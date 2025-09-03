10 African signings who made Dunfermline Athletic home before Ghanaian Nurudeen Abdulai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 African signings who made Dunfermline Athletic home before Ghanaian Nurudeen Abdulai

Abdulai will follow in the footsteps of memorable - and some forgettable - predecessors.

Sol Bamba smiles for the camera at Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s East End Park in 2007.
The late Sol Bamba at Dunfermline's East End Park in 2007. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

New signing Nurudeen Abdulai has become the 11th African to sign for Dunfermline.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year deal on transfer deadline day to join from Medeama SC in his homeland.

The defender is the first Ghanaian to join the Pars and follows in the footsteps of a team’s worth of talent either hailing from Africa or with family links to the continent.

Some went on to become fans’ favourites, some left under a cloud and others will hardly have registered with all but the most fervent of supporters.

Courier Sport takes a look at those to have found their way to East End Park from the Mother Continent.

Alfons Amade holds a DAFC scarf above his head.
Alfons Amade signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Alfons Amade (Mozambique): 04/07/2025 – now

Born in Germany, the midfielder began his senior career at Hoffenheim before establishing himself at Oostende in Belgium.

The 25-year-old arrived at Dunfermline in the summer after a season in Bulgaria with Septemvri Sofia and has so far made six appearances.

He made his international debut in January last year in the Africa Cup of Nations and has earned 11 caps for Mozambique since switching allegiance from Germany.

Efe Ambrose (Nigeria): 04/02/2022 – 09/05/2022

The former Celtic and Hibernian defender joined Dunfermline on loan from St Johnstone in February 2022 with bags of club and international experience.

However, his short time at East End Park was not to end on a happy note when he was sent-off as the Pars lost their play-off semi-final against Queen’s Park and were relegated to League One.

He has since had spells with Morton, Queen of the South, Bury and Workington, and signed for West of Scotland Third Division side Glasgow United in the summer.

Sol Bamba battles for possession with Hibernian winger Ivan Sproule.
Sol Bamba (left) departed Dunfermline for Hibernian after impressing with the Pars. Image: SNS.

Sol Bamba (Ivory Coast): 01/07/2006 – 01/09/2008

Bamba signed on a two-year deal in July 2006 after a successful trial and went on to become a cult hero before leaving for Hibernian.

A glittering career included stints with Leicester City, Trabzonspor, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, as well as 46 caps and World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations appearances for Ivory Coast.

Tragically, aged just 39, he passed away in August last year following a long and brave battle with cancer.

Farid El Alagui (Morocco): 05/09/2016 – 23/1/2017

El Alagui made his name in Scotland after signing for Falkirk, where he scored 27 goals in 43 appearances in 2011/12.

That earned him a move to Brentford after just one season and he enjoyed a loan at Dundee United before joining Hibernian in 2014 and then Dunfermline two years later after a successful trial.

With four goals in just 16 appearances, El Alagui then turned down a contract extension and departed in the following January before stints with Ayr United and Edinburgh City.

Bobby Kamwa crosses his arms and looks into the distance at East End Park.
Bobby Kamwa failed to make much of an impression on loan from Leeds United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Bobby Kamwa (Cameroon): 27/01/2022 – 09/05/2022

Another loan signing for Dunfermline under John Hughes, Kamwa arrived in January 2022 from Leeds United.

The Cameroon-born striker managed eight substitute’s appearances without scoring and was released by Leeds when he returned after the Pars’ relegation to League One.

The 25-year-old now turns out for Newport County in League Two after a spell with Burton Albion.

Bertrand Ketchanke (Mauritania): 22/10/2001 – 24/12/2001

Cameroon-born Ketchanke joined Dunfermline on a two-month deal after being released by Rennes.

A France U/21 internationalist, the defender failed to make an impression at East End Park and left at the end of his short-term contract without a first-team appearance.

He had subsequent spells with Scarborough in England’s fifth tier and Institute in Northern Ireland, where he claimed he was forced to leave after being threatened by ‘men with baseball bats’, as well as stints in Corsica, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He won his only international cap for Mauritania in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Seyni N'Diaye in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Seyni N’Diaye in action for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Seyni N’Diaye (Senegal): 02/02/2002 – 01/05/2002

A former Paris Saint Germain youth, the tall striker signed on loan for Dunfermline from Tranmere Rovers in February 2002.

The Senegal-born player managed one goal in nine appearances for the Pars and went on to see out his career in Cyprus.

Kieran Ngwenya (Malawi): 27/06/2024 – now

Ngwenya joined Dunfermline in June last year after leaving Aberdeen and has made 36 appearances so far for the Pars.

Currently out of favour under Neil Lennon, the left-back has also turned out for Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle on loan.

The 22-year-old was born in Scotland but is eligible to play for Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago, and made his debut for the former in a friendly against Tanzania in 2021.

Youssef Rossi tackles Celtic winger Didier Agathe.
Youssef Rossi (right) in a game against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Youssef Rossi (Morocco): 08/07/2000 – 17/12/2003

Rossi joined Dunfermline in July 2000 for £160,000 from Rennes despite still nursing a knee injury.

With 58 caps for Morocco, including three appearances – one against Scotland – at the 1998 World Cup, the defender arrived with pedigree and a fanfare.

However, under the late Jimmy Calderwood, who had managed the player at NEC Nijmegen, Rossi twice went AWOL, was the subject of a worldwide ban and eventually left for Raja Casablanca in controversial circumstances having played just 25 times for the Pars.

Victor Wanyama (Kenya): 26/03/2025 – 02/05/2025

Wanyama, a one-time £12.5 million signing for Southampton, arrived with a hullabaloo in the spring just a few days after the appointment of his former manager at Celtic, Neil Lennon.

The ex-Spurs midfielder suffered an embarrassing debut against Ayr United when he was red-carded after handling the ball on the ground just 20 minutes into his substitute’s appearance.

A return to East End Park has never entirely been ruled out by Lennon but the player himself – capped 64 times by Kenya – said recently he could not agree terms for a new contract.

