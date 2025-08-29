Raith Rovers complete signing hat-trick as ex-Morton and Motherwell defender joins on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers complete signing hat-trick as ex-Morton and Motherwell defender joins on loan

The Stark's Park side have beefed up their squad with a triple capture.

By Iain Collin
Darragh O'Connor holds a Raith Rovers FC scarf above his head.
Raith Rovers have signed defender Darragh O'Connor on loan. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have completed a move for former Morton and Motherwell defender Darragh O’Connor.

The London-born stopper has agreed a season-long loan switch from York City.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Republic of Ireland with his Irish parents as a youngster,  has been training with Raith since pre-season in a bid to prove his fitness.

The ex-Morton and Leicester City player has been nursing a knee injury and has been allowed by York to carry out his rehabilitation at Stark’s Park.

It is understood the stopper suffered a minor setback earlier this month but Raith always had confidence he would recover sufficiently to be offered a deal.

A head and shoulders picture of Raith Rovers loan signing Darragh O'Connor.
Darragh O’Connor strengthens Raith Rovers’ defensive options. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

With his last competitive outing coming on loan at Falkirk in a 5-2 victory over Partick Thistle in February, O’Connor will now bid to step up his readiness for first-team duties at Rovers.

O’Connor said: “I know Raith Rovers well from my time in the Championship and it was always a team that excited me to watch.

“I’ve been training with the boys for a few weeks now and loving every minute.

“I now just can’t wait to be involved on a match day.”

Raith strengthen options

His arrival, on the same day as Rangers striker Josh Gentles and Motherwell full-back Ewan Wilson, beefs up Barry Robson’s defensive options and provides more experience at the back.

With a three-man rearguard the Raith manager’s preference, the largely untested Callum Hannah has been the only back-up for the trio of Jordan Doherty, Callum Fordyce and Paul Hanlon.

O’Connor, who also had a spell on loan at Queen of the South, made 69 appearances for Morton during two years at Cappielow following his move there in 2022.

However, a switch back south of the border to join York last summer proved ill-fated due to a groin injury and he subsequently only played one game on loan at Falkirk after moving there in January.

More from Football

Ewan Wilson holds a Raith Rovers FC scarf above his head.
Raith Rovers make it a signing double with loan capture of Motherwell defender
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon eyes end of transfer window as Dunfermline boss looks forward to 'deep…
Josh Gentles holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Barry Robson reacts as Rangers striker joins Raith Rovers in first signing of co-operation…
Simon Murray
How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Paul Hanlon details Raith Rovers' journey back to clean sheets
Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
Dundee United's transfer window finale: What to expect as deadline day nears
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley says derby win for Dundee can ignite campaign as boss makes promise…
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Zak Rudden stands at East End Park with his arms folded.
Zak Rudden handed Championship challenge as Neil Lennon explains next steps in Dunfermline striker…
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals which game Jamie Gullan is targeting for his…
Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics performed at Starks Park ahead of Raith Rovers v Dunfermline on August 22. Image: Callum Gibbs
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers have new anthems but can football songs inspire on-field glory?

Conversation