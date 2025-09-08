Stirling Albion FC hit out at ‘abhorrent’ Ku Klux Klan social media post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Albion FC hit out at ‘abhorrent’ Ku Klux Klan social media post

The club say an edited picture showing club employees hanging from a tree was published on X.

By Finn Nixon
Stirling Albion play at the Forthbank Stadium. Image: Google Maps
Stirling Albion FC have hit out at an “utterly abhorrent” social media post targeting some of the club’s employees.

The League Two side said they were aware of a picture posted on X showing a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob, which had edited the employees in to show them “hanging from a tree”.

The Binos suggested it had been posted on August 31 by someone who identified as a supporter of the club.

It said the post had been reported to the police.

The person behind the post will be banned from its games.

Stirling Albion ban poster of Ku Klux Klan image

A club statement released on Sunday evening said the club were “disgusted” by the X post.

A spokesperson said: “The club is aware of a post made on X/Twitter last Saturday.

“The post was an image of a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob with employees of our club edited in to be hanging from a tree.

“This is utterly abhorrent behaviour and we are disgusted that someone who purports to support the club thought it acceptable.

“Everyone is, of course, entitled to their opinion and to air their criticism, but this is far, far beyond that.

“We have a duty of care to our employees and we know who the perpetrator was.

‘Posting malicious material is potentially a criminal offence’

“We have reported it to the police and the perpetrator will be banned.

“Those who think it amusing to post images such as these need to realise that posting malicious material which is grossly offensive or threatening is potentially a criminal offence.

“Further, we should all be well aware of the devastating impact of online bullying and harassment.

“Please stop, think and consider others before you post.”

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.

