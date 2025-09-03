‘Legendary’ Dunfermline Athletic kit man honoured with testimonial after three decades at Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Legendary’ Dunfermline Athletic kit man honoured with testimonial after three decades at Pars

Mo Hutton first joined the East End Park outfit as a volunteer coach in 1993.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton looks at a prop publicising his testimonial.
Dunfermline’s long-standing kit man Mo Hutton has been granted a testimonial after three decades with his boyhood heroes.

The move comes with the much-loved Pars figure now in his 33rd year with the Championship club.

After first joining the Fifers in 1993 as a volunteer coach under Bert Paton and Dick Campbell, Hutton subsequently took over responsibilities for the kit during the 1999-2000 campaign.

Dunfermline kit man Mo Hutton stands between Bert Paton and Neil Lennon.
Now 73, he has been in place ever since, serving under 17 managers and witnessing five promotions, two Scottish Cup finals, one League Cup final and a Challenge Cup final.

Hutton, a boyhood Pars supporter, was inducted into the club’s hall of fame six years ago.

Dunfermline chief executive David Cook said: “Mo has overseen it all. His dedication, professionalism, and passion for Dunfermline Athletic are unmatched.

“And we are honoured to celebrate his outstanding service with a testimonial season.”

Hutton is ‘an absolute legend’

A testimonial committee, which includes former captain Scott Thomson, one of hundreds of players to come through the club during Hutton’s era, has begun planning events in honour of a hugely-popular figure around the club.

“Mo Hutton is an absolute legend,” said committee chair Michael Mlotkiewicz, formerly general manager at Dunfermline.

“Thirty-three years of service to one football club is remarkable. And we are determined to ensure he is celebrated in style with a year of fantastic events that reflect his enormous contribution.”

• Updates will be posted on the Mo Hutton Facebook page and at www.mohuttontestimonial.com.

Conversation