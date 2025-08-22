Neil Lennon says Dunfermline ‘deserved something’ from Fife derby as he makes penalty and red card claim

Neil Lennon has claimed Dunfermline ‘thoroughly deserved something’ out of their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

The East End Park boss admitted the Pars were the ‘architects of their own downfall’ with the concession of Lewis Stevenson’s opening goal after just 66 seconds.

And, in a blood-and-thunder encounter in Kirkcaldy, he accepted the youthful Fifers lacked the game management of their more experienced hosts.

But the Northern Irishman was satisfied with the way his side rallied after the break, only for Lewis Vaughan’s second to kill the game in Raith’s favour 12 minutes from time.

“We’re architects of our own downfall,” said Lennon. “We’ve got possession and we go negative and then we lose it and then we lose a goal.

“But we talked about that. Losing goals early can happen, as we saw midweek in Europe, and then you have to galvanise yourself again.

“I didn’t think the first-half was great. It was scrappy, we didn’t really affect their final third too much, but neither did they.

“In the second-half I thought we were great. We thoroughly deserved something out of the game.

“The difference is the two goals. I think we should deal with both the goals a lot better, but that comes with game management and experience.

Lennon: ‘I’m not going to whip them’

“I thought we were great in the second-half. Again, we deserved something out of the game, so I’m not going to whip them

“They are young, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse either.

“The game management has to improve. They’re learning the game quickly at the sharp end, this is men’s football.”

Lennon also felt Dunfermline should have had a late penalty when Josh Cooper was wiped out in the box after trying to get a shot away.

And he was upset at referee David Dickinson’s failure to show a red card to Lewis Stevenson, rather than the yellow he received, for a robust aerial challenge that resulted in Andrew Tod being substituted suffering from concussion.

“I thought we should have had a penalty on Cooper and I think the Lewis Stevenson challenge on Andy Tod’s a red card,” he added.

“He’s concussed, so obviously you’ve got to take him off straight away. So, you lose your main striker and we’re not sort of blessed with a lot of strikers at the minute.

“I don’t know how the referee comes to that conclusion. I’ve seen it again.

“Lewis is not that type of player, I’ve known him a long time. But he’s indecisive and then he goes and he’s late and catches him on the head. It’s reckless.”