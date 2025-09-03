Raith Rovers’ summer transfer window assessed – is Barry Robson’s squad ready to compete?

Raith Rovers fans would have been forgiven for wondering just what was going to hit them this summer after the turbulence of last season.

With three managers, the departure of chief executive Andy Barrowman and a campaign on the pitch that climaxed in dramatic but disappointing fashion, the close-season was finally time to draw breath.

There might have been concerns when the Premier Sports Cup group outings then included a shock 4-2 defeat at home to League Two newcomers East Kilbride.

But, until last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Partick Thistle ended a 13-game unbeaten run in the league, it appeared things were firmly back on track.

With the signing deadline passing on Monday, at least for permanent arrivals, Courier Sport looks back at, and assesses, Raith’s summer transfer window.

Departures

In total, 13 players departed Raith over the summer.

Four of them were loans, in the shape of Aiden Marsh, Finlay Pollock, Lewis Jamieson and the never-seen George Gitau.

But in Kevin Dabrowski, Euan Murray and Aidan Connolly, Rovers lost bags of experience and a combined 83 appearances across 2024/25.

Discussions initially continued with Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Andy McNeil, but all three departed for pastures new – the first two to Championship rivals.

On the eve of pre-season training, Sam Stanton – who had told the club he did not want to play for them again – followed the others out the door in a swap deal.

There were some fan favourites in amongst the departures, but none came as too much of a shock.

Continuity

Raith’s swap with St Johnstone allowed them to turn keeper Josh Rae’s loan into a permanent deal and solved the Stanton riddle.

Despite the exits, the Stark’s Park squad retained ten of the line-up from their 5-1 victory over Queen’s Park on the final day of last term.

That continuity meant manager Barry Robson, known for his loyalty to starters, did not have major surgery to carry out.

The exits of Kieran Freeman, Murray and Dick left obvious gaps at wing-back and in defence, whilst the departures of Dabrowski and McNeil left them without a goalkeeper.

Jai Rowe’s capture showed an innovative approach to recruitment from the Kirkcaldy outfit, with the right-back arriving from Boston United in the National League and initially impressing before losing his starting berth.

Meanwhile, Aidan Glavin and Rae quickly solved the gap between the sticks and Richard Chin was another imaginative recruit from non-league football down south.

Chin, a pacy and strong attacker, has quickly won over supporters and his form has earned him a call-up to the Malaysia international squad.

After Paul McMullan added experience and versatility in attack on July 1, Rovers’ transfer business looked to have plugged most of the holes left by the summer exodus.

It was solid work, if not spectacular.

Rangers and loans

When Raith were linked with striking a co-operation agreement with Rangers, it did not go down well with every supporter.

However, after explaining how the partnership would work, the Stark’s Park outfit got overwhelming backing from fans to proceed with a deal.

The question thereafter was which players would be sent from Ibrox to build experience in Fife.

Rangers’ involvement in European qualifiers under new manager Russell Martin, and the contributions of some younger players, meant Rovers had to bide their time to see how the tie-in would pan out.

They finally got their first player from the Premiership club when Josh Gentles, a 17-year-old forward, joined on Friday at the same time as York City defender Darragh O’Connor and Motherwell left-back Ewan Wilson.

With the trio bringing fresh options in defence and attack, and competition for Lewis Stevenson at left wing-back, it left the Kirkcaldy men content with their business and not needing a last-day panic.

Remaining issues

With Lewis Gibson departing for Montrose on loan, Raith have a tight first-team squad of 23.

That includes the likes of fringe players Callum Hannah and Logan Raeside, and teenager Kai Montagu.

When Callum Smith returns from his knee surgery, Robson will have seven players to fit into two or three berths in attack.

He also has two options for both wing-back positions and cover in the back three.

However, as ever with a tight squad, injuries and suspensions in midfield and central defence could cause selection issues.

The versatility of the likes of Jordan Doherty and Scott Brown may have to be called upon if such a scenario plays out.

With Glavin highly rated but largely untried, they could also be vulnerable in the goalkeeping position.

It is understood Raith will keep their eye on the loan market during September and the Rangers agreement still allows for two more players to flit in and out.

With a reliance on experience and the togetherness built last season, Rovers appear to have constructed their squad carefully this summer.

However, as ever, that will be tried and tested in the coming weeks, depending on form, results and any injuries sustained along the way.