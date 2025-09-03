Raith Rovers’ summer transfer window assessed – is Barry Robson’s squad ready to compete?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ summer transfer window assessed – is Barry Robson’s squad ready to compete?

The Stark's Park club has a feeling of continuity, despite changes.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson points and shouts instructions from his technical area.
Barry Robson points the way for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers fans would have been forgiven for wondering just what was going to hit them this summer after the turbulence of last season.

With three managers, the departure of chief executive Andy Barrowman and a campaign on the pitch that climaxed in dramatic but disappointing fashion, the close-season was finally time to draw breath.

There might have been concerns when the Premier Sports Cup group outings then included a shock 4-2 defeat at home to League Two newcomers East Kilbride.

But, until last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Partick Thistle ended a 13-game unbeaten run in the league, it appeared things were firmly back on track.

With the signing deadline passing on Monday, at least for permanent arrivals, Courier Sport looks back at, and assesses, Raith’s summer transfer window.

Kevin Dabrowski holds his hands up to the camera during his time with Raith Rovers.
Kevin Dabrowski was a notable departure for Raith Rovers during the summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Departures

In total, 13 players departed Raith over the summer.

Four of them were loans, in the shape of Aiden Marsh, Finlay Pollock, Lewis Jamieson and the never-seen George Gitau.

But in Kevin Dabrowski, Euan Murray and Aidan Connolly, Rovers lost bags of experience and a combined 83 appearances across 2024/25.

Discussions initially continued with Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Andy McNeil, but all three departed for pastures new – the first two to Championship rivals.

On the eve of pre-season training, Sam Stanton – who had told the club he did not want to play for them again – followed the others out the door in a swap deal.

There were some fan favourites in amongst the departures, but none came as too much of a shock.

A smiling Josh Rae spreads his arms in celebration after victory over Ayr United.
Raith Rovers sealed a deal for the transfer of goalkeeper Josh Rae from St Johnstone during the close-season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Continuity

Raith’s swap with St Johnstone allowed them to turn keeper Josh Rae’s loan into a permanent deal and solved the Stanton riddle.

Despite the exits, the Stark’s Park squad retained ten of the line-up from their 5-1 victory over Queen’s Park on the final day of last term.

That continuity meant manager Barry Robson, known for his loyalty to starters, did not have major surgery to carry out.

The exits of Kieran Freeman, Murray and Dick left obvious gaps at wing-back and in defence, whilst the departures of Dabrowski and McNeil left them without a goalkeeper.

Jai Rowe’s capture showed an innovative approach to recruitment from the Kirkcaldy outfit, with the right-back arriving from Boston United in the National League and initially impressing before losing his starting berth.

Richard Chin, Paul Hanlon, Jordan Doherty and Dylan Easton sport Raith Rovers' new away kit.
Summer signing Richard Chin (far left), with Raith Rovers team-mates Paul Hanlon, Jordan Doherty and Dylan Easton. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Meanwhile, Aidan Glavin and Rae quickly solved the gap between the sticks and Richard Chin was another imaginative recruit from non-league football down south.

Chin, a pacy and strong attacker, has quickly won over supporters and his form has earned him a call-up to the Malaysia international squad.

After Paul McMullan added experience and versatility in attack on July 1, Rovers’ transfer business looked to have plugged most of the holes left by the summer exodus.

It was solid work, if not spectacular.

Rangers and loans

When Raith were linked with striking a co-operation agreement with Rangers, it did not go down well with every supporter.

However, after explaining how the partnership would work, the Stark’s Park outfit got overwhelming backing from fans to proceed with a deal.

The question thereafter was which players would be sent from Ibrox to build experience in Fife.

Josh Gentles holds up a Raith Rovers scarf after his loan transfer.
Josh Gentles joined Raith Rovers on loan from Rangers. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Rangers’ involvement in European qualifiers under new manager Russell Martin, and the contributions of some younger players, meant Rovers had to bide their time to see how the tie-in would pan out.

They finally got their first player from the Premiership club when Josh Gentles, a 17-year-old forward, joined on Friday at the same time as York City defender Darragh O’Connor and Motherwell left-back Ewan Wilson.

With the trio bringing fresh options in defence and attack, and competition for Lewis Stevenson at left wing-back, it left the Kirkcaldy men content with their business and not needing a last-day panic.

Remaining issues

With Lewis Gibson departing for Montrose on loan, Raith have a tight first-team squad of 23.

That includes the likes of fringe players Callum Hannah and Logan Raeside, and teenager Kai Montagu.

When Callum Smith returns from his knee surgery, Robson will have seven players to fit into two or three berths in attack.

He also has two options for both wing-back positions and cover in the back three.

However, as ever with a tight squad, injuries and suspensions in midfield and central defence could cause selection issues.

Callum Smith kicks a ball with a bent leg.
Callum Smith is approaching the final straight in his comeback bid after knee surgery. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

The versatility of the likes of Jordan Doherty and Scott Brown may have to be called upon if such a scenario plays out.

With Glavin highly rated but largely untried, they could also be vulnerable in the goalkeeping position.

It is understood Raith will keep their eye on the loan market during September and the Rangers agreement still allows for two more players to flit in and out.

With a reliance on experience and the togetherness built last season, Rovers appear to have constructed their squad carefully this summer.

However, as ever, that will be tried and tested in the coming weeks, depending on form, results and any injuries sustained along the way.

