Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers were ‘smart’ in Morton win and his verdict on Josh Mullin’s red card

Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers for playing ‘smart’ football as he made no apologies for their change of game-plan in the 1-0 win over Morton.

Dylan Easton’s rare headed goal six minutes after the break separated the sides in a full-blooded battle at Cappielow.

The visitors’ job was made harder when wing-back Josh Mullin was sent-off 13 minutes from time for a foul on substitute Michael Garrity.

And, in a late push from the Greenock hosts, Jackson Longridge thought he had levelled things up with a header from a Garrity corner – only for referee Lloyd Wilson to rule it out on the advice of his assistant for a foul on Josh Rae.

Morton were left incensed by the decision, but Raith were delighted with the victory that sent them joint top of the Championship.

“It was a difficult game that,” said Robson. “We knew it would be.

“We didn’t come here and try and play the football we normally play. We’ll openly admit that. We’ve come down here to try and get a result.

“We had to play clever, and playing clever was turning them sometimes and being a team that’s got that bit of nous and experience.

“We came down here to try and win the game in a difficult surrounding, not to try and play the football that we know we can play.

“I thought it was an experienced performance – a smart performance, I would say.

Robson happy Raith found ‘way to win’

“These games are really difficult. You’ve got to try and find a way of winning the game.

“Was it our scintillating football we normally play or we can play? No. But it was a smart performance.”

Raith will now host league leaders St Johnstone next weekend. But they will have to do so without Mullin following his 77th-minute dismissal.

Whistler Wilson was quick to sprint towards the robust tackle and flashed the red card instantly.

Robson, who praised keeper Rae for his long-ball assist in Easton’s winner, was clear in his assessment of the sending off.

“I don’t think it was a red card,” he added. “I think you can tell by their reaction, you can tell with their players, you can tell with Josh.

“He’s so adamant. And from where I am as well, and I look back, and it doesn’t look a red card either.

“I just thought the referee got too excited. He was too quick with his yellow cards, too quick with his red card today.

“I know it’s a difficult job for the referee, but [they need to] just try and calm themselves a wee bit and probably he got caught up in the game a bit too much.

“And then that puts them in the ascendancy after that.”