Best pictures as fans turn out in force for Dundee derby

The city’s football fans flocked to Dens Park as Dundee and Dundee United did battle for the first time in season 2025/26.

Old enemies but new faces, both sides boasted more fresh signings than old heads in the 2pm kick-off.

The visiting Tangerines made the short walk up the road from Tannadice for the afternoon clash with much of Jim Goodwin’s revamped squad experiencing the unique quirk of the Dundee derby for the first time.

The Dark Blues, too, had plenty new signings taking part in their first derby day.

There was also a new man in the home dugout, though Steven Pressley is no stranger to the fixture even if he turned out in tangerine back in the 90s.

The noise, the colour and the drama was all on show at Dens Park, where the visitors ran out 2-0 winners.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the big day in Dundee.