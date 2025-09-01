Dunfermline Athletic’s transfer deadline day: What are Pars’ two priorities?

With just a few hours left until the transfer deadline, Dunfermline Athletic remain on the hunt for new signings.

The Pars have already had a busy summer, with Thursday’s capture of Zak Rudden their 12th new recruit in a major overhaul of Neil Lennon’s squad.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker bagged a debut goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ross County.

However, the East End Park side are hopeful there is still some life left in their transfer dealings.

There are likely to be outgoings, with Lennon keen to trim his squad and work with fewer first-team players.

Matty Todd is one the Fifers boss admits could be on his way out, although the midfielder has not been given much time to secure a future elsewhere.

The likes of summer signing Alasdair Davidson, left-back Kieran Ngwenya and defender Sam Young could benefit from game-time elsewhere, whilst experienced keeper Deniz Mehmet has not made the match-day squad for the last two matches.

But what about incomings?

Neil Lennon eyeing attack and defence

Rudden’s arrival and the return to fitness of Chris Kane have instantly beefed up Dunfermline’s attacking options.

But Lennon remains keen on adding another striker to the mix.

With Connor Young still inexperienced at Championship level, and still seeking his first Pars goal, another out-and-out forward would give Lennon four to choose from.

He has also fielded Andrew Tod and Josh Cooper in his top line so far this season, but both are more suited to the No.10 role in behind a front two.

Elsewhere, the other main priority is another centre-half.

Lennon’s preference is for a three-man defence and the settled trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod have started every game so far.

That has left him with Sam Fisher – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stenhousemuir – as the back-up in recent weeks.

Another central defender is definitely on the shopping list.

Of course, the loan market remains open throughout September for clubs in the Championship should permanent moves not transpire today.