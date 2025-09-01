Raith Rovers’ transfer deadline day: No late business as Stark’s Park side get work done early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ transfer deadline day: No late business as Stark’s Park side get work done early

The Kirkcaldy outfit signed three players on Friday.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson in contemplative mood.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson made a hat-trick of signings on Friday. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have enjoyed a quiet transfer deadline day without feeling the need for any late business.

The Stark’s Park outfit were busy on Friday with a hat-trick of signings and their focus will now move to the possibilities of the loan market.

Defenders Darragh O’Connor from York City and Ewan Wilson of Motherwell, as well as Rangers striker Josh Gentles, arrived in a flurry of activity.

Those captures addressed what were perceived to be the main holes in Barry Robson’s squad.

Ewan Wilson warms up for Raith Rovers after his loan transfer from Motherwell.
Motherwell full-back Ewan Wilson was an unused substitute in Raith Rovers’ 3-2 defeat to Partick Thistle at the weekend. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

With limited cover in central defence and for Lewis Stevenson at left wing-back, O’Connor and Wilson give the Kirkcaldy side improved options.

Gentles became the first player to arrive at Raith as part of their co-operation agreement with Rangers.

Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan are Rovers’ main striking options, with Callum Smith also due back from his knee injury in the coming weeks.

But Gentles gives Robson something different in attack, where he has chosen to go with Dylan Easton and Paul McMullan as unorthodox strikers in recent games.

Lewis Gibson departure

The arrival of three players on Friday allowed Raith to look at possible outgoings.

And, on Saturday morning, winger Lewis Gibson joined Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Montrose website, the 20-year-old said: “I’ve played in this league before and know how hard of a league it is, but feel I can make a good impact, and we can start to climb the table.

“Montrose have always been a tough team to play against and are a very good club, so I am delighted to get started and meet the boys.”

Lewis Gibson keeps the ball for Raith Rovers under pressure against Ayr United.
Lewis Gibson (left) has been used sparingly by Raith Rovers since joining last summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, after that burst of wheeling and dealing, Rovers have since been quiet.

It is understood they are satisfied with their work in the market this summer, with Josh Rae, Jai Rowe, Richard Chin – who has flown out on international duty with Malaysia – and McMullan making an impact so far.

There is still space for a further two players coming in from Rangers if the right players were to become available as part of the partnership.

And the domestic loan market remains open for the rest of September, with the possibility still of one arrival from the Premiership.

But that has all added up to a quiet final day of the window for Rovers.

Conversation