Raith Rovers make it a signing double with loan capture of Motherwell defender

Raith Rovers have snapped up Motherwell youngster Ewan Wilson.

The Scotland U/21 cap has penned a loan agreement through to the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

But he has failed to feature from the bench in the Fir Park side’s three Championship outings so far.

The left-sided defender racked up 39 appearances for the Steelmen last term but has dropped out of the starting line-up under new manager Jens Berthel Askou.

And, with a contract through to 2027, he has been allowed to depart temporarily for greater game-time.

Raith have been seeking competition for the experienced Lewis Stevenson at wing-back.

And Wilson will now give Raith boss Barry Robson more depth on the left side of his rearguard.

Wilson ‘full of excitement’ after Raith move

Wilson said: ”I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“The Championship is a league full of excitement and I can’t wait to get involved.

“The boys have all been brilliant since I came in.”

Wilson’s signing follows that of Josh Gentles, who has joined on loan from Rangers under Raith’s co-operation agreement with the Ibrox club.

Both players could make their debuts when Rovers travel to face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Saturday.