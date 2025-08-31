Best pictures as fans turn out in force for Dundee derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as fans turn out in force for Dundee derby

Tangerines and Dark Blues gathered at Dens Park for the derby

Happy fans looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Kim Cessford

The city’s football fans flocked to Dens Park as Dundee and Dundee United did battle for the first time in season 2025/26.

Old enemies but new faces, both sides boasted more fresh signings than old heads in the 2pm kick-off.

The visiting Tangerines made the short walk up the road from Tannadice for the afternoon clash with much of Jim Goodwin’s revamped squad experiencing the unique quirk of the Dundee derby for the first time.

The Dark Blues, too, had plenty new signings taking part in their first derby day.

There was also a new man in the home dugout, though Steven Pressley is no stranger to the fixture even if he turned out in tangerine back in the 90s.

The noise, the colour and the drama was all on show at Dens Park, where the visitors ran out 2-0 winners.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the big day in Dundee.

Happy fans arrive for the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans arrive for the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Adam Ward shows his allegiance. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United fans sing for their team. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
We are here for for Dundee – Dylan Finlay, Natalie Greenwood and Brodie Finlay. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fans heading to the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Snappy Dee was available for pictures. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Cammy and Abbie Gill and Leanne Birrell looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United fans head to Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Queuing at the turnstiles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jessica and Amy Graham looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fans arriving for the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee fans, Abe Egand and Kayla MacBain. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United fans make their way to Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Riley and Lee Hughes look forward to the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fans gather on Tannadice Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Time for a catch up before the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
United fans make their way to Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans arrive for the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Looking forward to the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Snappy Dee was available for pictures. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Queuing at the turnstiles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Twa Teams – these guys support Dundee! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A sea of tangerine at the turnstiles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans arrive. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee fans make their way to the gates. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Programme seller, John Wade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Catch up ahead of the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fans gather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy fans arrive for the game. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Queuing at the turnstiles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

