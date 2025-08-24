3 Raith Rovers talking points as doughty derby display earns Fife bragging rights

Raith Rovers maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a stirring Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline on Friday night.

The 2-0 victory was their fourth consecutive success by the same scoreline in the fixture at Stark’s Park.

Lewis Stevenson got the Kirkcaldy side off to a dream start with the breakthrough goal after just 66 seconds.

And Lewis Vaughan sprung from the bench to add the crucial second with only 12 minutes remaining.

Courier Sport was in attendance to assess the action.

Rovers master derby occasion

Raith manager Barry Robson accepted the derby had not been one for the purists.

Under the lights and in front of an expectant crowd, it was frantic and intense.

Dunfermline probably played slightly more passing football than their hosts over the piece.

However, Robson was full of praise for the way his players handled the occasion.

They constantly snapped into tackles, most notably in the first minute when Dylan Easton robbed Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen to spark the attack that finished with Stevenson’s opener.

And their tactics of pressing the Pars high yielded rewards in further opportunities.

When the chips were down and a 1-0 lead needed defending, their wily experience and big-game knowhow came out on top.

It may not have been pretty at times, but it was definitely effective.

Continuity paying off

Raith started against Dunfermline with just one player who was not at the club last season.

With goalkeeper Josh Rae having been on loan last term before joining permanently from St Johnstone, Paul McMullan was the only new face in Robson’s selection.

That continuity means the vast majority of an experienced squad know exactly what their manager wants from them.

Robson took over in late December and Rovers showed signs towards the back end of last season that their hard work on the training pitch was paying off.

They finished the campaign with a ten-game unbeaten run that came up just short in their quest for a play-off place.

They had the momentum that would have made them tough opponents had they got there.

And, despite a couple of hiccups in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, the Stark’s Park men have rediscovered that form from the spring.

With boundless energy and running power, matched with players who can take opportunities in the final third, they are now 13 matches without loss in the Championship.

Confidence will be high after a derby victory that hints at a better campaign pushing at the top end of the table.

Areas for improvement remain

An old proverb suggests fixing the roof while the sun is shining.

With the transfer window shutting next Monday, September 1, Raith are running out of time to strengthen their squad with permanent arrivals.

The starting XI that saw off Dunfermline is a strong one.

Players like Easton, Shaun Byrne and Josh Mullin have adapted their natural games to fit into Robson’s high-energy game-plan.

However, beyond the starters, the options are not plentiful.

Rovers went without a recognised front-line striker against the Pars, with Vaughan and Jack Hamilton coming off the bench.

But the alternatives in midfield are teenagers Kai Montagu and Logan Raeside and the inexperienced Callum Hannah is the only back-up in central defence.

Only a couple of injuries to first picks could seriously affect Raith, and Robson will be hopeful of at least a couple of reinforcements in the coming days.