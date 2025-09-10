Mo Hutton: Dunfermline kit man talks managers, best moments – and one player he didn’t ‘take to’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Mo Hutton: Dunfermline kit man talks managers, best moments – and one player he didn’t ‘take to’

The 73-year-old Pars mainstay has been granted a testimonial - and has revealed he is set to retire.

Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton looks at a prop publicising his testimonial.
Dunfermline kit man Mo Hutton has been with the Pars for more than 30 years. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

From boyhood fan to trialist left winger, and from voluntary youth coach to dedicated kit man, Mo Hutton has had a near-lifetime’s association with Dunfermline Athletic.

In almost 33 years of working for the club, the 73-year-old has been right there in the dressing room and the dugout as the Pars have suffered the agony and ecstasy of the beautiful game.

He has had a ringside seat to witness the highs of five promotions and four cup finals, and been right in the thick of plenty of bitterly disappointing lows.

Now awarded a testimonial season to mark his time at East End Park, Hutton has been trawling through decades of memories from his loyal service to the Pars.

So, who was the one player of the hundreds he has dealt with that he could not warm to?

Which of the 17 managers he has worked under did he enjoy the most?

And who are the former players he still keeps in touch with regularly to this day?

Courier Sport has been in deep conversation with the much-loved member of the Dunfermline backroom team as he begins the countdown to his retirement at the end of the season.

Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton sits in amongst seats draped with Pars shirts from through the years.
Mo Hutton is surrounded by Dunfermline kit from through the years. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

How did the Pars job come around?

“I was at Rosyth (Recreation) with Bert Paton and Dick Campbell. I was helping the younger ones there,” he explains.

“When they came into Dunfermline, they wanted to start youth development. I loved helping with the coaching.

“Then, Joe (Nelson) was retiring as kit man. He had to take a step back, so I sort of stepped in to help. Then he decided to pack in and come back and help me. So that’s how it all kind of started off.”

How has his job changed?

“It’s come a long way since the first time I was here with Joe. It used to just be two hampers and away in the boot. Now it’s a van load.

“It’s now things like the warm-up. Commercially, they want you to wear stuff before the game as well and then change it, and then it’s the washing at the back of it all.

Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton stands between Bert Paton and Neil Lennon.
Mo Hutton (centre) with current Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon (right) and his first Pars boss, Bert Paton. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“You need people behind the scenes to just keep it right and you need a team. So, I’ve got Bobby (Drummond) and Sammy (Connell) and my grandson Jack who sort of muck in and get on with it.

“You need organisation. When I’m emptying the hamper on a Saturday night or a Sunday, I’m starting to prepare for the next game.”

Dressing room shenanigans

“Even when I was just helping, when Norrie McCathie was alive, you’d get boys like that in the dressing room and you’d just have to watch your back, you know what I mean? Some of the things they used to get up to!

“The Jimmy Calderwood era was probably the best for people that have stuck together.  That group of players, we’re on a group chat yet.

Barry Nicholson and Stevie Crawford jump on the back of Craig Brewster to help celebrate the Dunfermline striker's goal in 2002.
Barry Nicholson (left), Craig Brewster and Stevie Crawford (top) during a Dunfermline game against Aberdeen in 2002. Image: SNS.

“We’re playing a Legends game in a couple of weeks against Cowdenbeath and most of them are going to try and get there. Craig Brewster, Stevie Crawford, Barry Nicholson, Gary Dempsey, Scott Wilson, Nipper (Scott Thomson).

“Everybody used to think he was called Nipper because he was quick. It’s because he nips your head!”

Getting to sit on the bench on match days

“Sometimes it’s okay, but sometimes the manager, the assistant-manager, the other coach, they stand up, so you can’t see. So sometimes I just go to the side, out the road.

“But I love sitting on the bench, because you get the craic with the boys. Football players are just human beings, they’re not special, they’re just great guys who have got ability.

“I’ve not really met any bad football players, really.”

Youssef Rossi in action for Dunfermline as he challenges Celtic winger Didier Agathe.
Youssef Rossi (right) was one player Mo Hutton did not get on well with. Image: SNS.

Apart from one player…

“The only player I’ve not really taken to was the boy Youssef Rossi. I’m a great believer that if you’re bringing a player into a club you have to bring him into an environment where he’s going to be happy and you’re happy to have him.

“They brought him out of nowhere into an environment where he just didn’t fit in. I’ve never really fought with anybody, apart from him; he was the only one.”

Happy days with managers

“I used to go down to Jimmy Calderwood’s training because I would help with the U/19s and U/18s at that time as well. It was great.

“He brought a new freshness to training. Everything was with the ball with him. I used to sit and take notes and take them to the training for myself at night.

“He got a bit heated at times because he just had that high standard, probably from working with better players in Holland.

“I really enjoyed that time and (assistant) Jimmy Nicholl was the man who just kept everything going, he just ticked away.

Jimmy Calderwood and Jimmy Nicholl discuss tactics for Dunfermline on the touchline.
The former Dunfermline management duo of the late Jimmy Calderwood and Jimmy Nicholl. Image: SNS.

“When I was with Bert and Dick, it was the same. Dick was the one who did the coaching and Bert, you didn’t have heart monitors and all these things, his eyes were his monitor. He just watched and he could tell if a player wasn’t doing enough.

“He still does it to this day. You go to a game, and he’ll sit there and say, ‘look at him, lazy’. Brilliant.”

Favourite memories

“When you’re a football man, Hampden is the place to be isn’t it? Even going there now, it still gives you a wee feeling. I take my grandson there and I think it’s just clicking with him now, how big a thing it is to go to the national stadium and play.

“But when I think of the best moments it’s games like being 3-0 down against Airdrie and coming back to win 4-3. Or the Martin Hardie goal against the Rovers. They’re the kind of moments you remember. They were special, eh?

“I’ll sit and look at the squad photos, then try and pick out things when I’m looking back. I can’t really say I’ve had a bad experience; everything’s been good.”

More from Football

Luke Graham holds off Portugal's Vivaldo Semedo
Dundee internationals rub shoulders with up-and-coming superstars – how did five Dees get on…
Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda: How playmaker's chances of Dundee start have been boosted by international break
Dario Naamo, Amar Fatah, Ruairidh Adams, Panutche Camara (L to R)
How all 11 Dundee United internationals fared – from penalty 'injustice' to scoring against…
Dundee FC defender Billy Koumetio stretches on the pitch before a game
Why have Dundee defensive pair yet to nail down regular place in Steven Pressley's…
Jim Goodwin will be without three key players until October at the latest
Jim Goodwin discusses 'little scare' for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson walks across the Cappielow pitch.
Barry Robson hails Raith Rovers' new signings - despite keeping trio waiting for debuts
Ivan Dolcek celebrates after scoring against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin addresses Ivan Dolcek permanent Dundee United switch amid 'one or two' lingering…
Dunfermline Athletic kit man Mo Hutton sits in amongst seats draped with Pars shirts from through the years.
Dunfermline Athletic set for backroom changes as kit man Mo Hutton reveals retirement plan
Jannik Wanner during a Livingston warm-up.
Jannik Wanner reveals skillset he'll bring to St Johnstone as Championship rivals make Scott…
Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner's son scores for Scotland U/19s - aged just…

Conversation