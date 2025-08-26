Why Neil Lennon ‘applauds’ Robbie Fraser for leaving Rangers to join Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Neil Lennon ‘applauds’ Robbie Fraser for leaving Rangers to join Dunfermline Athletic

The left-back made his Pars debut in the Fife derby.

Robbie Fraser shows the effects of a facial injury sustained in his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Robbie Fraser made his Dunfermline debut in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon is determined to help new signing Robbie Fraser prove he was right to leave Rangers for Dunfermline.

The 22-year-old spent 16 years with the Ibrox club but found his first-team opportunities limited.

After having his appetite whetted by a loan spell with Livingston last season, the left-back penned a three-year deal with the Pars and made his debut in Friday’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

While that 2-0 defeat did not go according to plan, Lennon is convinced Fraser can kick-start his career at East End Park.

Robbie Fraser plays a pass for Dunfermline under pressure from Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin.
Robbie Fraser was a positive for Dunfermline in their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

“We watched Robbie towards the end of the season and liked him a lot,” commented Lennon.

“I think he’s the type of player that brings good balance to the team.

“And he had the experience of winning a promotion with Livingston last season. He was really consistent for them.

“It was a good opportunity for us to take him and we’re delighted he’s come. At 22, I think his best years are now in front of him.

“You’ve got to see your future, haven’t you? If it’s going to be the same every year, you’re better off coming away.

“And, even though probably the club [Rangers] means a lot to him, which I’m sure it does, you’re better off getting out and playing.

Lennon: ‘We’ve got a good one’ in Fraser

“We’ve seen a lot of younger players staying around the bigger clubs and fading away, and that’s something that Robbie doesn’t want to do.

“So we applaud him for taking that decision and we’re going to make sure for him that it’s the right decision.”

Fraser’s arrival gives Dunfermline three strong options at left wing-back as he competes with Ewan Otoo, who can also play in midfield, and Kieran Ngwenya.

“He’s a great boy, a great professional, and I think he’s talented,” added Lennon. “He’s committed to us and we’re committed to him – and he’s going to play.

“We were looking for a left-sided [player] and we’ve got a good one there.”

Jefferson Caceres gets on the ball for Dunfermline.
Jefferson Caceres made his first appearance for Dunfermline in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, new signing Jefferson Caceres could take time to settle into Scottish football.

The Peruvian was given a baptism of fire in Friday’s derby at Stark’s Park when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

However, Lennon has backed the 22-year-old, who joined Sheffield United in February for a seven-figure transfer fee, to come good.

“Jefferson is a really good finisher,” he said. “He didn’t have a great time at Sheffield United; he didn’t play a lot, if at all.

“So, we want to integrate him into the Scottish culture, the footballing culture here.

“And then let him sort of express himself. He’s a really talented player.”

