How long will Andrew Tod be missing following Dunfermline Athletic striker’s Fife derby concussion?

Andrew Tod will spend a spell on the sidelines for Dunfermline following his sickening head knock in the Fife derby.

The 19-year-old had to be replaced midway through the first-half of the 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

He was on the wrong end of a clumsy and robust aerial challenge from opening goal-scorer Lewis Stevenson.

Tod appeared to take a heavy blow to his head before landing on his back with a jolt.

The teenager’s sports glasses were knocked off with the force of the collision and he required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted immediately.

Pars boss Neil Lennon argued after the game that Stevenson’s challenge was ‘reckless’ and worthy of a red card. Referee David Dickinson showed only yellow.

Lennon also confirmed that Tod had suffered concussion, ‘so obviously you have to take him off straight away’.

It is understood the youngster pulled out of playing in Dunfermline’s golf day on Sunday to allow rest and recovery from the effects of the blow.

Tod’s return-to-play protocols

He will now be managed carefully by the East End Park medical team and will miss Saturday’s visit of Championship strugglers Ross County as he follows a ‘graduated return to activity’ programme.

The Scottish Sports Concussion Guidance, which was updated last year, says that all concussions should be managed individually. But that ‘there should be no return to competition before 21 days from the day of the injury’.

However, after the visit of County this weekend, the Fifers will then have a free weekend.

Their meeting with Ayr United on September 6 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The next time Neil Lennon’s side will be back in action is away to Arbroath on Saturday, September 13.

Due to the derby being switched to Friday for live TV, that match will come a day after the 21-day threshold for Tod to be ruled out of competitive football.

Assuming he has recovered and passes all the concussion tests, he will be able to return to action at Gayfield having missed only one game.