Barry Robson hails Raith Rovers’ new signings – despite keeping trio waiting for debuts

Barry Robson has backed his latest signings to make an impact at Raith Rovers – despite none of them making their debuts so far.

The Kirkcaldy outfit completed a triple swoop ahead of the transfer deadline at the start of the month.

Striker Josh Gentles was first in the door as part of the co-operation agreement with Rangers, followed swiftly by left-back Ewan Wilson from Motherwell and York City’s former Morton defender Darragh O’Connor.

All three are loan signings and will bolster the Stark’s Park squad in key areas.

Coming just 24 hours after completing their arrivals, none of them made it off the substitutes’ bench in the recent 3-2 defeat at Partick Thistle.

And, with Gentles away on international duty with Wales U/19s, Wilson and O’Connor were again inactive in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Morton at Cappielow.

However, Robson – who has named the same starting XI for the last four consecutive games – is convinced the trio will prove shrewd signings in time.

“I think it was pretty obvious we needed cover in these positions,” Robson told Courier Sport.

Robson: ‘Good signings to add’

“Ewan’s a player we’ve admired. He’s got good energy, good legs, he’s strong. He bursts up and down the pitch, so he’s a really good one for us.

“Big Darragh is brilliant in both boxes, he’s strong and he’s a leader. He’s got good speed about him in this division as well.

“And Josh is promising and is someone we think we can mould and coach into making even better. Hopefully he can make a difference here at Raith.

“So, they’re good players to add to the squad.”

O’Connor was training with Raith for weeks before a deal was finalised with him and his parent club.

The 26-year-old, who made 68 appearances for Morton over two seasons before leaving for York in 2024, was being put through his rehabilitation from a knee injury by Rovers before proving his fitness.

“Darragh is a good age, and he’s played in this division and knows all about it,” added Robson, who is still on the look-out for suitable loan captures. “You need that, especially coming into the winter months.

“For him to get up to speed and get up to where he wants to be was important.

“He was one that I thought would really help us when we were looking. And it’s now about coaching and moulding him into how we want him to look.”