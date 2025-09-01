Raith Rovers’ transfer deadline day: No late business as Stark’s Park side get work done early

Raith Rovers have enjoyed a quiet transfer deadline day without feeling the need for any late business.

The Stark’s Park outfit were busy on Friday with a hat-trick of signings and their focus will now move to the possibilities of the loan market.

Defenders Darragh O’Connor from York City and Ewan Wilson of Motherwell, as well as Rangers striker Josh Gentles, arrived in a flurry of activity.

Those captures addressed what were perceived to be the main holes in Barry Robson’s squad.

With limited cover in central defence and for Lewis Stevenson at left wing-back, O’Connor and Wilson give the Kirkcaldy side improved options.

Gentles became the first player to arrive at Raith as part of their co-operation agreement with Rangers.

Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan are Rovers’ main striking options, with Callum Smith also due back from his knee injury in the coming weeks.

But Gentles gives Robson something different in attack, where he has chosen to go with Dylan Easton and Paul McMullan as unorthodox strikers in recent games.

Lewis Gibson departure

The arrival of three players on Friday allowed Raith to look at possible outgoings.

And, on Saturday morning, winger Lewis Gibson joined Montrose on loan for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Montrose website, the 20-year-old said: “I’ve played in this league before and know how hard of a league it is, but feel I can make a good impact, and we can start to climb the table.

“Montrose have always been a tough team to play against and are a very good club, so I am delighted to get started and meet the boys.”

However, after that burst of wheeling and dealing, Rovers have since been quiet.

It is understood they are satisfied with their work in the market this summer, with Josh Rae, Jai Rowe, Richard Chin – who has flown out on international duty with Malaysia – and McMullan making an impact so far.

There is still space for a further two players coming in from Rangers if the right players were to become available as part of the partnership.

And the domestic loan market remains open for the rest of September, with the possibility still of one arrival from the Premiership.

But that has all added up to a quiet final day of the window for Rovers.