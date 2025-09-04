Raith Rovers hopeful as Callum Smith faces D-day in comeback bid

Raith Rovers are hopeful Callum Smith will today be given the all-clear to complete his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since November 1 last year after sustaining a serious injury in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United.

The striker’s worst fears of damage to his anterior cruciate ligament were soon realised.

An operation subsequently followed, and it has been a difficult road to recovery since for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player.

However, manager Barry Robson revealed last week that Smith was nudging closer to a return to playing.

He said the marksman, who had to rein in his training regime last month after experiencing swelling, was ‘nearly there’.

Smith, who signed a short-term contract extension in the summer, has been running fully and twisting and turning in recent weeks to test out his knee.

And he will today consult his specialist for a progress report on the joint as he eyes his much-anticipated comeback.

Raith optimistic over Smith meeting

Raith officials are optimistic Smith will get the green light from his consultant to return to full training in the coming days.

Then, the hope would be he could be back on the pitch for some game-time in around a month’s time.

With 11 goals in 65 games, Smith’s running power and versatility have been missed by Rovers, with manager Robson never having had the player available in his time at the helm.

Meanwhile, Robson has praised Raith’s old guard for setting the perfect example in delivering his high-energy game-plan.

The Stark’s Park outfit posted the ‘top distances’ covered by the team in the recent Fife derby victory over Dunfermline, with 32-year-old Josh Mullin topping the charts with 12.2 km.

Also in the top five were 35-year-old Paul Hanlon, 37-year-old Lewis Stevenson and 32-year-old Shaun Byrne.

“Young players come in and they see that. And that’s the culture of the group,” said Robson of the work ethic. “That’s what we want to have at the football club.

“We want that determination, we want that professionalism, and consistency.

“I’m a great believer in if you work really hard, your talent comes out after that. I’m not sure 100 years from now that will change.”