Raith Rovers hopeful as Callum Smith faces D-day in comeback bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers hopeful as Callum Smith faces D-day in comeback bid

The striker has been sidelined for ten months following knee surgery.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are hopeful Callum Smith will today be given the all-clear to complete his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since November 1 last year after sustaining a serious injury in the 2-0 victory over Ayr United.

The striker’s worst fears of damage to his anterior cruciate ligament were soon realised.

An operation subsequently followed, and it has been a difficult road to recovery since for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player.

Raith Rovers team-mates Jorda Doherty and Callum Smith chat before a game.
Callum Smith (right) travelled with the Raith Rovers squad for their trip to face Partick Thistle in Glasgow. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

However, manager Barry Robson revealed last week that Smith was nudging closer to a return to playing.

He said the marksman, who had to rein in his training regime last month after experiencing swelling, was ‘nearly there’.

Smith, who signed a short-term contract extension in the summer, has been running fully and twisting and turning in recent weeks to test out his knee.

And he will today consult his specialist for a progress report on the joint as he eyes his much-anticipated comeback.

Raith optimistic over Smith meeting

Raith officials are optimistic Smith will get the green light from his consultant to return to full training in the coming days.

Then, the hope would be he could be back on the pitch for some game-time in around a month’s time.

With 11 goals in 65 games, Smith’s running power and versatility have been missed by Rovers, with manager Robson never having had the player available in his time at the helm.

Meanwhile, Robson has praised Raith’s old guard for setting the perfect example in delivering his high-energy game-plan.

Josh Mullin during a game for Raith Rovers.
Josh Mullin ran the furthest for Raith Rovers in the recent Fife derby. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

The Stark’s Park outfit posted the ‘top distances’ covered by the team in the recent Fife derby victory over Dunfermline, with 32-year-old Josh Mullin topping the charts with 12.2 km.

Also in the top five were 35-year-old Paul Hanlon, 37-year-old Lewis Stevenson and 32-year-old Shaun Byrne.

“Young players come in and they see that. And that’s the culture of the group,” said Robson of the work ethic. “That’s what we want to have at the football club.

“We want that determination, we want that professionalism, and consistency.

“I’m a great believer in if you work really hard, your talent comes out after that. I’m not sure 100 years from now that will change.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded in front of the club badge.
Dunfermline Athletic's summer transfer window assessed: Are Pars ready to 'have a go'?
Panutche Camara expresses his delight
EXCLUSIVE: Panutche Camara message to Dundee United fans as Tannadice ace prepares for proud…
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.
Keyes and Nelms-era Dundee FC managers: Where are they now?
5
Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton looks at a prop publicising his testimonial.
'Legendary' Dunfermline Athletic kit man honoured with testimonial after three decades at Pars
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Rebuilding St Johnstone: The inside story of a transformative transfer window
2
Scott Banks in action for St Pauli during pre-season
Ex-Dundee United kid explains switch from Bundesliga to Blackpool
Dundee boss Steven Pressley and David Longwell search for answers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven Pressley says Dundee rebuild will take time as he looks 'three or four…
18
Forthbank Stadium.
Stirling Albion eyeing community buyout of Forthbank Stadium
Tony Docherty
Former Dundee boss Tony Docherty lands new manager job
18
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson points and shouts instructions from his technical area.
Raith Rovers' summer transfer window assessed – is Barry Robson's squad ready to compete?

Conversation