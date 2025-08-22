Barry Robson reacts to Raith Rovers’ stirring Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reacts to Raith Rovers’ stirring Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline

The Stark's Park side earned a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Lewis Stevenson and Lewis Vaughan.

Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan's goal in the Fife derby.
Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan's goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson saluted Raith Rovers for ‘playing the derby’ as they snatched the Fife bragging rights with victory over Dunfermline.

The Kirkcaldy men got off a dream start with the opening goal from Lewis Stevenson after just 66 seconds.

And Lewis Vaughan made sure of the win with a second-half second that sparked wild celebrations in the packed-out home end.

Manager Barry Robson claps the Raith Rovers supporters after victory over Dunfermline.
Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers came out on top in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Robson felt it was as deserved success and hailed the way his experienced side approached the big occasion.

“It was obviously a difficult game for us,” he said. “But I thought we did well and we created some really good chances; probably more chances than they did.

“And I thought we played the derby, I thought we played it well.

“I knew it was never going to be a game with a lot of nice passing and things like that. It was going to be a lot of grit and determination.

Robson happy Raith ‘played the occasion’

“There was a lot of second balls, first balls, balls put in the channel. I knew it was going to be that.

“So, we worked on that most of the week. We knew we would have to go and try and play the occasion and play the game rather than doing anything different.”

Robson revealed the opening goal was also down to work on the training pitch this week, with Dylan Easton pressing the dithering Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen into coughing up possession in the Dunfermline half.

“It was a great start,” he added. To be fair, we worked on that press and that came off.

Dylan Easton puts fingers in both his ears as Raith Rovers celebrate their Fife derby victory.
Dylan Easton leads the Raith Rovers celebrations at full-time. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We never worked on the underlap from Lewis Stevenson! But we worked on the press there and it just shows you when you get that right, it causes them problems.

“So, we’ve done that well and got off to a really good start.

“But we don’t get carried away. It’s a long season, we’ve still got to go and play them another three times.”

