Raith Rovers complete signing hat-trick as ex-Morton and Motherwell defender joins on loan

Raith Rovers have completed a move for former Morton and Motherwell defender Darragh O’Connor.

The London-born stopper has agreed a season-long loan switch from York City.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Republic of Ireland with his Irish parents as a youngster, has been training with Raith since pre-season in a bid to prove his fitness.

The ex-Morton and Leicester City player has been nursing a knee injury and has been allowed by York to carry out his rehabilitation at Stark’s Park.

It is understood the stopper suffered a minor setback earlier this month but Raith always had confidence he would recover sufficiently to be offered a deal.

With his last competitive outing coming on loan at Falkirk in a 5-2 victory over Partick Thistle in February, O’Connor will now bid to step up his readiness for first-team duties at Rovers.

O’Connor said: “I know Raith Rovers well from my time in the Championship and it was always a team that excited me to watch.

“I’ve been training with the boys for a few weeks now and loving every minute.

“I now just can’t wait to be involved on a match day.”

Raith strengthen options

His arrival, on the same day as Rangers striker Josh Gentles and Motherwell full-back Ewan Wilson, beefs up Barry Robson’s defensive options and provides more experience at the back.

With a three-man rearguard the Raith manager’s preference, the largely untested Callum Hannah has been the only back-up for the trio of Jordan Doherty, Callum Fordyce and Paul Hanlon.

O’Connor, who also had a spell on loan at Queen of the South, made 69 appearances for Morton during two years at Cappielow following his move there in 2022.

However, a switch back south of the border to join York last summer proved ill-fated due to a groin injury and he subsequently only played one game on loan at Falkirk after moving there in January.