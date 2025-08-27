New Raith Rovers coach told to focus on 3 things with goalkeeper Josh Rae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

New Raith Rovers coach told to focus on 3 things with goalkeeper Josh Rae

Calum Erskine was appointed to Barry Robson's backroom staff.

A smiling Josh Rae spreads his arms in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Ayr United.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has revealed the ‘pure focus’ of Raith Rovers’ new goalkeeper coach is to make Josh Rae ‘better, quicker and stronger’.

The Stark’s Park club moved quickly last week to appoint Calum Erskine as the replacement for Robbie Thomson on Robson’s backroom team.

Thomson had been with the Kirkcaldy club for seven years but was tempted away to rejoin John McGlynn at Falkirk in the Premiership.

Erskine, who has been part of the Scottish FA’s coaching staff, will work on a daily basis with Rae and summer signing Aidan Glavin.

New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine leans on a goalpost at Stark's Park.
New Raith Rovers goalkeeper coach Calum Erskine. Image: Raith Rovers Football Club.

And, with Robson backing Rae – who has kept consecutive clean sheets against Ayr United and Dunfermline – to be one of the best goalies in the Championship this term, Erskine has been handed a simple remit.

Rae joined Raith on loan from St Johnstone in February before making the move permanent during the close-season.

“I thought he came in and did really well last season and you could see his confidence growing,” said Robson of Rae.

“It took him a wee bit of time in the summer. The summer probably came at the wrong time for him; he probably wanted to keep playing.

“And then he had a little bit of pre-season in him.

Robson: ‘Remit is to make Rae better’

“But I think in the last few weeks he’s started to look really good again.

“Obviously we’ve got a new goalkeeping coach in as well, and his pure focus and remit is to make him [Rae] better.

“Quicker about the goal, stronger, all these things. So, we’ll get a lot of that work into him as well.”

Raith are on the hunt for reinforcements ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline and could sign a defender this week as they also continue discussions with Rangers over loan signings via the clubs’ co-operation agreement.

Robson’s recruits have so far been limited and he has admitted he would like ‘one or two’ to strengthen his options.

Josh Rae looks on as Dundee's Simon Murray scores following his mistake with St Johnstone.
Josh Rae endured a difficult start to last season with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

However, he has confessed it is never as easy as supporters might think to ensure the club gets the required quality to sign on the dotted line.

“It’s good when the transfer window finishes and you know you’ve got your squad of players,” he said. “And then that can be a focus and you can get on with it. It’s good in that sense.

“What they don’t teach you in transfer windows is the number of players you go for and you think, ‘yeah, I’ve got him, him, him and him.

“And before you know it, you’re ninth down on every list.

“So, that’s what the transfer window in football looks like in reality.”

More from Football

Ryan Jack
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye swoop for Ryan Jack
Max Watters limps away
Dundee United's injury curse: EVERY Tannadice ace currently sidelined – and when they are…
3
Steven Pressley makes a point to his Dundee players at Kilmarnock. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee attack will improve insists Steven Pressley as he hails Cameron Congreve capture
Kai Fotheringham in his new surroundings. Image: PPA.
Kai Fotheringham made 'all in' Dundee United to St Johnstone choice, says Simo Valakari
Jamie Gullan during a break in play.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Jamie Gullan injury update and reveals replacement plan
Jim Goodwin's rebuild has begun
Zac Sapsford NOT ruled out of derby as Dundee United boss reveals Max Watters’…
Lewis McCann smiles for the camera.
Freed Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann joins English club
New Dunfermline Athletic chairman Jim Leishman holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline Athletic name new chairman as iconic former player and manager takes Pars role
Ethan Hamilton
Dundee seal deal for 'high-energy' midfielder Ethan Hamilton
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in action for Scotland U/21s.
Dundee United trio earn international call-ups with Dundee and Dunfermline also represented in Scotland…

Conversation