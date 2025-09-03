‘Legendary’ Dunfermline Athletic kit man honoured with testimonial after three decades at Pars

Dunfermline’s long-standing kit man Mo Hutton has been granted a testimonial after three decades with his boyhood heroes.

The move comes with the much-loved Pars figure now in his 33rd year with the Championship club.

After first joining the Fifers in 1993 as a volunteer coach under Bert Paton and Dick Campbell, Hutton subsequently took over responsibilities for the kit during the 1999-2000 campaign.

Now 73, he has been in place ever since, serving under 17 managers and witnessing five promotions, two Scottish Cup finals, one League Cup final and a Challenge Cup final.

Hutton, a boyhood Pars supporter, was inducted into the club’s hall of fame six years ago.

Dunfermline chief executive David Cook said: “Mo has overseen it all. His dedication, professionalism, and passion for Dunfermline Athletic are unmatched.

“And we are honoured to celebrate his outstanding service with a testimonial season.”

Hutton is ‘an absolute legend’

A testimonial committee, which includes former captain Scott Thomson, one of hundreds of players to come through the club during Hutton’s era, has begun planning events in honour of a hugely-popular figure around the club.

“Mo Hutton is an absolute legend,” said committee chair Michael Mlotkiewicz, formerly general manager at Dunfermline.

“Thirty-three years of service to one football club is remarkable. And we are determined to ensure he is celebrated in style with a year of fantastic events that reflect his enormous contribution.”

• Updates will be posted on the Mo Hutton Facebook page and at www.mohuttontestimonial.com.