included in Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U/21 squad for a Euro qualifier against Georgia.

The rules state that if three or more players are called up for international duty then a club can ask for a postponement.

And the East End Park men have had their request granted.

A Dunfermline statement read: “Our upcoming home match with Ayr United has been postponed due to international call-ups.”

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Conversation