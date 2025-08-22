Barry Robson reacts to Raith Rovers’ stirring Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline

Barry Robson saluted Raith Rovers for ‘playing the derby’ as they snatched the Fife bragging rights with victory over Dunfermline.

The Kirkcaldy men got off a dream start with the opening goal from Lewis Stevenson after just 66 seconds.

And Lewis Vaughan made sure of the win with a second-half second that sparked wild celebrations in the packed-out home end.

Robson felt it was as deserved success and hailed the way his experienced side approached the big occasion.

“It was obviously a difficult game for us,” he said. “But I thought we did well and we created some really good chances; probably more chances than they did.

“And I thought we played the derby, I thought we played it well.

“I knew it was never going to be a game with a lot of nice passing and things like that. It was going to be a lot of grit and determination.

Robson happy Raith ‘played the occasion’

“There was a lot of second balls, first balls, balls put in the channel. I knew it was going to be that.

“So, we worked on that most of the week. We knew we would have to go and try and play the occasion and play the game rather than doing anything different.”

Robson revealed the opening goal was also down to work on the training pitch this week, with Dylan Easton pressing the dithering Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen into coughing up possession in the Dunfermline half.

“It was a great start,” he added. To be fair, we worked on that press and that came off.

“We never worked on the underlap from Lewis Stevenson! But we worked on the press there and it just shows you when you get that right, it causes them problems.

“So, we’ve done that well and got off to a really good start.

“But we don’t get carried away. It’s a long season, we’ve still got to go and play them another three times.”