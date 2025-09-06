Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers were ‘smart’ in Morton win and his verdict on Josh Mullin’s red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers were ‘smart’ in Morton win and his verdict on Josh Mullin’s red card

The Stark's Park outfit saw out the hard-fought 1-0 victory with ten men.

Dylan Easton clenches his fist as he celebrates Raith Rovers' winner against Morton.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' winner against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers for playing ‘smart’ football as he made no apologies for their change of game-plan in the 1-0 win over Morton.

Dylan Easton’s rare headed goal six minutes after the break separated the sides in a full-blooded battle at Cappielow.

The visitors’ job was made harder when wing-back Josh Mullin was sent-off 13 minutes from time for a foul on substitute Michael Garrity.

And, in a late push from the Greenock hosts, Jackson Longridge thought he had levelled things up with a header from a Garrity corner – only for referee Lloyd Wilson to rule it out on the advice of his assistant for a foul on Josh Rae.

Morton were left incensed by the decision, but Raith were delighted with the victory that sent them joint top of the Championship.

Dylan Easton attempts to dribbled the ball past former Dunfermline full-back Aaron Comrie.
Dylan Easton (centre right) was Raith Rovers’ match-winner against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“It was a difficult game that,” said Robson. “We knew it would be.

“We didn’t come here and try and play the football we normally play. We’ll openly admit that. We’ve come down here to try and get a result.

“We had to play clever, and playing clever was turning them sometimes and being a team that’s got that bit of nous and experience.

“We came down here to try and win the game in a difficult surrounding, not to try and play the football that we know we can play.

“I thought it was an experienced performance – a smart performance, I would say.

Robson happy Raith found ‘way to win’

“These games are really difficult. You’ve got to try and find a way of winning the game.

“Was it our scintillating football we normally play or we can play? No. But it was a smart performance.”

Raith will now host league leaders St Johnstone next weekend. But they will have to do so without Mullin following his 77th-minute dismissal.

Whistler Wilson was quick to sprint towards the robust tackle and flashed the red card instantly.

Robson, who praised keeper Rae for his long-ball assist in Easton’s winner, was clear in his assessment of the sending off.

A stunned Josh Mullin holds his hands to his head as referee Lloyd Wilson shows him a red card.
Josh Mullin (left) looks stunned with Lloyd Wilson’s decision to show him a red card. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“I don’t think it was a red card,” he added. “I think you can tell by their reaction, you can tell with their players, you can tell with Josh.

“He’s so adamant. And from where I am as well, and I look back, and it doesn’t look a red card either.

“I just thought the referee got too excited. He was too quick with his yellow cards, too quick with his red card today.

“I know it’s a difficult job for the referee, but [they need to] just try and calm themselves a wee bit and probably he got caught up in the game a bit too much.

“And then that puts them in the ascendancy after that.”

