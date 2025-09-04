Dunfermline Athletic’s summer transfer window assessed: Are Pars ready to ‘have a go’?

With a new manager, new owners and new targets, Dunfermline were always going to press the reset button this summer.

After two seasons of failing to progress since promotion back to the Championship, it was time for action.

Chief executive David Cook vowed back in May that it was “a summer for having a go” as he praised the ambitions of co-owners James Bord and Evan Sofer.

He also admitted it was a “big summer” for the Pars as they sought to mount a challenge at the top end of the division.

There have certainly been plenty of comings and goings at East End Park, but have the Fifers stuck to their word?

Courier Sport takes a look at a busy few months for Dunfermline.

Major overhaul

The winds of change blew quickly through the Pars squad in the wake of the final game of last season.

Just five days after the 2-0 defeat to Morton had drawn the curtain down on a turbulent campaign, the axe fell.

In total, 18 first-team players exited. Something had to give after more mediocrity under three different managers.

There were few surprises, even if some fans questioned letting a good servant like Aaron Comrie leave.

But, with six loanees included in the departures, the Fifers took the chance of so many permanent contracts expiring to clear the decks.

Manager secured

Securing Neil Lennon as manager in March in the wake of Michael Tidser’s ill-fated stint was a definite coup.

But, despite the former Celtic and Hibernian boss making all the right noises about staying on, it took some time to get pen to paper on a new deal.

Four weeks passed from the last game before it was announced the Northern Irishman was definitely going to be in charge for the new season.

In that time, players had been released and new deals successfully discussed with Josh Cooper, Chris Hamilton, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, and unsuccessfully with Victor Wanyama.

It was all done with Lennon’s input and consent.

And, once the manager’s contract was sealed, supporters were right to be full of anticipation over which players would follow.

Arrivals start

When ex-Arsenal and St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour was recruited within a week of Lennon being confirmed, it was a good start.

But, thereafter, it was something of a slow burner.

Ex-Dundee United kid Zeke Cameron was next a couple of weeks later and was followed by Alfons Amade, a player with an impressive pedigree but largely unknown in Scotland.

It was only on the eve of the first competitive game, against Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, that there was another flurry of activity.

Again, Rory MacLeod, Alasdair Davison and Shea Kearney were not the household names some were expecting.

Since then, Mason Munn on loan from Rangers and ex-Bournemouth youngster Billy Terrell have strengthened Lennon’s options in goal and Danny Dobbie was an opportunistic signing of a young talent for the future.

However, it has only really been in the last couple of weeks that things have ramped up again.

Robbie Fraser and Jefferson Caceres came in before difficult Fife derby debuts against Raith Rovers, but subsequently proved what they can add against Ross County.

And, in Zak Rudden, Dunfermline have found one of the strikers Lennon has been searching for all summer.

The capture of Nurudeen Abdulai on transfer deadline day adds options in defence, even if he is an unknown quantity and will be expected to take time to settle following his move from Ghana.

The role of data in Pars’ recruitment

Bord had only been at the helm officially for a few days when Dunfermline tried to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window with the danger of relegation hanging over them.

Of those who arrived midway through the season, Chilokoa-Mullen made the biggest impact, whilst Keith Bray was sent back on loan to Inverness Caley Thistle.

It was an indication of what the Park Bench ownership would look for in their recruitment – young players with the chance of improvement and a future sell-on value.

The plan was informed and led by data and it is a theme that has been continued over the summer.

In the likes of MacLeod, Kearney, Fraser and Abdulai, the Pars clearly feel they have players worth investing in.

As former professional poker players, Bord and Sofer have taken calculated gambles. Transfer fees have been spent to speculate.

Lennon has not been slow in talking of the need for experience, however.

In their mid-20s, Gilmour, Amade and Rudden provide a bit of that, but whether it is enough for the manager’s liking is debatable.

Gaps remaining

That issue of experience is certainly one question that hangs over the new-look Dunfermline squad.

The average age of the new signings this summer is a little over 21 and the Pars have one of the youngest teams in the whole SPFL.

Is there enough knowhow there to mount a challenge at the top of the table?

Although the loan market remains open, the failure to so far land a proven goal-scorer is another surprise.

Dunfermline were the lowest scorers in the leagues last season and, although they have plenty of skilful attackers, including a surfeit of No 10s, do they have the necessary firepower?

The Pars and Lennon deserve praise for identifying promising young talents – including John and Andrew Tod already at the club – and not filling their squad with journeymen.

And, with no-one promising a title charge, the early signs have been encouraging without being sparkling,

However, only time will tell whether they can “have a go” with the inconsistencies usually associated with their undoubted inexperience.