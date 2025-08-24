3 Raith Rovers talking points as doughty derby display earns Fife bragging rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as doughty derby display earns Fife bragging rights

The Stark's Park men earned a 2-0 victory over Dunfermline on Friday night.

Lewis Vaughan is lifted in the air as Raith Rovers players celebrate his goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan's clinching goal in their Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a stirring Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline on Friday night.

The 2-0 victory was their fourth consecutive success by the same scoreline in the fixture at Stark’s Park.

Lewis Stevenson got the Kirkcaldy side off to a dream start with the breakthrough goal after just 66 seconds.

And Lewis Vaughan sprung from the bench to add the crucial second with only 12 minutes remaining.

Courier Sport was in attendance to assess the action.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson claps his hands as he looks towards the supporters.
Barry Robson’s game-plan worked for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Rovers master derby occasion

Raith manager Barry Robson accepted the derby had not been one for the purists.

Under the lights and in front of an expectant crowd, it was frantic and intense.

Dunfermline probably played slightly more passing football than their hosts over the piece.

However, Robson was full of praise for the way his players handled the occasion.

Lewis Stevenson side-foots his shot beyond the despairing lunge of Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.
Lewis Stevenson (second from left) slots in Raith Rovers’ early opener against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

They constantly snapped into tackles, most notably in the first minute when Dylan Easton robbed Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen to spark the attack that finished with Stevenson’s opener.

And their tactics of pressing the Pars high yielded rewards in further opportunities.

When the chips were down and a 1-0 lead needed defending, their wily experience and big-game knowhow came out on top.

It may not have been pretty at times, but it was definitely effective.

Continuity paying off

Raith started against Dunfermline with just one player who was not at the club last season.

With goalkeeper Josh Rae having been on loan last term before joining permanently from St Johnstone, Paul McMullan was the only new face in Robson’s selection.

That continuity means the vast majority of an experienced squad know exactly what their manager wants from them.

Robson took over in late December and Rovers showed signs towards the back end of last season that their hard work on the training pitch was paying off.

They finished the campaign with a ten-game unbeaten run that came up just short in their quest for a play-off place.

Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton puts his fingers in both ears as he smiles in celebration.
Dylan Easton laps up the acclaim of the Raith Rovers supporters after full-time against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

They had the momentum that would have made them tough opponents had they got there.

And, despite a couple of hiccups in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, the Stark’s Park men have rediscovered that form from the spring.

With boundless energy and running power, matched with players who can take opportunities in the final third, they are now 13 matches without loss in the Championship.

Confidence will be high after a derby victory that hints at a better campaign pushing at the top end of the table.

Areas for improvement remain

An old proverb suggests fixing the roof while the sun is shining.

With the transfer window shutting next Monday, September 1, Raith are running out of time to strengthen their squad with permanent arrivals.

The starting XI that saw off Dunfermline is a strong one.

Players like Easton, Shaun Byrne and Josh Mullin have adapted their natural games to fit into Robson’s high-energy game-plan.

However, beyond the starters, the options are not plentiful.

Rovers went without a recognised front-line striker against the Pars, with Vaughan and Jack Hamilton coming off the bench.

But the alternatives in midfield are teenagers Kai Montagu and Logan Raeside and the inexperienced Callum Hannah is the only back-up in central defence.

Only a couple of injuries to first picks could seriously affect Raith, and Robson will be hopeful of at least a couple of reinforcements in the coming days.

