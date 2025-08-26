Freed Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann joins English club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann joins English club

The 24-year-old has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

By Iain Collin
Lewis McCann smiles for the camera.
Lewis McCann left Dunfermline in the summer after seven years at the club. Image: SNS.

Former Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann has found a new club.

The 24-year-old was released by the Pars at the end of the season following seven years with the club.

He was initially offered facilities to aid his recovery from a hamstring injury but opted to complete his rehabilitation on his own.

A smiling Lewis McCann performs a knee slide after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Lewis McCann scored 28 times for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Now, the striker has sorted out his future with a move south of the border.

McCann has penned a two-year deal with League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The Edinburgh-born Northern Ireland U/21 cap joins ex-St Johnstone favourite Shaun Rooney at Fleetwood, who have taken two points from a possible nine in the league so far this season.

McCann made his Dunfermline debut in a 3-0 League Cup win over Peterhead in July 2018, just after his 17th birthday.

McCann’s Hampden farewell to Pars

He went on to make 179 appearances for the Fifers, scoring 28 goals, before his exit.

His last appearance for the East End Park outfit was at Hampden in the 1-0 win over Queen’s Park on April 12.

Ostensibly a striker, his versatility meant he was often played in a wide-left position and sometimes as a right winger.

But a failure to hold down a regular place up front meant a succession of managers failed to get the very best out of the powerful marksman.

Conversation