New Raith Rovers coach told to focus on 3 things with goalkeeper Josh Rae

Barry Robson has revealed the ‘pure focus’ of Raith Rovers’ new goalkeeper coach is to make Josh Rae ‘better, quicker and stronger’.

The Stark’s Park club moved quickly last week to appoint Calum Erskine as the replacement for Robbie Thomson on Robson’s backroom team.

Thomson had been with the Kirkcaldy club for seven years but was tempted away to rejoin John McGlynn at Falkirk in the Premiership.

Erskine, who has been part of the Scottish FA’s coaching staff, will work on a daily basis with Rae and summer signing Aidan Glavin.

And, with Robson backing Rae – who has kept consecutive clean sheets against Ayr United and Dunfermline – to be one of the best goalies in the Championship this term, Erskine has been handed a simple remit.

Rae joined Raith on loan from St Johnstone in February before making the move permanent during the close-season.

“I thought he came in and did really well last season and you could see his confidence growing,” said Robson of Rae.

“It took him a wee bit of time in the summer. The summer probably came at the wrong time for him; he probably wanted to keep playing.

“And then he had a little bit of pre-season in him.

Robson: ‘Remit is to make Rae better’

“But I think in the last few weeks he’s started to look really good again.

“Obviously we’ve got a new goalkeeping coach in as well, and his pure focus and remit is to make him [Rae] better.

“Quicker about the goal, stronger, all these things. So, we’ll get a lot of that work into him as well.”

Raith are on the hunt for reinforcements ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline and could sign a defender this week as they also continue discussions with Rangers over loan signings via the clubs’ co-operation agreement.

Robson’s recruits have so far been limited and he has admitted he would like ‘one or two’ to strengthen his options.

However, he has confessed it is never as easy as supporters might think to ensure the club gets the required quality to sign on the dotted line.

“It’s good when the transfer window finishes and you know you’ve got your squad of players,” he said. “And then that can be a focus and you can get on with it. It’s good in that sense.

“What they don’t teach you in transfer windows is the number of players you go for and you think, ‘yeah, I’ve got him, him, him and him.

“And before you know it, you’re ninth down on every list.

“So, that’s what the transfer window in football looks like in reality.”