Best photos as fans turn out for first Fife derby of season

The Courier joined supporters as Raith Rovers hosted Dunfermline Athletic in Kirkcaldy on Friday night.

Fans of Raith Rovers ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans of Raith Rovers ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith

Thousands of fans flocked to Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Friday night for the first Fife derby of the new season.

Raith Rovers hosted Dunfermline Athletic under the floodlights for the first time in the 2025/26 Championship.

The town was buzzing ahead of the game as fans of both teams turned out in their numbers.

A significant policing operation was also in force following trouble at previous Fife derby fixtures.

FULL-TIME Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline

The Courier’s photographer, Kenny Smith, joined supporters to capture some of the best moments ahead of kick-off.

Raith fans the Mcilhatton family from Kirkcaldy up for the game. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pars fans Ryan and Cameron Kirkpatrick from Dunfermline look forward to the game to celebrate Ryans 8th Birthday today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pars fans Lauren McDaid (9) and Layla Ritchie (10) from Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park tonight. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Raith fans Kian Sorley (8) with his Dad and friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline fans during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Dunfermline fans at the Raith Rovers v Dunfermline, William Hill Scottish Championship. Image: Shutterstock

 

