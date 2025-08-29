Neil Lennon eyes end of transfer window as Dunfermline boss looks forward to ‘deep breath’

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon admits he will ‘take a big, deep breath’ when the transfer window closes.

The Pars have enjoyed a busy summer, with the capture of Zak Rudden on Thursday their 12th new signing.

With negotiations for new deals completed with a further six, there has been plenty to occupy the East End Park hierarchy.

Lennon is still on the look-out for fresh faces, with another striker and a centre-half uppermost on the club’s wish-list between now and Monday’s deadline for permanent transfers.

Thereafter, there will still be time for loan deals.

But, despite getting the chance to shake up his squad, Lennon has confessed he is not a fan of the last-minute horse trading.

“There’s so much agitation going on,” he said. “Not just exclusive to myself or the Championship in Scotland. Look at England and the way some players are behaving as well.

“So, as soon as the window shuts, you take a big deep breath and go, ‘well, now I know what I’ve got to work with between now and at least January’.

“So I’m sort of glad when it’s done and dusted.

“Some people will be happy with their window’s work, some will be frustrated.

Lennon preparing for ‘other permutations’

“And every coach will tell you, ‘yeah, I wanted another one’ or ‘I wanted another one’. But it’s not always possible.”

He added: “Between now and Monday there’ll be other permutations that we come across.

“In the meantime, you’ve still got to prepare for an important game as well.”

That match pitches Dunfermline against a struggling Ross County who sit rock bottom in the Championship with just a solitary point.

It is form that led the Highlanders to dispense with manager Don Cowie and instal the experienced John Robertson as interim boss.

Lennon, who is hoping his side can bounce back from their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, admits the visitors’ turmoil complicates the Pars’ preparations.

“I’ve watched a couple of their games,” he commented. “They’ve still got Premier quality in areas of the pitch, and they’ve got experience.

“Obviously, they’ve lost their manager now, which can work against you. What they’ll be looking for is a reaction to that.

“They haven’t started the season anywhere near as well as they would have liked. They’re a very dangerous opponent still, no question.”

Dunfermline will be without Andrew Tod as he recovers from concussion sustained against Raith and Chris Kane might not yet be fit enough to start against County.