Dunfermline Athletic’s transfer deadline day: What are Pars’ two priorities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic’s transfer deadline day: What are Pars’ two priorities?

The Fifers have already had a busy summer of arrivals.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms outstretched.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon remains on the hunt for new signings. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

With just a few hours left until the transfer deadline, Dunfermline Athletic remain on the hunt for new signings.

The Pars have already had a busy summer, with Thursday’s capture of Zak Rudden their 12th new recruit in a major overhaul of Neil Lennon’s squad.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker bagged a debut goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ross County.

However, the East End Park side are hopeful there is still some life left in their transfer dealings.

Zak Rudden holds up a DAFC scarf after his transfer to Dunfermline Athletic.
Zak Rudden is unlikely to be Dunfermline’s last transfer of the summer window. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

There are likely to be outgoings, with Lennon keen to trim his squad and work with fewer first-team players.

Matty Todd is one the Fifers boss admits could be on his way out, although the midfielder has not been given much time to secure a future elsewhere.

The likes of summer signing Alasdair Davidson, left-back Kieran Ngwenya and defender Sam Young could benefit from game-time elsewhere, whilst experienced keeper Deniz Mehmet has not made the match-day squad for the last two matches.

But what about incomings?

Neil Lennon eyeing attack and defence

Rudden’s arrival and the return to fitness of Chris Kane have instantly beefed up Dunfermline’s attacking options.

But Lennon remains keen on adding another striker to the mix.

With Connor Young still inexperienced at Championship level, and still seeking his first Pars goal, another out-and-out forward would give Lennon four to choose from.

He has also fielded Andrew Tod and Josh Cooper in his top line so far this season, but both are more suited to the No.10 role in behind a front two.

Matty Todd speaks in a Dunfermline press conference.
Matty Todd is one of those who could leave Dunfermline before the transfer deadline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Elsewhere, the other main priority is another centre-half.

Lennon’s preference is for a three-man defence and the settled trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod have started every game so far.

That has left him with Sam Fisher – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stenhousemuir – as the back-up in recent weeks.

Another central defender is definitely on the shopping list.

Of course, the loan market remains open throughout September for clubs in the Championship should permanent moves not transpire today.

More from Football

Colby Donovan
Dundee transfer deadline latest as deal for Celtic kid is OFF
Panutche Camara, right, and Yevhenni Kucherenko lap up the celebrations.
4 Dundee United talking points: Zac Sapsford's stunning derby record in focus and the…
2
Ivan Dolcek wins the derby for Dundee United as dejected Dees trudge away. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Why were Dundee FC so toothless in derby loss to Dundee United?
2
Jim Goodwin has hailed United's work in the transfer market
Jim Goodwin expects quiet Dundee United deadline day: 'The money’s gone!'
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Ibrox. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee's transfer deadline day: Will there be ins and outs at Dens Park?
2
Football fans have their say on parking restrictions
Dundee and Dundee United fans have their say on controversial football parking zone
Uche Ikpeazu with Simo Valakari after St Johnstone's draw against Morton.
Uche Ikpeazu opens up on St Johnstone contract saga as striker sets new goal…
Dejected Dundee
Ex-Dundee star blasts Dark Blues derby display: 'Game could have lasted two days and…
3
Happy fans looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans turn out in force for Dundee derby
5
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley admits Dundee 'lacked belief' in drab derby display as he provides transfer…
11

Conversation