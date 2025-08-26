Why Neil Lennon ‘applauds’ Robbie Fraser for leaving Rangers to join Dunfermline Athletic

Neil Lennon is determined to help new signing Robbie Fraser prove he was right to leave Rangers for Dunfermline.

The 22-year-old spent 16 years with the Ibrox club but found his first-team opportunities limited.

After having his appetite whetted by a loan spell with Livingston last season, the left-back penned a three-year deal with the Pars and made his debut in Friday’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

While that 2-0 defeat did not go according to plan, Lennon is convinced Fraser can kick-start his career at East End Park.

“We watched Robbie towards the end of the season and liked him a lot,” commented Lennon.

“I think he’s the type of player that brings good balance to the team.

“And he had the experience of winning a promotion with Livingston last season. He was really consistent for them.

“It was a good opportunity for us to take him and we’re delighted he’s come. At 22, I think his best years are now in front of him.

“You’ve got to see your future, haven’t you? If it’s going to be the same every year, you’re better off coming away.

“And, even though probably the club [Rangers] means a lot to him, which I’m sure it does, you’re better off getting out and playing.

Lennon: ‘We’ve got a good one’ in Fraser

“We’ve seen a lot of younger players staying around the bigger clubs and fading away, and that’s something that Robbie doesn’t want to do.

“So we applaud him for taking that decision and we’re going to make sure for him that it’s the right decision.”

Fraser’s arrival gives Dunfermline three strong options at left wing-back as he competes with Ewan Otoo, who can also play in midfield, and Kieran Ngwenya.

“He’s a great boy, a great professional, and I think he’s talented,” added Lennon. “He’s committed to us and we’re committed to him – and he’s going to play.

“We were looking for a left-sided [player] and we’ve got a good one there.”

Meanwhile, new signing Jefferson Caceres could take time to settle into Scottish football.

The Peruvian was given a baptism of fire in Friday’s derby at Stark’s Park when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

However, Lennon has backed the 22-year-old, who joined Sheffield United in February for a seven-figure transfer fee, to come good.

“Jefferson is a really good finisher,” he said. “He didn’t have a great time at Sheffield United; he didn’t play a lot, if at all.

“So, we want to integrate him into the Scottish culture, the footballing culture here.

“And then let him sort of express himself. He’s a really talented player.”