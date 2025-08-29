Zak Rudden handed Championship challenge as Neil Lennon explains next steps in Dunfermline striker search

Neil Lennon has backed Zak Rudden to help make Dunfermline ‘a force’ in the Championship.

And the Pars boss has confirmed he is still on the hunt for more striking options before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Rudden has penned a two-year deal at East End Park after making the move from Livingston just weeks after joining the Premiership outfit.

The former Dundee marksman is eager to get the game-time that was going to be limited for him at Livi.

And, after Rudden netted 16 times last term with Queen’s Park, Lennon is delighted to have boosted his attack with a proven Championship talent.

“It’s good to get a striker in and, obviously, Zak knows the league,” said the Fifers’ manager.

“He had a good season last year in a team that struggled, and he’s been at Dundee, Partick Thistle, so he knows the environment.

“What he brings is energy and a goal threat as well. So, I’m very pleased to get that one over the line.

“I think the team is lacking experience and, at 25, he’s at a good age and he’s got that experience of the league already.

“So, I think it’s a good signing for us.

Lennon: ‘We want Rudden to spearhead Pars’

“We made a good pitch to him, and I think he just wants to play on a regular basis. He wasn’t probably going to get guaranteed that at Livingston.

“And what we want him to do is spearhead us going forward and make us a force in the division, which we’ve got the potential to be.”

With Chris Kane having struggled for fitness and Andrew Tod sidelined due to the concussion he suffered in the Fife derby, Rudden instantly beefs up Lennon’s options.

However, the former Celtic and Hibernian boss has hinted at further business – both in and out – in the coming days.

“I’m always looking for strikers! There’s a few days left of the window, so we’ll see,” he added.

“We are not too bad in that department at the minute. But we’re still looking, yeah. You’re always looking, honestly. You are.”

Asked if he still has budget remaining, he quipped: “I have no idea. I hope so!

“There may be comings and goings between now and Monday, I’m pretty sure of that.

“The squad needs a little bit of trimming as well. So, there’ll be players who we can’t guarantee game-time and they’ll probably need to try and get a loan or something like that, and go and play and get some minutes.

“And, obviously, some of the younger ones as well; there’s a bit of interest in them.”