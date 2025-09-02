Tributes as Arbroath FC legend Jimmy Bone dies

Tributes have been paid to Arbroath FC legend Jimmy Bone, after his death aged 75.

The Stirling-born striker spent three years at the Red Lichties and was later inducted into their hall of fame.

He also served as Jocky Scott’s assistant at Dundee FC and served with clubs in Fife.

Reports emerged on Sunday of Bone’s passing, which were later confirmed to be untrue.

However, it has now been announced he died on Monday evening at the age of 75, after falling seriously ill.

Arbroath FC ‘devastated’ by death of Jimmy Bone

A former Stirling High School pupil, Bone moved to Arbroath after a season at Celtic.

During his time at Gayfield, he played 97 times, scoring 41 goals.

Alex Ferguson made Bone one of his last signings at St Mirren, where he helped the Paisley side qualify for the Uefa Cup.

Arbroath have released a statement paying tribute to their former player.

It said: “All at Arbroath FC are devastated to share the passing of former player and manager, Jimmy Bone.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully last night.

“Jimmy was initially signed by Albert Henderson from Celtic in January 1975 to try and keep the club in the top division.

“During the 1976-77 campaign, he played in every competitive match but despite continuing to score regularly the team could only finish in a mid-table position.

“Our thoughts go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Jimmy was inducted into the club’s hall of fame in 2019.

Tributes paid to football hero Jimmy Bone

After retiring, Bone had an extensive managerial career, returning to both Arbroath and St Mirren.

He spent one season in charge of East Fife and coached at Dunfermline Athletic before becoming Jocky Scott’s assistant at Dundee.

During his time at Dens Park, the pair managed the side to First Division glory in 1998.

They also helped Dundee earn their first win against Dundee United in 11 years in 2000.

In a 2020 interview with The Courier, former Dundee player Robbie Raeside described him as a “larger than life character”.

Former Dark Blues player and manager John Brown also named Bone as the hardest opponent he played against.