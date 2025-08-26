Dunfermline Athletic name new chairman as iconic former player and manager takes Pars role

Jim Leishman has been backed to ‘strengthen bonds’ between Dunfermline and the local community after being appointed the club’s new chairman.

The move splits the duties being carried out by David Cook, who has passed on the role but will continue as chief executive.

Cook insists there was only ‘one person in mind’ when the Pars decided to look for a new chairman.

Leishman adds the position to those of player, coach, manager and director of the Fifers that he has held in a storied association with the club across five decades.

The 71-year-old, who is also in his final tenure as Provost of Fife, will not sit on the board but will continue his previous ambassadorial responsibilities in a more formal capacity.

Cook explained: “With the ambition and positive upwards trajectory of the club, it is the appropriate moment to split out the duties of CEO and chairman to ensure we are running and managing the business the best we can.

“When I made this decision, there was only one person in my mind that would fit the bill for the club – Jim Leishman.

“Jim has had a 50-year association with the club as a player, coach, manager, director of football and ambassador, and I feel he merits the honour of being chairman of our club.

“His enthusiasm for the Pars remains as strong today as the first time I met him in the mid-1980s.

Cook: Leishman a ‘valuable asset’ to DAFC

“My three years as chairman have had many ups and downs, but I have a huge amount of gratitude to Jim for his loyalty and support during this period.

“He’s been consistent and supportive during good and difficult times, which says a lot about his affection for the club and his character.

“Jim’s stature, both in our local communities and across Scottish football, remains strong, which will be a valuable asset for the club.”

Cook added: “The boardroom changes are a demonstration of the club embracing international ownership and new methods of working to drive forward positive change, both on and off the pitch.

“But it also demonstrates our awareness and focus on strengthening the bond with supporters and communities locally. I believe Jim will be great in helping achieve this.”

The appointment of Leishman, who had two spells as manager at Dunfermline, comes as co-owner Evan Sofer and business associate Alsharif Faisal Bin Jamil formally join the East End Park board.

Cook continued: “Both bring a wealth of experience from their different business fields and strengthen the day-to-day involvement of our ownership in the running of the club.

“I can only see positives from this move.”

Director Scott Gordon has stepped down from the board.