Neil Lennon makes ‘not for sale’ declaration as Dunfermline open talks with in-demand star

Ewan Otoo has attracted bids from English clubs over the last 12 months.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded in front of Pars memorabilia.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline insist Ewan Otoo is ‘not for sale’ after opening discussions with the player over a contract extension.

Otoo is in the final year of his current deal and has been linked with interest from clubs south of the border.

A low-ball offer from Crawley Town was dismissed by the Pars earlier in the summer, with the League Two outfit being long-term admirers of the former Celtic youngster.

They had bids turned down last summer, when Stevenage also fell short of the Fifers’ valuation of the 22-year-old.

Otoo’s ability to play in defence, midfield and at wing-back, and his powerful style appear to make him well suited to English football.

Ewan Otoo playing for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Ewan Otoo in action for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, with Monday’s transfer deadline fast approaching, Dunfermline have no intention of losing a valuable asset, despite the arrival of Robbie Fraser from Rangers last week.

“The offer didn’t come anywhere near to meeting our expectations of what we value Ewan at,” said manager Neil Lennon of Crawley’s latest bid.

“So, it was a non-discussion, really.

“The club’s a different animal now as well. It was knocked back pretty quickly.

Lennon: ‘The ball’s in Ewan’s court’

“I’ve had a sit down with Ewan and he knows what we think of him here as a player – and as a boy.

“We’re still in talks with him, hopefully to maybe extend. We’ll see how it goes.

“For now, he seems pretty content and the ball’s in Ewan’s court.

“But he’s not for sale, that’s for sure. And that’s been made clear to him as well.”

Liam Hoggan holds a Dunfermline athletic FC scarf above his head.
Liam Hoggan signed a new contract with Dunfermline this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, Liam Hoggan is due back at the club for assessment in the next 24 hours after being hospitalised on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old defender suffered a worrying neck injury after landing awkwardly during a friendly against Bo’ness United.

It resulted in the match being abandoned to allow the young defender to receive treatment on the pitch and he was later taken to hospital in an ambulance.

It is understood medics gave the teenager the all-clear after scans showed only swelling and he will now be closely monitored by the Pars.

A statement read: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that following [the] friendly match with Bo’ness United, Liam Hoggan has been released from hospital.”

Conversation