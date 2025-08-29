Barry Robson reacts as Rangers striker joins Raith Rovers in first signing of co-operation agreement

Raith Rovers’ co-operation agreement with Rangers has borne fruit for the first time with the signing of Josh Gentles.

The striker has joined the Stark’s Park side on loan for the season under new rules brought in by the Scottish FA in the summer.

The 17-year-old has been involved in the Rangers first-team this term, sitting on the bench for the Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos, Viktoria Plzen and Club Brugge.

He was also an unused substituted in the Premier Sports Cup victory over Alloa Athletic earlier this month.

That pitched him against the team with whom he spent the second half of last season on loan. He scored three times in 14 appearances for the Wasps.

However, Rangers are keen for the teenager to gain greater top-team experience at a higher level and have used their partnership with Raith to send the tall marksman out on loan to the Championship.

“We’ve taken in Josh Gentles,” said Rovers manager Barry Robson. “He came in and trained with us on Friday morning.

“He’s the first one that’s come in [from Rangers]. So, he’s one that we’ll have a look at.

“Hopefully he can do well here and he can learn how to be in a first-team environment and all the stuff that comes along with that.

Robson: ‘Hopefully he can help us’

“I’ve watched lots of him; I’ve actually gone to games and watched Josh.

“He’s a big, powerful lad, he’s about six foot two. He’s a striker. He can run. He’s trained a fair bit with the first-team at Rangers as well.

“He just needs to tidy up on different areas. And, obviously, he needs to be in a first-team environment and the demands that puts on him.

“He was at Alloa last season and he’s a good kid. He’s still young, so still lots to learn.

“But he’s one where hopefully we can help improve him, and obviously one where hopefully he can help us.”

Gentles has been tied to Rangers for the last decade and, despite being a Wales youth internationalist, comes under the co-operation agreement as he is also eligible for Scotland.

The new scheme, which is designed to get young players greater first-team exposure, is for players aged between 16 and 21 who are qualified to play for Scotland.

“It’s been a move I’ve had interest in for a while now. So, I’m just buzzing to get going now,” said Gentles.

“I spoke to the manager and Potts (technical director John Potter), and believe that the way they want us to play will fit my style well.

“Hopefully this is a move that will both benefit my own development and help the club push for their goals.”