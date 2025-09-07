3 Raith Rovers talking points with ‘smart’ Morton win under spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points with ‘smart’ Morton win under spotlight

The Stark's Park men moved joint top of the Championship with the 1-0 victory.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson raises one fist and shouts from the touchline.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers moved joint top of the Championship with Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morton.

A Dylan Easton strike early in the second-half was enough for the Kirkcaldy outfit to take home the three points from a stodgy encounter at Cappielow.

Josh Mullin was sent-off with 13 minutes remaining to give the hosts encouragement in their previously tepid attempts to mount a comeback.

And they had a late Jackson Longridge header controversially ruled out for a soft foul at a corner as Rovers clung on for their third win in five league matches so far.

Courier Sport was in Greenock to assess the action.

Dylan Easton clenches his fist as he celebrates Raith Rovers' winner against Morton.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers’ winner against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers get to work

Manager Barry Robson confessed after a full-blooded 90 minutes that he had altered Raith’s usual game-plan.

Anticipating a battle on a sticky, tight pitch, he asked his players to do the basics well.

It was about winning duels and second balls and turning the Morton defence.

In many respects, it was similar to the performance that eased Rovers to victory in the recent Fife derby.

And Robson made no apologies for the tactics.

Lewis Stevenson challenges for a high ball against Morton.
Lewis Stevenson (right) gets stuck in for Raith Rovers against Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

He is a manager who always demands hard work and effort from his players, but usually with the freedom to create more in the final third.

Easton’s winner was simpler – a long pass from keeper Josh Rae and a header over the exposed Morton number one, James Storer.

Even that was a move that Raith had worked on in training prior to the game.

It certainly was not one for the purists. But – even if they had more possession, shots and shots on target – the Stark’s Park outfit under Robson are showing they are intent on winning whatever way they can.

A second 1-0 win in three away games is proof that the approach is working.

Experience tells

Raith often kick off with a starting XI that has the oldest average age in the whole SPFL.

Robson selected the same line-up for the fourth match in a row.

And it is one that is packed full of experience.

Jordan Doherty, 25, and Ross Matthews and Paul McMullan, both 29, are the only outfield players under the age of 30.

Paul Hanlon (grounded) helped steer Raith Rovers to victory over Morton. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

When Rovers were reduced to ten men with Mullin’s harsh red card, they had to draw on all that knowhow to see out the victory.

Morton will rightly point with anger to the ‘foul’ called on Rae when Longridge thought he had nodded in a late leveller.

Raith had fortune on their side at that point. But Robson later claimed the hosts’ grandstand finish was only possible because of Mullin’s debatable dismissal.

However, with players such as Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Shaun Byrne and Scott Brown prominent in the closing stages, there was a sense that muscle memory from similar past situations was important in sealing the three points.

Spotlight on Dylan Easton

Raith really are all about the collective. They rely on a team effort, with everyone pulling their weight.

However, there is no doubting Dylan Easton’s contribution to the cause so far this season.

The fans’ favourite was subject to failed bids from rivals Dunfermline in the summer before penning a new contract.

And, besides the PR disaster of selling one of your biggest assets to your fiercest rivals, Easton is vindicating those decisions.

His goals have earned Rovers seven of the ten points they have so far in the Championship.

Dylan Easton jumps and punches the air as he celebrates scoring Raith Rovers' winning goal against Morton.
Dylan Easton has been key to Raith Rovers’ success so far this season. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

An equaliser against Queen’s Park on the opening weekend has been followed by winners against Ayr United and Morton.

The 31-year-old is being asked to play as an atypical striker, rather than in the No.10 role he prefers.

But, with nine competitive goals already in as many matches, he is helping to lead the early charge at the top of the table.

He will be the first to admit he is being asked to perform tasks that are not in his natural game.

However, the numbers are all the proof that is needed to suggest he will be pivotal if Rovers are going to have a successful season.

Conversation