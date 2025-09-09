Dunfermline Athletic set for backroom changes as kit man Mo Hutton reveals retirement plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic set for backroom changes as kit man Mo Hutton reveals retirement plan

The 'legendary' 73-year-old has been granted a testimonial season by the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton sits in amongst seats draped with Pars shirts from through the years.
‘Legendary’ Dunfermline kit man Mo Hutton has revealed his testimonial year will also be his last at the club.

The 73-year-old is in his 33rd season with the Pars after joining first as a youth coach before taking over his current role in 1999.

He has gone on to work under 17 different managers and taste the highs of five promotions, as well as surviving the desperate low of administration in 2013.

However, with a series of events being planned to mark his three-decade-long service at East End Park, Hutton believes the time is now right to bow out.

Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton looks at a prop publicising his testimonial.
“I’m going to go this year, I’m going to finish up in the summer,” said Hutton when asked how long he plans to stay on at Dunfermline.

“I’m hoping I’ll have somebody in place with me [before then] because you can’t just throw that at somebody. There’s too much involved now. And I’ll help out when I can.

“If they’d had a reserve team or a young team, I would go in and do the kit for them.

“I also had an approach a couple of years ago, which I didn’t take up, to do with the young [Scotland] international teams.

“They’re always looking for someone to go and do the kits on international duty. I might pursue that.

Hutton: ‘I’m not a gardener!’

“I’m not completely going to retire – I’ll have to do something. I’ll still come to the games and I’m not a gardener either!

“I’m still quite active in my mind. I’ll be 74 this year but I don’t feel old.

“But there’s a lot of things going on and the game’s changing a wee bit. The goalposts are still the same and the ball’s still the same. But, behind the scenes, the way things are going I’m not getting any younger.

“No, I think it’s the right time to go.”

Hutton first joined Dunfermline as a voluntary youth coach in 1993 under Bert Paton and Dick Campbell and has now been kit man for the last 26 years.

Mo Hutton stands between former manager Bert Paton and current Pars boss Neil Lennon.
He has been one constant through a revolving door of managers, players, chairmen and club owners.

And he is thrilled – if a bit humbled – that his years of loyalty and dedication to the Pars have been recognised.

“I don’t think I’m a legend,” he said in response to the reaction he has had since his testimonial was announced. “I’ve just done it for so long.

“It’s been quite overwhelming for me. I’m not an up front man; I like to make sure things are right and then sit in the background a wee bit.

“But I was quite happy that the club have given me this testimonial year. They didn’t have to give me anything, but to be rewarded with this is brilliant.”

