Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon makes ‘defeat’ admission after Ross County draw – and gives Matty Todd update

The Pars were pegged back twice in the 2-2 stalemate with the Highlanders.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks disconsolately down at the ground.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon is convinced Dunfermline are ‘heading in the right direction’ – despite their draw with Ross County ‘feeling like a defeat’.

The Pars were twice ahead, thanks to Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s 23rd-minute opener and a debut goal for Zak Rudden just short of the hour mark.

However, on both occasions, County found a leveller through Ronan Hale.

The second equaliser came just a minute from the end of regulation time and punctured the atmosphere inside a previously buoyant East End Park.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen is all smiles as he celebrates Dunfermline's opening goal.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (third from right) wheels away in celebration after scoring Dunfermline’s opener. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“They were superb,” said Lennon. “Again, a little bit of naivety towards the end. But it’s probably only a quality player of Hale that could score the [last] goal.

“But, when you analyse the game, you come away thinking we played ever so well.

“At the minute, it feels like a defeat. But, overall, we’ve got to be really pleased with the quality of performance.

“It turned out a little bit of quality got Ross County back in the game.

Lennon: ‘I can’t fault the players’

“But I thought we deserved to win the game – on all fronts, really.

“So, we’re moving in the right direction. I’m not there yet, in terms of where we want to be, but we’re getting there.

“Look, I can’t fault the players. I’m not going to stand here and go, ‘blah, blah, blah’ like in the old days.

“We were good. They’re young. They’re getting there. I’m not there with them yet but I know I’m going to get there with them.”

Zak Rudden clenches his fist in celebration after scoring for Dunfermline against Ross County.
Zak Rudden marked his Dunfermline debut with a goal. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Lennon praised Chilokoa-Mullen for bouncing back from a difficult display in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

And he was delighted with the performances of Rudden on his bow and Jefferson Caceres on his first outing on home soil.

“Delighted, yeah,” he said of Rudden’s 73 minutes on the pitch. “It was a real striker’s goals, a great finish. He’s given us a different dimension.

“Pleased with Caceres as well; he got better as the game went on.”

Matty Todd’s future at DAFC

Meanwhile, Lennon has confirmed that Matty Todd could be on his way out of Dunfermline.

The 24-year-old has been restricted to four cameos off the bench so far this season and was left out of the squad completely against County.

“It’s a possibility because we’re quite big in numbers in that sort of department,” he said, whilst admitting he is unsure if any move would be a loan or permanent.

“So, for players like Matty and a few others, it’s best at this juncture of their time [that] they’ve got to go and get some game-time, because we can’t guarantee that here.”

