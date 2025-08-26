Dunfermline Athletic name new chairman as iconic former player and manager takes Pars role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic name new chairman as iconic former player and manager takes Pars role

Jim Leishman takes over from David Cook.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic chairman Jim Leishman holds up a DAFC scarf.
Former player and manager Jim Leishman is Dunfermline's new chairman. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Jim Leishman has been backed to ‘strengthen bonds’ between Dunfermline and the local community after being appointed the club’s new chairman.

The move splits the duties being carried out by David Cook, who has passed on the role but will continue as chief executive.

Cook insists there was only ‘one person in mind’ when the Pars decided to look for a new chairman.

Leishman adds the position to those of player, coach, manager and director of the Fifers that he has held in a storied association with the club across five decades.

The 71-year-old, who is also in his final tenure as Provost of Fife, will not sit on the board but will continue his previous ambassadorial responsibilities in a more formal capacity.

Jim Leishman points to a photo of himself in a montage of Dunfermline legends in the East End Park tunnel.
Jim Leishman now adds the role of chairman to those of player, manager, director and ambassador that he has previously filled at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Cook explained: “With the ambition and positive upwards trajectory of the club, it is the appropriate moment to split out the duties of CEO and chairman to ensure we are running and managing the business the best we can.

“When I made this decision, there was only one person in my mind that would fit the bill for the club – Jim Leishman.

“Jim has had a 50-year association with the club as a player, coach, manager, director of football and ambassador, and I feel he merits the honour of being chairman of our club.

“His enthusiasm for the Pars remains as strong today as the first time I met him in the mid-1980s.

Cook: Leishman a ‘valuable asset’ to DAFC

My three years as chairman have had many ups and downs, but I have a huge amount of gratitude to Jim for his loyalty and support during this period.

“He’s been consistent and supportive during good and difficult times, which says a lot about his affection for the club and his character.

“Jim’s stature, both in our local communities and across Scottish football, remains strong, which will be a valuable asset for the club.”

Cook added: “The boardroom changes are a demonstration of the club embracing international ownership and new methods of working to drive forward positive change, both on and off the pitch.

Jim Leishman raises his arms aloft in the Dunfermline dugout after a win over Rangers in 1988.
Jim Leishman celebrates as Dunfermline beat Rangers 2-0 during his first spell as manager in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

“But it also demonstrates our awareness and focus on strengthening the bond with supporters and communities locally. I believe Jim will be great in helping achieve this.”

The appointment of Leishman, who had two spells as manager at Dunfermline, comes as co-owner Evan Sofer and business associate Alsharif Faisal Bin Jamil formally join the East End Park board.

Cook continued: “Both bring a wealth of experience from their different business fields and strengthen the day-to-day involvement of our ownership in the running of the club.

“I can only see positives from this move.”

Director Scott Gordon has stepped down from the board.

Conversation