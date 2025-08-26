Barry Robson reveals the blend he wants at Raith Rovers after scrapping to Fife derby win

Barry Robson is determined to ensure Raith Rovers are a team that can ‘do a bit of everything’ in their pursuit of success this season.

The Stark’s Park outfit proved they were up for the fight as they battled to a 2-0 Fife derby victory over Dunfermline on Friday night.

Their boundless energy, high press and strong tackling were at the foundations of a win that stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 13 games.

However, with players like Dylan Easton, Paul McMullan and Lewis Vaughan, the Kirkcaldy men also have plenty of skill and artistry to call on in attack.

Robson, known to demand powerful running from his players, admits the ultimate goal is to mould a team that can blend everything together.

“I want us to be a team that can do a bit of everything,” he said after admitting the derby was not one for the football purists.

“Sometimes you’ll see us, I don’t know, against Queen’s Park, when we’ve got something like 75 per cent possession.

“On Friday, we’ve not seen the possession, but our transitions were so good. The speed that we went at Dunfermline in behind.

“Dylan Easton had a goal chopped off for no reason. He was through one on one, Paul McMullan was through one on one, Lewis Vaughan missed a good chance.

Robson: ‘Some games need to be different’

“You can see we had that transition in us that we had worked on all week.

“But, in some games, it’ll need to be a bit different.

“We’ve won a couple of games, and we just need to keep improving. We need to keep getting better, and just keep trying to perform as well as we can.”

After coming back from going behind to an early penalty to draw 1-1 with Queen’s Park on the opening weekend, Raith have now beaten Ayr United and Dunfermline.

Until St Johnstone maintained their 100 per cent record at home to Arbroath on Saturday afternoon, Rovers were top of the Championship.

And, although it is very early, Robson insists his players should take huge belief from the way they have started the league campaign.

“It’s credit to the players,” he added. “They should take that confidence with them.

“I said that to them, that they should be confident, especially when you’re playing against a really good side like Dunfermline.

“Don’t be fooled. Dunfermline are a good team, they’ll do all right this year. Neil [Lennon] is a top manager, they’ll be all right.”