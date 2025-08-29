Neil Lennon eyes end of transfer window as Dunfermline boss looks forward to ‘deep breath’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon eyes end of transfer window as Dunfermline boss looks forward to ‘deep breath’

The Pars took their signings to 12 with the capture of Zak Rudden.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon admits he will ‘take a big, deep breath’ when the transfer window closes.

The Pars have enjoyed a busy summer, with the capture of Zak Rudden on Thursday their 12th new signing.

With negotiations for new deals completed with a further six, there has been plenty to occupy the East End Park hierarchy.

Lennon is still on the look-out for fresh faces, with another striker and a centre-half uppermost on the club’s wish-list between now and Monday’s deadline for permanent transfers.

Thereafter, there will still be time for loan deals.

Zak Rudden holds up a DAFC scarf.
Zak Rudden has joined Dunfermline on a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

But, despite getting the chance to shake up his squad, Lennon has confessed he is not a fan of the last-minute horse trading.

“There’s so much agitation going on,” he said. “Not just exclusive to myself or the Championship in Scotland. Look at England and the way some players are behaving as well.

“So, as soon as the window shuts, you take a big deep breath and go, ‘well, now I know what I’ve got to work with between now and at least January’.

“So I’m sort of glad when it’s done and dusted.

“Some people will be happy with their window’s work, some will be frustrated.

Lennon preparing for ‘other permutations’

“And every coach will tell you, ‘yeah, I wanted another one’ or ‘I wanted another one’. But it’s not always possible.”

He added: “Between now and Monday there’ll be other permutations that we come across.

“In the meantime, you’ve still got to prepare for an important game as well.”

That match pitches Dunfermline against a struggling Ross County who sit rock bottom in the Championship with just a solitary point.

It is form that led the Highlanders to dispense with manager Don Cowie and instal the experienced John Robertson as interim boss.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks at the ground on the touchline.
Neil Lennon is looking for a response to Dunfermline’s Fife derby defeat. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Lennon, who is hoping his side can bounce back from their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, admits the visitors’ turmoil complicates the Pars’ preparations.

“I’ve watched a couple of their games,” he commented. “They’ve still got Premier quality in areas of the pitch, and they’ve got experience.

“Obviously, they’ve lost their manager now, which can work against you. What they’ll be looking for is a reaction to that.

“They haven’t started the season anywhere near as well as they would have liked. They’re a very dangerous opponent still, no question.”

Dunfermline will be without Andrew Tod as he recovers from concussion sustained against Raith and Chris Kane might not yet be fit enough to start against County.

