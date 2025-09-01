Dunfermline Athletic sign Ghana defender linked with Aberdeen – but striker move ruled out by red tape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic sign Ghana defender linked with Aberdeen – but striker move ruled out by red tape

The Pars have been keen to strengthen at both ends of the pitch.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic signing Nurudeen Abdulai during a match.
Nurudeen Abdulai has signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: DAFC.

Dunfermline have beaten the transfer deadline to snap up Ghana defender Nurudeen Abdulai.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Pars, who have paid an undisclosed fee to secure his services.

Described as a ball-playing centre-half, the youngster was last year linked with interest from Aberdeen.

Clubs in England, Denmark and Norway have also been credited with an interest in the Medeama SC prospect.

Dunfermline Athletic owner James Bord gives the thumbs up with chairman and CEO David Cook to his right.
Owner James Bord (centre) has brought data-led recruitment to Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, it is Dunfermline who have made a successful move for the stopper.

Abdulai won the Ghana Premier League with Medeama in 2023 and turned out in the African Champions League the following season.

He already has 75 top-flight appearances under his belt in the Ghanaian top-flight and scored once in seven appearances in the CAF Champions League.

His form led to a first call up for Ghana for a fWorld Cup qualifier against Comoros in November 2023.

Despite subsequent inclusion for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, he has so far failed to win a first cap.

Defensive competition

Dunfermline have been seeking to strengthen Neil Lennon’s defensive options and Abdulai has been identified through the club’s data-led recruitment process.

The Fifers had to battle through bureaucracy to secure Scottish FA backing in their work permit application.

Lennon has chosen the same trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod in his defence for every match so far this season.

Abdulai will now provide strong competition for the Pars’ back three.

However, attempts to secure another striker from overseas have been foiled by red tape.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Zak Rudden stands at East End Park with his arms folded.
Zak Rudden has been backed to strengthen Dunfermline’s attack. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The East End Park outfit filed an application to the Scottish FA for ‘governing body endorsement’ to complete the signing of a marksman based in Italy.

However, with a deal close, they were not given the green light.

With the deadline for permanent transfers passing, the Pars will now look at free agents and players available through the domestic loan market as they bid to beef up their attack.

Loan signings are permitted in the SPFL below the Premiership until the end of September.

Dunfermline, who snapped up Zak Rudden from Livingston last week, will now look at farming out some of their own fringe players – including the likes of Matty Todd – for greater game-time.

