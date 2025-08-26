Freed Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann joins English club

Former Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann has found a new club.

The 24-year-old was released by the Pars at the end of the season following seven years with the club.

He was initially offered facilities to aid his recovery from a hamstring injury but opted to complete his rehabilitation on his own.

Now, the striker has sorted out his future with a move south of the border.

McCann has penned a two-year deal with League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The Edinburgh-born Northern Ireland U/21 cap joins ex-St Johnstone favourite Shaun Rooney at Fleetwood, who have taken two points from a possible nine in the league so far this season.

McCann made his Dunfermline debut in a 3-0 League Cup win over Peterhead in July 2018, just after his 17th birthday.

McCann’s Hampden farewell to Pars

He went on to make 179 appearances for the Fifers, scoring 28 goals, before his exit.

His last appearance for the East End Park outfit was at Hampden in the 1-0 win over Queen’s Park on April 12.

Ostensibly a striker, his versatility meant he was often played in a wide-left position and sometimes as a right winger.

But a failure to hold down a regular place up front meant a succession of managers failed to get the very best out of the powerful marksman.