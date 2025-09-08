Stirling Albion FC hit out at ‘abhorrent’ Ku Klux Klan social media post

Stirling Albion FC have hit out at an “utterly abhorrent” social media post targeting some of the club’s employees.

The League Two side said they were aware of a picture posted on X showing a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob, which had edited the employees in to show them “hanging from a tree”.

The Binos suggested it had been posted on August 31 by someone who identified as a supporter of the club.

It said the post had been reported to the police.

The person behind the post will be banned from its games.

A club statement released on Sunday evening said the club were “disgusted” by the X post.

A spokesperson said: “The club is aware of a post made on X/Twitter last Saturday.

“The post was an image of a Ku Klux Klan lynch mob with employees of our club edited in to be hanging from a tree.

“This is utterly abhorrent behaviour and we are disgusted that someone who purports to support the club thought it acceptable.

“Everyone is, of course, entitled to their opinion and to air their criticism, but this is far, far beyond that.

“We have a duty of care to our employees and we know who the perpetrator was.

‘Posting malicious material is potentially a criminal offence’

“We have reported it to the police and the perpetrator will be banned.

“Those who think it amusing to post images such as these need to realise that posting malicious material which is grossly offensive or threatening is potentially a criminal offence.

“Further, we should all be well aware of the devastating impact of online bullying and harassment.

“Please stop, think and consider others before you post.”

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.

