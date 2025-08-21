Barry Robson highlights Shaun Byrne’s recall as he hails new quality in Raith Rovers squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson highlights Shaun Byrne’s recall as he hails new quality in Raith Rovers squad

Byrne was handed a rare start under Robson in the 1-0 victory over Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne celebrates with Dylan Easton after Raith Rovers' win against Ayr United.
Shaun Byrne celebrates with Dylan Easton after Raith Rovers' win against Ayr United. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has used Shaun Byrne as a shining example of the increased competition for places Raith Rovers have as they head into the Fife derby on Friday night.

The Stark’s Park outfit will host rivals Dunfermline with burgeoning confidence after an impressive 1-0 victory over Ayr United in their last outing.

Byrne returned to the starting line-up in the Somerset Park encounter for just the second time this season.

The former Dundee and Dunfermline midfielder was also used sparingly by Robson last term, starting just three times after the new manager arrived in late December.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, Robson has praised the 32-year-old for the way he has responded to the fresh demands being placed on the Rovers squad during his tutelage.

“You can see the competition building in the squad,” said Robson, whose team is the most experienced in the SPFL. “Whereas last year we never had that.

“Now no-one can be guaranteed to be playing. And you’re going to have to be at it or you’ll be getting changed and someone else will take your place.

“A lot depends on the performances of the players as well. I’ve got to be fair with the players if they’re performing really well.

“Shaun Byrne came into the team, and Sean’s physical improvement since I first spoke to him has been huge. The work he’s done in the background has been huge.

Robson: ‘He deserved his opportunity’

“And he deserved his opportunity and he did really well.

“I’m just using him as an example because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked.

“You can see it with a lot of the players. Josh Mullin has been outstanding and he’s been playing in that position.

“So, there’s a fight on everywhere now.

“So, who wants to perform? And if you’re not performing, the next one comes on.

Jack Hamilton runs away after scoring for Raith Rovers against St Johnstone.
The return from injury of Jack Hamilton gives Raith Rovers competition in attack. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“That’s how you build a good culture and, hopefully, build a good team.

“The players in the starting line-up know now that if they’re not performing and they’re not at their best, then yes, they’ll be replaced.”

Both Raith and Dunfermline have started the campaign with a draw and a win and, with two victories apiece, there was nothing between the teams in last season’s derbies.

Robson, who remains on the hunt for new signings, expects something similar in the latest showdown of the Kingdom’s rivals as Pars manager Neil Lennon makes his derby debut.

Robson expecting ‘tough game’ against Dunfermline

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to. And we know it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Raith boss.

“Neil [Lennon] is a terrific manager and I’ve got a lot of time for him. He’s managed at the top level.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of derbies in my time. I know what’s expected, I know what they’re like.

“They’re games I’ve always enjoyed and thrived in.”

Conversation