Best photos as fans turn out for first Fife derby of season

Thousands of fans flocked to Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Friday night for the first Fife derby of the new season.

Raith Rovers hosted Dunfermline Athletic under the floodlights for the first time in the 2025/26 Championship.

The town was buzzing ahead of the game as fans of both teams turned out in their numbers.

A significant policing operation was also in force following trouble at previous Fife derby fixtures.

FULL-TIME Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline

The Courier’s photographer, Kenny Smith, joined supporters to capture some of the best moments ahead of kick-off.