3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points as Neil Lennon’s Fife derby claim comes under the spotlight

Friday’s Fife derby was a familiar tale for Dunfermline as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers.

It was the fourth consecutive time the fixture had finished 2-0 to the home team at Stark’s Park.

Lewis Stevenson’s opener after just 66 seconds put the Pars firmly on the back foot from the get-go.

And Lewis Vaughan’s strike 12 minutes from time landed the killer blow for the hosts.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the action.

The Pars’ nightmare start

In every match, but particularly a derby, the opening exchanges are crucial.

Not only do players need to settle into the action and calm any nerves, the first 15 to 20 minutes can set the tone for the remainder of the match.

For Dunfermline to find themselves behind after just over a minute was disastrous.

When Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen wanted time on the ball, Dylan Easton snapped into the tackle.

It was a theme that persisted throughout the 90 minutes.

There were still opportunities for the Pars to recover before Stevenson stabbed in through Mason Munn’s legs from close range.

But it was a nightmare start for the visitors.

They had been slow out of the traps in the previous game against Airdrie, before winning 2-0.

And, pre-match, boss Neil Lennon had used the example of Aberdeen’s Europa League comeback to emphasise the way games can ebb and flow.

But, away from home in a derby, they could not have started any worse and ultimately paid the price.

Youth versus experience

Up until now, Dunfermline’s youthfulness has been seen as a positive.

The likes of John Tod and brother Andrew – whose early substitution did not help the cause – as well as on-loan Rangers keeper Mason Munn have impressed.

They have had energy and confidence and travelled to Kirkcaldy unbeaten in five.

However, against the oldest starting XI in the whole SPFL, that age gap seemed to count.

The question before kick-off was whether Raith’s experience would trump Dunfermline’s ‘legs’.

Once Rovers got in front, we got our answer.

The Pars regrouped and were able to put together some neat passages of passing football.

But they never really got anywhere as Raith used their knowhow to hold them at arm’s length.

If it was needed at all, the frenetic encounter was further confirmation of Dunfermline’s desperate need for striking reinforcements, and preferably experienced ones.

Connor Young is showing increasing promise in his link-up play and Josh Cooper was lively after coming on for Andrew Tod.

But, up against the likes of Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Josh Mullin, all 30-somethings in the Raith defence, it was men against boys at times.

Did Dunfermline ‘deserve something’?

Lennon accepted that the Pars were ‘architects of their own downfall’ in the derby.

Conceding an opening goal inside two minutes was shocking.

And Vaughan’s second for Raith, just when Dunfermline looked to be building towards a late push, was soft.

He was allowed to drift inside on a throw-in far too easily and Munn will not be happy about being beaten at his near post.

But the Fifers boss also made a fair point in claiming Stevenson could have been sent-off for his forceful aerial challenge on Andrew Tod that left the youngster concussed.

With just 20 minutes on the clock, it would have handed Dunfermline a numerical advantage and with plenty of time to make it count.

However, given the Pars failed to create much in attack until the final ten minutes, Lennon may reconsider his defiant assessment that they ‘deserved something’ now that the dust has settled.

Chilokoa-Mullen’s night was summed up when he skewed a header wide of an open goal in the 81st minute.

Had that gone in then there was every chance the visitors could have eked out a point.

But, for all Dunfermline’s tidy passing, which became slightly more threatening with the introduction of Shea Kearney and Alfons Amade from the bench, Raith still carved out the better opportunities.

An offside call against Easton just after half-time was tight and Paul McMullan sent an attempted lob into Munn’s hands when he should have scored.

Shots from Mullin and Vaughan were also marginally off target.

Whilst the result in a derby is the be-all and end-all, Dunfermline were not as vanquished as some made out.

But, in managing the occasion better, Raith certainly merited their victory.