Raith Rovers make it a signing double with loan capture of Motherwell defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers make it a signing double with loan capture of Motherwell defender

The Stark's Park outfit recruited Josh Gentles on loan from Rangers earlier in the day.

By Iain Collin
Ewan Wilson holds a Raith Rovers FC scarf above his head.
Motherwell defender Ewan Wilson has joined Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have snapped up Motherwell youngster Ewan Wilson.

The Scotland U/21 cap has penned a loan agreement through to the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Ewan Wilson stands with his arms folded at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Ewan Wilson was a regular for Motherwell last season. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

But he has failed to feature from the bench in the Fir Park side’s three Championship outings so far.

The left-sided defender  racked up 39 appearances for the Steelmen last term but has dropped out of the starting line-up under new manager Jens Berthel Askou.

And, with a contract through to 2027, he has been allowed to depart temporarily for greater game-time.

Raith have been seeking competition for the experienced Lewis Stevenson at wing-back.

And Wilson will now give Raith boss Barry Robson more depth on the left side of his rearguard.

Wilson ‘full of excitement’ after Raith move

Wilson said: ”I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“The Championship is a league full of excitement and I can’t wait to get involved.

“The boys have all been brilliant since I came in.”

Wilson’s signing follows that of Josh Gentles, who has joined on loan from Rangers under Raith’s co-operation agreement with the Ibrox club.

Both players could make their debuts when Rovers travel to face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Saturday.

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon eyes end of transfer window as Dunfermline boss looks forward to 'deep…
Josh Gentles holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Barry Robson reacts as Rangers striker joins Raith Rovers in first signing of co-operation…
Simon Murray
How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Paul Hanlon details Raith Rovers' journey back to clean sheets
Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
Dundee United's transfer window finale: What to expect as deadline day nears
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley says derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign as boss makes promise…
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Zak Rudden stands at East End Park with his arms folded.
Zak Rudden handed Championship challenge as Neil Lennon explains next steps in Dunfermline striker…
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his…
Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics performed at Starks Park ahead of Raith Rovers v Dunfermline on August 22. Image: Callum Gibbs
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers have new anthems but can football songs inspire on-field glory?
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley reveals transfer interest in Dundee duo as he addresses Ryan Jack link

Conversation