Barry Robson highlights Shaun Byrne’s recall as he hails new quality in Raith Rovers squad

Barry Robson has used Shaun Byrne as a shining example of the increased competition for places Raith Rovers have as they head into the Fife derby on Friday night.

The Stark’s Park outfit will host rivals Dunfermline with burgeoning confidence after an impressive 1-0 victory over Ayr United in their last outing.

Byrne returned to the starting line-up in the Somerset Park encounter for just the second time this season.

The former Dundee and Dunfermline midfielder was also used sparingly by Robson last term, starting just three times after the new manager arrived in late December.

However, Robson has praised the 32-year-old for the way he has responded to the fresh demands being placed on the Rovers squad during his tutelage.

“You can see the competition building in the squad,” said Robson, whose team is the most experienced in the SPFL. “Whereas last year we never had that.

“Now no-one can be guaranteed to be playing. And you’re going to have to be at it or you’ll be getting changed and someone else will take your place.

“A lot depends on the performances of the players as well. I’ve got to be fair with the players if they’re performing really well.

“Shaun Byrne came into the team, and Sean’s physical improvement since I first spoke to him has been huge. The work he’s done in the background has been huge.

Robson: ‘He deserved his opportunity’

“And he deserved his opportunity and he did really well.

“I’m just using him as an example because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked.

“You can see it with a lot of the players. Josh Mullin has been outstanding and he’s been playing in that position.

“So, there’s a fight on everywhere now.

“So, who wants to perform? And if you’re not performing, the next one comes on.

“That’s how you build a good culture and, hopefully, build a good team.

“The players in the starting line-up know now that if they’re not performing and they’re not at their best, then yes, they’ll be replaced.”

Both Raith and Dunfermline have started the campaign with a draw and a win and, with two victories apiece, there was nothing between the teams in last season’s derbies.

Robson, who remains on the hunt for new signings, expects something similar in the latest showdown of the Kingdom’s rivals as Pars manager Neil Lennon makes his derby debut.

Robson expecting ‘tough game’ against Dunfermline

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to. And we know it’s going to be a tough game,” said the Raith boss.

“Neil [Lennon] is a terrific manager and I’ve got a lot of time for him. He’s managed at the top level.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of derbies in my time. I know what’s expected, I know what they’re like.

“They’re games I’ve always enjoyed and thrived in.”