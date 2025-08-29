Barry Robson reacts as Rangers striker joins Raith Rovers in first signing of co-operation agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reacts as Rangers striker joins Raith Rovers in first signing of co-operation agreement

The clubs agreed a tie-in earlier in the summer.

By Iain Collin
Josh Gentles holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Josh Gentles has joined Raith Roves from Rangers. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Raith Rovers’ co-operation agreement with Rangers has borne fruit for the first time with the signing of Josh Gentles.

The striker has joined the Stark’s Park side on loan for the season under new rules brought in by the Scottish FA in the summer.

The 17-year-old has been involved in the Rangers first-team this term, sitting on the bench for the Champions League qualifiers against Panathinaikos, Viktoria Plzen and Club Brugge.

He was also an unused substituted in the Premier Sports Cup victory over Alloa Athletic earlier this month.

Josh Gentles stands with his arms folded at Stark's Park.
Josh Gentles is the first loan signing of Raith Rovers’ co-operation agreement with Rangers. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

That pitched him against the team with whom he spent the second half of last season on loan. He scored three times in 14 appearances for the Wasps.

However, Rangers are keen for the teenager to gain greater top-team experience at a higher level and have used their partnership with Raith to send the tall marksman out on loan to the Championship.

“We’ve taken in Josh Gentles,” said Rovers manager Barry Robson. “He came in and trained with us on Friday morning.

“He’s the first one that’s come in [from Rangers]. So, he’s one that we’ll have a look at.

“Hopefully he can do well here and he can learn how to be in a first-team environment and all the stuff that comes along with that.

Robson: ‘Hopefully he can help us’

“I’ve watched lots of him; I’ve actually gone to games and watched Josh.

“He’s a big, powerful lad, he’s about six foot two. He’s a striker. He can run. He’s trained a fair bit with the first-team at Rangers as well.

“He just needs to tidy up on different areas. And, obviously, he needs to be in a first-team environment and the demands that puts on him.

“He was at Alloa last season and he’s a good kid. He’s still young, so still lots to learn.

“But he’s one where hopefully we can help improve him, and obviously one where hopefully he can help us.”

New Raith loan signing Josh Gentles in action for Rangers.
Josh Gentles in action for Rangers during pre-season. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Gentles has been tied to Rangers for the last decade and, despite being a Wales youth internationalist, comes under the co-operation agreement as he is also eligible for Scotland.

The new scheme, which is designed to get young players greater first-team exposure, is for players aged between 16 and 21 who are qualified to play for Scotland.

“It’s been a move I’ve had interest in for a while now. So, I’m just buzzing to get going now,” said Gentles.

“I spoke to the manager and Potts (technical director John Potter), and believe that the way they want us to play will fit my style well.

“Hopefully this is a move that will both benefit my own development and help the club push for their goals.”

