3 Raith Rovers talking points with ‘smart’ Morton win under spotlight

Raith Rovers moved joint top of the Championship with Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morton.

A Dylan Easton strike early in the second-half was enough for the Kirkcaldy outfit to take home the three points from a stodgy encounter at Cappielow.

Josh Mullin was sent-off with 13 minutes remaining to give the hosts encouragement in their previously tepid attempts to mount a comeback.

And they had a late Jackson Longridge header controversially ruled out for a soft foul at a corner as Rovers clung on for their third win in five league matches so far.

Courier Sport was in Greenock to assess the action.

Raith Rovers get to work

Manager Barry Robson confessed after a full-blooded 90 minutes that he had altered Raith’s usual game-plan.

Anticipating a battle on a sticky, tight pitch, he asked his players to do the basics well.

It was about winning duels and second balls and turning the Morton defence.

In many respects, it was similar to the performance that eased Rovers to victory in the recent Fife derby.

And Robson made no apologies for the tactics.

He is a manager who always demands hard work and effort from his players, but usually with the freedom to create more in the final third.

Easton’s winner was simpler – a long pass from keeper Josh Rae and a header over the exposed Morton number one, James Storer.

Even that was a move that Raith had worked on in training prior to the game.

It certainly was not one for the purists. But – even if they had more possession, shots and shots on target – the Stark’s Park outfit under Robson are showing they are intent on winning whatever way they can.

A second 1-0 win in three away games is proof that the approach is working.

Experience tells

Raith often kick off with a starting XI that has the oldest average age in the whole SPFL.

Robson selected the same line-up for the fourth match in a row.

And it is one that is packed full of experience.

Jordan Doherty, 25, and Ross Matthews and Paul McMullan, both 29, are the only outfield players under the age of 30.

When Rovers were reduced to ten men with Mullin’s harsh red card, they had to draw on all that knowhow to see out the victory.

Morton will rightly point with anger to the ‘foul’ called on Rae when Longridge thought he had nodded in a late leveller.

Raith had fortune on their side at that point. But Robson later claimed the hosts’ grandstand finish was only possible because of Mullin’s debatable dismissal.

However, with players such as Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Shaun Byrne and Scott Brown prominent in the closing stages, there was a sense that muscle memory from similar past situations was important in sealing the three points.

Spotlight on Dylan Easton

Raith really are all about the collective. They rely on a team effort, with everyone pulling their weight.

However, there is no doubting Dylan Easton’s contribution to the cause so far this season.

The fans’ favourite was subject to failed bids from rivals Dunfermline in the summer before penning a new contract.

And, besides the PR disaster of selling one of your biggest assets to your fiercest rivals, Easton is vindicating those decisions.

His goals have earned Rovers seven of the ten points they have so far in the Championship.

An equaliser against Queen’s Park on the opening weekend has been followed by winners against Ayr United and Morton.

The 31-year-old is being asked to play as an atypical striker, rather than in the No.10 role he prefers.

But, with nine competitive goals already in as many matches, he is helping to lead the early charge at the top of the table.

He will be the first to admit he is being asked to perform tasks that are not in his natural game.

However, the numbers are all the proof that is needed to suggest he will be pivotal if Rovers are going to have a successful season.