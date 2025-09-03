10 African signings who made Dunfermline Athletic home before Ghanaian Nurudeen Abdulai

New signing Nurudeen Abdulai has become the 11th African to sign for Dunfermline.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year deal on transfer deadline day to join from Medeama SC in his homeland.

The defender is the first Ghanaian to join the Pars and follows in the footsteps of a team’s worth of talent either hailing from Africa or with family links to the continent.

Some went on to become fans’ favourites, some left under a cloud and others will hardly have registered with all but the most fervent of supporters.

Courier Sport takes a look at those to have found their way to East End Park from the Mother Continent.

Alfons Amade (Mozambique): 04/07/2025 – now

Born in Germany, the midfielder began his senior career at Hoffenheim before establishing himself at Oostende in Belgium.

The 25-year-old arrived at Dunfermline in the summer after a season in Bulgaria with Septemvri Sofia and has so far made six appearances.

He made his international debut in January last year in the Africa Cup of Nations and has earned 11 caps for Mozambique since switching allegiance from Germany.

Efe Ambrose (Nigeria): 04/02/2022 – 09/05/2022

The former Celtic and Hibernian defender joined Dunfermline on loan from St Johnstone in February 2022 with bags of club and international experience.

However, his short time at East End Park was not to end on a happy note when he was sent-off as the Pars lost their play-off semi-final against Queen’s Park and were relegated to League One.

He has since had spells with Morton, Queen of the South, Bury and Workington, and signed for West of Scotland Third Division side Glasgow United in the summer.

Sol Bamba (Ivory Coast): 01/07/2006 – 01/09/2008

Bamba signed on a two-year deal in July 2006 after a successful trial and went on to become a cult hero before leaving for Hibernian.

A glittering career included stints with Leicester City, Trabzonspor, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, as well as 46 caps and World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations appearances for Ivory Coast.

Tragically, aged just 39, he passed away in August last year following a long and brave battle with cancer.

Farid El Alagui (Morocco): 05/09/2016 – 23/1/2017

El Alagui made his name in Scotland after signing for Falkirk, where he scored 27 goals in 43 appearances in 2011/12.

That earned him a move to Brentford after just one season and he enjoyed a loan at Dundee United before joining Hibernian in 2014 and then Dunfermline two years later after a successful trial.

With four goals in just 16 appearances, El Alagui then turned down a contract extension and departed in the following January before stints with Ayr United and Edinburgh City.

Bobby Kamwa (Cameroon): 27/01/2022 – 09/05/2022

Another loan signing for Dunfermline under John Hughes, Kamwa arrived in January 2022 from Leeds United.

The Cameroon-born striker managed eight substitute’s appearances without scoring and was released by Leeds when he returned after the Pars’ relegation to League One.

The 25-year-old now turns out for Newport County in League Two after a spell with Burton Albion.

Bertrand Ketchanke (Mauritania): 22/10/2001 – 24/12/2001

Cameroon-born Ketchanke joined Dunfermline on a two-month deal after being released by Rennes.

A France U/21 internationalist, the defender failed to make an impression at East End Park and left at the end of his short-term contract without a first-team appearance.

He had subsequent spells with Scarborough in England’s fifth tier and Institute in Northern Ireland, where he claimed he was forced to leave after being threatened by ‘men with baseball bats’, as well as stints in Corsica, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He won his only international cap for Mauritania in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Seyni N’Diaye (Senegal): 02/02/2002 – 01/05/2002

A former Paris Saint Germain youth, the tall striker signed on loan for Dunfermline from Tranmere Rovers in February 2002.

The Senegal-born player managed one goal in nine appearances for the Pars and went on to see out his career in Cyprus.

Kieran Ngwenya (Malawi): 27/06/2024 – now

Ngwenya joined Dunfermline in June last year after leaving Aberdeen and has made 36 appearances so far for the Pars.

Currently out of favour under Neil Lennon, the left-back has also turned out for Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle on loan.

The 22-year-old was born in Scotland but is eligible to play for Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago, and made his debut for the former in a friendly against Tanzania in 2021.

Youssef Rossi (Morocco): 08/07/2000 – 17/12/2003

Rossi joined Dunfermline in July 2000 for £160,000 from Rennes despite still nursing a knee injury.

With 58 caps for Morocco, including three appearances – one against Scotland – at the 1998 World Cup, the defender arrived with pedigree and a fanfare.

However, under the late Jimmy Calderwood, who had managed the player at NEC Nijmegen, Rossi twice went AWOL, was the subject of a worldwide ban and eventually left for Raja Casablanca in controversial circumstances having played just 25 times for the Pars.

Victor Wanyama (Kenya): 26/03/2025 – 02/05/2025

Wanyama, a one-time £12.5 million signing for Southampton, arrived with a hullabaloo in the spring just a few days after the appointment of his former manager at Celtic, Neil Lennon.

The ex-Spurs midfielder suffered an embarrassing debut against Ayr United when he was red-carded after handling the ball on the ground just 20 minutes into his substitute’s appearance.

A return to East End Park has never entirely been ruled out by Lennon but the player himself – capped 64 times by Kenya – said recently he could not agree terms for a new contract.