Dunfermline Athletic set for backroom changes as kit man Mo Hutton reveals retirement plan

‘Legendary’ Dunfermline kit man Mo Hutton has revealed his testimonial year will also be his last at the club.

The 73-year-old is in his 33rd season with the Pars after joining first as a youth coach before taking over his current role in 1999.

He has gone on to work under 17 different managers and taste the highs of five promotions, as well as surviving the desperate low of administration in 2013.

However, with a series of events being planned to mark his three-decade-long service at East End Park, Hutton believes the time is now right to bow out.

“I’m going to go this year, I’m going to finish up in the summer,” said Hutton when asked how long he plans to stay on at Dunfermline.

“I’m hoping I’ll have somebody in place with me [before then] because you can’t just throw that at somebody. There’s too much involved now. And I’ll help out when I can.

“If they’d had a reserve team or a young team, I would go in and do the kit for them.

“I also had an approach a couple of years ago, which I didn’t take up, to do with the young [Scotland] international teams.

“They’re always looking for someone to go and do the kits on international duty. I might pursue that.

Hutton: ‘I’m not a gardener!’

“I’m not completely going to retire – I’ll have to do something. I’ll still come to the games and I’m not a gardener either!

“I’m still quite active in my mind. I’ll be 74 this year but I don’t feel old.

“But there’s a lot of things going on and the game’s changing a wee bit. The goalposts are still the same and the ball’s still the same. But, behind the scenes, the way things are going I’m not getting any younger.

“No, I think it’s the right time to go.”

Hutton first joined Dunfermline as a voluntary youth coach in 1993 under Bert Paton and Dick Campbell and has now been kit man for the last 26 years.

He has been one constant through a revolving door of managers, players, chairmen and club owners.

And he is thrilled – if a bit humbled – that his years of loyalty and dedication to the Pars have been recognised.

“I don’t think I’m a legend,” he said in response to the reaction he has had since his testimonial was announced. “I’ve just done it for so long.

“It’s been quite overwhelming for me. I’m not an up front man; I like to make sure things are right and then sit in the background a wee bit.

“But I was quite happy that the club have given me this testimonial year. They didn’t have to give me anything, but to be rewarded with this is brilliant.”