Dunfermline Athletic sign Ghana defender linked with Aberdeen – but striker move ruled out by red tape

Dunfermline have beaten the transfer deadline to snap up Ghana defender Nurudeen Abdulai.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Pars, who have paid an undisclosed fee to secure his services.

Described as a ball-playing centre-half, the youngster was last year linked with interest from Aberdeen.

Clubs in England, Denmark and Norway have also been credited with an interest in the Medeama SC prospect.

However, it is Dunfermline who have made a successful move for the stopper.

Abdulai won the Ghana Premier League with Medeama in 2023 and turned out in the African Champions League the following season.

He already has 75 top-flight appearances under his belt in the Ghanaian top-flight and scored once in seven appearances in the CAF Champions League.

His form led to a first call up for Ghana for a fWorld Cup qualifier against Comoros in November 2023.

Despite subsequent inclusion for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, he has so far failed to win a first cap.

Defensive competition

Dunfermline have been seeking to strengthen Neil Lennon’s defensive options and Abdulai has been identified through the club’s data-led recruitment process.

The Fifers had to battle through bureaucracy to secure Scottish FA backing in their work permit application.

Lennon has chosen the same trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod in his defence for every match so far this season.

Abdulai will now provide strong competition for the Pars’ back three.

However, attempts to secure another striker from overseas have been foiled by red tape.

The East End Park outfit filed an application to the Scottish FA for ‘governing body endorsement’ to complete the signing of a marksman based in Italy.

However, with a deal close, they were not given the green light.

With the deadline for permanent transfers passing, the Pars will now look at free agents and players available through the domestic loan market as they bid to beef up their attack.

Loan signings are permitted in the SPFL below the Premiership until the end of September.

Dunfermline, who snapped up Zak Rudden from Livingston last week, will now look at farming out some of their own fringe players – including the likes of Matty Todd – for greater game-time.