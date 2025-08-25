How long will Andrew Tod be missing following Dunfermline Athletic striker’s Fife derby concussion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How long will Andrew Tod be missing following Dunfermline Athletic striker’s Fife derby concussion?

The 19-year-old had to be substituted just 22 minutes into the 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic forward Andrew Tod.
Dunfermline forward Andrew Tod was injured in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Andrew Tod will spend a spell on the sidelines for Dunfermline following his sickening head knock in the Fife derby.

The 19-year-old had to be replaced midway through the first-half of the 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

He was on the wrong end of a clumsy and robust aerial challenge from opening goal-scorer Lewis Stevenson.

Tod appeared to take a heavy blow to his head before landing on his back with a jolt.

Andrew Tod and Lewis Stevenson compete for a high ball.
Lewis Stevenson caught Andrew Tod with his elbow in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The teenager’s sports glasses were knocked off with the force of the collision and he required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted immediately.

Pars boss Neil Lennon argued after the game that Stevenson’s challenge was ‘reckless’ and worthy of a red card. Referee David Dickinson showed only yellow.

Lennon also confirmed that Tod had suffered concussion, ‘so obviously you have to take him off straight away’.

It is understood the youngster pulled out of playing in Dunfermline’s golf day on Sunday to allow rest and recovery from the effects of the blow.

Tod’s return-to-play protocols

He will now be managed carefully by the East End Park medical team and will miss Saturday’s visit of Championship strugglers Ross County as he follows a ‘graduated return to activity’ programme.

The Scottish Sports Concussion Guidance, which was updated last year, says that all concussions should be managed individually. But that ‘there should be no return to competition before 21 days from the day of the injury’.

However, after the visit of County this weekend, the Fifers will then have a free weekend.

Their meeting with Ayr United on September 6 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Andrew Tod – and his sports glasses – are sent flying after Lewis Stevenson’s challenge. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The next time Neil Lennon’s side will be back in action is away to Arbroath on Saturday, September 13.

Due to the derby being switched to Friday for live TV, that match will come a day after the 21-day threshold for Tod to be ruled out of competitive football.

Assuming he has recovered and passes all the concussion tests, he will be able to return to action at Gayfield having missed only one game.

Conversation