3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points as five changes and Zak Rudden debut analysed after Ross County draw

The Pars were pegged back twice by the Highlanders in the 2-2 stalemate.

Ronan Hale wheels away after scoring Ross County's second equaliser against Dunfermline Athletic.
Ronan Hale (far left) produced a brilliant late leveller for Ross County to leave Dunfermline disappointed. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline succumbed to a late, late equaliser as they fought out a 2-2 draw with Ross County on Saturday.

Taking the lead twice with goals from Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and debutant Zak Rudden, they were pegged back twice by fantastic Ronan Hale strikes.

It was a result that ‘felt like a defeat’, according to manager Neil Lennon.

And the subdued feeling around East End Park at full-time betrayed the Pars’ frustration at dropping two points from a winning position.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess the action.

A shocked-looking Neil Lennon holds his hands to his face during Dunfermline's draw with Ross County.
Neil Lennon was left frustrated by Dunfermline’s 2-2 draw with Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Derby hangover?

Following an impressive few weeks in both Premier Sports Cup and Championship action, defeat against Raith Rovers was an undoubted setback.

The result in any derby is the be-all and end-all, and the 2-0 loss stung.

Despite Lennon’s claims the Pars had ‘deserved something’ from the game, it was an indication of the deficiencies remaining.

But it was important that the disappointment was not allowed to linger.

The way the Fifers kicked off the visit of County was an indication there would be no derby hangover.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen gave Dunfermline the lead with a header midway through the first-half. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

For the most part, they defended aggressively, passed purposefully and probed intelligently before getting the breakthrough with Chilokoa-Mullen’s header midway through the first-half.

When Robbie Fraser fizzed a shot over after half an hour, it followed a fantastic flowing move that climaxed with a Josh Cooper dummy.

Lennon’s men – particularly Chilokoa-Mullen, who had a tough night against Raith – appeared determined to prove their Stark’s Park was a temporary blip.

What will undoubtedly annoy them, though, is the concession of two goals for the second game in a row.

After clean sheets in the opening two league matches, they have work to do defensively, even if they will not come up against a striker of Hale’s quality every week.

Change for good?

Lennon said after the Raith defeat that he was not about to ‘whip’ his players.

However, his selection for the County visit told its own story.

There were five changes to the starting line-up, with the fresh faces all dropped into a familiar 3-4-1-2 formation.

Shea Kearney and Alfons Amade were rewarded for making a difference at Stark’s Park following their second-half introductions.

Jefferson Caceres must have wondered what hit him in the derby. But he was handed his first start in the No.10 position behind the recalled Josh Cooper and debutant Rudden.

Jefferson Caceres has his shirt pulled as he attempts to keep possession under pressure.
Jefferson Caceres (left) was increasingly influential in the second-half for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan Otoo, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Connor Young and the unavailable Andrew Tod were the ones to make way.

And all the changes worked.

Kearney was a lively presence down the right flank before tiring late on, whilst Amade fitted seamlessly into the heart of midfield beside Charlie Gilmour.

The pair were on the same wavelength and Amade showed the class of a player whose next assignment is international football with Mozambique.

Cooper kicked off the campaign with a bang with three goals in his first two games and came close to the opener when his low shot won the corner from which Chilokoa-Mullen struck.

How did Zak Rudden’s debut go?

The fifth of the changes was the introduction of Rudden as a focal point in attack.

And, although his arrival might have been questioned in some quarters, the difference was palpable.

Andrew Tod has performed well as an auxiliary striker, and Young has shown steady improvement in his hold-up and link-up play.

However, Rudden’s experience and ability to lead the line was noticeable.

Zak Rudden keeps his eyes on the ball as he attempts to gain possession.
Zak Rudden impressed on his debut for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone marksman provided an outlet in the final third for the neat build-up moves that have been a feature of the Pars’ performances so far this term.

When he ghosted in front of Alex Iacovitti to flick in Cooper’s cross 12 minutes after the interval, it was the kind of striker play Dunfermline have been missing in the absence of Chris Kane.

Rudden and Kane, friends from their time sharing a car at St Johnstone, only had 11 minutes together on the pitch.

But, with another forward on Lennon’s shopping list before Monday’s transfer deadline, the Fifers are already better placed.

Conversation