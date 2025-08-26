Barry Robson reveals the blend he wants at Raith Rovers after scrapping to Fife derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reveals the blend he wants at Raith Rovers after scrapping to Fife derby win

The Stark's Park outfit saw off rivals Dunfermline 2-0 at Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson points and shouts instructions from his technical area.
Barry Robson points the way for Raith Roves. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson is determined to ensure Raith Rovers are a team that can ‘do a bit of everything’ in their pursuit of success this season.

The Stark’s Park outfit proved they were up for the fight as they battled to a 2-0 Fife derby victory over Dunfermline on Friday night.

Their boundless energy, high press and strong tackling were at the foundations of a win that stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 13 games.

However, with players like Dylan Easton, Paul McMullan and Lewis Vaughan, the Kirkcaldy men also have plenty of skill and artistry to call on in attack.

Lewis Vaughan is lifted in the air as Raith Rovers players celebrate his goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Lewis Vaughan’s clinching goal in their Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Robson, known to demand powerful running from his players, admits the ultimate goal is to mould a team that can blend everything together.

“I want us to be a team that can do a bit of everything,” he said after admitting the derby was not one for the football purists.

“Sometimes you’ll see us, I don’t know, against Queen’s Park, when we’ve got something like 75 per cent possession.

On Friday, we’ve not seen the possession, but our transitions were so good. The speed that we went at Dunfermline in behind.

“Dylan Easton had a goal chopped off for no reason. He was through one on one, Paul McMullan was through one on one, Lewis Vaughan missed a good chance.

Robson: ‘Some games need to be different’

“You can see we had that transition in us that we had worked on all week.

“But, in some games, it’ll need to be a bit different.

“We’ve won a couple of games, and we just need to keep improving. We need to keep getting better, and just keep trying to perform as well as we can.”

After coming back from going behind to an early penalty to draw 1-1 with Queen’s Park on the opening weekend, Raith have now beaten Ayr United and Dunfermline.

Until St Johnstone maintained their 100 per cent record at home to Arbroath on Saturday afternoon, Rovers were top of the Championship.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown holds off the challenge of Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.
Captain Scott Brown (left) led from the front for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And, although it is very early, Robson insists his players should take huge belief from the way they have started the league campaign.

“It’s credit to the players,” he added. “They should take that confidence with them.

“I said that to them, that they should be confident, especially when you’re playing against a really good side like Dunfermline.

“Don’t be fooled. Dunfermline are a good team, they’ll do all right this year. Neil [Lennon] is a top manager, they’ll be all right.”

