Dunfermline Athletic poised to sign ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Dunfermline are poised to complete the capture of former Dundee striker Zak Rudden.

It is understood a deal has been agreed with Livingston that will see the 25-year-old make a permanent move to the Pars.

Rudden only joined the Lions in the summer but has been deemed surplus to requirements less than a month into the Premiership campaign.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been desperately seeking reinforcements in attack.

And they have turned to Rudden after having two bids turned down for St Johnstone marksman Makenzie Kirk.

Rudden is now expected to undergo a medical with the Fifers as the finishing touches are made to the switch to East End Park.

Dunfermline have been short of options up front this season, especially with former St Johnstone favourite Chris Kane having been sidelined with injury.

They have been forced to go with the inexperienced duo of Connor Young and Andrew Tod in recent weeks.

Lennon keen on second new striker

But Tod had to be replaced midway through the first-half in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers and Young is still waiting for his first competitive goal since joining the Pars from Edinburgh City in January.

If everything proceeds as planned, Rudden will be in place to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with struggling Ross County.

And Lennon is expected to pursue a second striker before the transfer window closes.

Rudden spent last season with Queen’s Park in the Championship, scoring 15 goals in 47 appearances.

It was a more successful spell than his loan with Raith Rovers at the end of the previous campaign, when he netted just three times in 17 outings.

With St Johnstone 12 months previously, the former Rangers trainee scored only once in 12 matches.

He can lay claim, however, to helping Dundee to the Championship title that year with eight goals in the first half of the season before moving to Perth.

With a loan spell at Falkirk earlier in his career, he also clinched the League One title with Partick Thistle in 2021.

The former Scotland U/21 leaves Livi having scored once in five appearances – all off the bench – so far this term.