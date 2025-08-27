Dunfermline Athletic poised to sign ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic poised to sign ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Courier Sport understands a deal has been agreed with Livingston.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline signing target Zak Rudden in action during a loan spell with St Johnstone.
Zak Rudden is poised to join Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are poised to complete the capture of former Dundee striker Zak Rudden.

It is understood a deal has been agreed with Livingston that will see the 25-year-old make a permanent move to the Pars.

Rudden only joined the Lions in the summer but has been deemed surplus to requirements less than a month into the Premiership campaign.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been desperately seeking reinforcements in attack.

Zak Rudden looks disconsolately to the ground during a game with Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden had a spell on loan at Raith Rovers two seasons ago. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And they have turned to Rudden after having two bids turned down for St Johnstone marksman Makenzie Kirk.

Rudden is now expected to undergo a medical with the Fifers as the finishing touches are made to the switch to East End Park.

Dunfermline have been short of options up front this season, especially with former St Johnstone favourite Chris Kane having been sidelined with injury.

They have been forced to go with the inexperienced duo of Connor Young and Andrew Tod in recent weeks.

Lennon keen on second new striker

But Tod had to be replaced midway through the first-half in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers and Young is still waiting for his first competitive goal since joining the Pars from Edinburgh City in January.

If everything proceeds as planned, Rudden will be in place to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with struggling Ross County.

And Lennon is expected to pursue a second striker before the transfer window closes.

Rudden spent last season with Queen’s Park in the Championship, scoring 15 goals in 47 appearances.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane takes a drink.
Chris Kane has been absent for the majority of Dunfermline’s season so far due to injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was a more successful spell than his loan with Raith Rovers at the end of the previous campaign, when he netted just three times in 17 outings.

With St Johnstone 12 months previously, the former Rangers trainee scored only once in 12 matches.

He can lay claim, however, to helping Dundee to the Championship title that year with eight goals in the first half of the season before moving to Perth.

With a loan spell at Falkirk earlier in his career, he also clinched the League One title with Partick Thistle in 2021.

The former Scotland U/21 leaves Livi having scored once in five appearances – all off the bench – so far this term.

