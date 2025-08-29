Paul Hanlon details Raith Rovers’ journey back to clean sheets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hanlon details Raith Rovers’ journey back to clean sheets

The Stark's Park side have earned back-to-back shut-outs.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Paul Hanlon insists he was always convinced Raith Rovers could recapture the defensive form that was the foundation of last season’s grandstand finish.

The Stark’s Park men ended last term with a run of ten games unbeaten that took them to within a whisker of making the promotion play-offs.

It was a sequence that was built on five clean sheets and, with a 3-3 draw against Morton an outlier, the concession of just four goals across nine of the games.

Hanlon was at the heart of that rearguard effort, alongside Callum Fordyce and Jordan Doherty in a settled back three.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon stands with his arms outstretched.
Paul Hanlon has helped Raith Rovers to consecutive clean sheets. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, the same personnel suffered a difficult Premier Sports Cup group stage this summer, leaking nine goals in just four matches.

It was something that needed to be looked at. But the experienced Hanlon is adamant it was never a concern.

With back-to-back shut-outs against Dunfermline and Ayr United, Rovers have not lost a single goal from open play in their three Championship outings so far this season.

“When we looked at it, realistically, it was not as if we were getting battered,” Hanlon told Courier Sport.

“We didn’t feel like we were giving up loads of chances. It just felt like the chances we were giving up were going in.

Hanlon: ‘There wasn’t loads to look at’

“When we sat down as a unit and went over games, there wasn’t loads to look at.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take a wee bit of confidence from that and think, ‘right, that will turn’.

“It’s just all got to fall into place.

“Obviously, we take pride in clean sheets. But, at the same time, if you win games 2-1 or 3-1, it’s still a great result. A clean sheet is not the be all and end all.

“But we obviously took a lot of pride and got a buzz from that last season. It’s about trying to piece it all together.”

Paul Hanlon shadows Dunfermline opponent Connor Young.
Raith Rovers’ defensive experience told in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With the experience of Josh Mullin and Lewis Stevenson at wing-back, the Raith defensive unit has an average age of 32 and has hundreds of games under its collective belt.

And Hanlon acknowledges that the demands for hard work made by manager Barry Robson mean the attackers also deserve massive credit whenever Rovers keep their opponents out.

“We’ve got that consistency,” he added of the personnel, who stretched their unbeaten run to 13 league games with last Friday’s 2-0 victory over Dunfermline.

“We know each other now. We’ve got a good blend of everything across the back three.

“But it’s a whole unit thing as well. It’s a whole team effort – but we take the most pride in it at the back.”

Conversation