Paul Hanlon details Raith Rovers’ journey back to clean sheets

Paul Hanlon insists he was always convinced Raith Rovers could recapture the defensive form that was the foundation of last season’s grandstand finish.

The Stark’s Park men ended last term with a run of ten games unbeaten that took them to within a whisker of making the promotion play-offs.

It was a sequence that was built on five clean sheets and, with a 3-3 draw against Morton an outlier, the concession of just four goals across nine of the games.

Hanlon was at the heart of that rearguard effort, alongside Callum Fordyce and Jordan Doherty in a settled back three.

However, the same personnel suffered a difficult Premier Sports Cup group stage this summer, leaking nine goals in just four matches.

It was something that needed to be looked at. But the experienced Hanlon is adamant it was never a concern.

With back-to-back shut-outs against Dunfermline and Ayr United, Rovers have not lost a single goal from open play in their three Championship outings so far this season.

“When we looked at it, realistically, it was not as if we were getting battered,” Hanlon told Courier Sport.

“We didn’t feel like we were giving up loads of chances. It just felt like the chances we were giving up were going in.

Hanlon: ‘There wasn’t loads to look at’

“When we sat down as a unit and went over games, there wasn’t loads to look at.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take a wee bit of confidence from that and think, ‘right, that will turn’.

“It’s just all got to fall into place.

“Obviously, we take pride in clean sheets. But, at the same time, if you win games 2-1 or 3-1, it’s still a great result. A clean sheet is not the be all and end all.

“But we obviously took a lot of pride and got a buzz from that last season. It’s about trying to piece it all together.”

With the experience of Josh Mullin and Lewis Stevenson at wing-back, the Raith defensive unit has an average age of 32 and has hundreds of games under its collective belt.

And Hanlon acknowledges that the demands for hard work made by manager Barry Robson mean the attackers also deserve massive credit whenever Rovers keep their opponents out.

“We’ve got that consistency,” he added of the personnel, who stretched their unbeaten run to 13 league games with last Friday’s 2-0 victory over Dunfermline.

“We know each other now. We’ve got a good blend of everything across the back three.

“But it’s a whole unit thing as well. It’s a whole team effort – but we take the most pride in it at the back.”