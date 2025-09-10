Barry Robson hails Raith Rovers’ new signings – despite keeping trio waiting for debuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson hails Raith Rovers’ new signings – despite keeping trio waiting for debuts

The Stark's Park boss is happy to have strengthened his squad.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson walks across the Cappielow pitch.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has backed his latest signings to make an impact at Raith Rovers – despite none of them making their debuts so far.

The Kirkcaldy outfit completed a triple swoop ahead of the transfer deadline at the start of the month.

Striker Josh Gentles was first in the door as part of the co-operation agreement with Rangers, followed swiftly by left-back Ewan Wilson from Motherwell and York City’s former Morton defender Darragh O’Connor.

All three are loan signings and will bolster the Stark’s Park squad in key areas.

Josh Gentles holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Josh Gentles joined Raith Rovers on loan from Rangers. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Coming just 24 hours after completing their arrivals, none of them made it off the substitutes’ bench in the recent 3-2 defeat at Partick Thistle.

And, with Gentles away on international duty with Wales U/19s, Wilson and O’Connor were again inactive in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Morton at Cappielow.

However, Robson – who has named the same starting XI for the last four consecutive games – is convinced the trio will prove shrewd signings in time.

“I think it was pretty obvious we needed cover in these positions,” Robson told Courier Sport.

Robson: ‘Good signings to add’

“Ewan’s a player we’ve admired. He’s got good energy, good legs, he’s strong. He bursts up and down the pitch, so he’s a really good one for us.

“Big Darragh is brilliant in both boxes, he’s strong and he’s a leader. He’s got good speed about him in this division as well.

“And Josh is promising and is someone we think we can mould and coach into making even better. Hopefully he can make a difference here at Raith.

“So, they’re good players to add to the squad.”

Loan signing Ewan Wilson warms up with Raith Rovers.
On-loan Motherwell defender Ewan Wilson is still waiting for his Raith Rovers debut. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

O’Connor was training with Raith for weeks before a deal was finalised with him and his parent club.

The 26-year-old, who made 68 appearances for Morton over two seasons before leaving for York in 2024, was being put through his rehabilitation from a knee injury by Rovers before proving his fitness.

“Darragh is a good age, and he’s played in this division and knows all about it,” added Robson, who is still on the look-out for suitable loan captures. “You need that, especially coming into the winter months.

“For him to get up to speed and get up to where he wants to be was important.

“He was one that I thought would really help us when we were looking. And it’s now about coaching and moulding him into how we want him to look.”

